Connell's Supper Club 18525 50th Ave
No reviews yet
18525 50th Ave
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Beer - Domestics
Beer - Speciality
Alaskan
$4.00
Ambergeddon
$5.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Capital Amber
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Fresh Squeezed IPA
$4.00
Kentucky BB Vanilla Ale
$4.25
Leinies Sunshine Light
$4.00
Mock-Tails
$4.00
Moose Drool Brown Ale
$5.00
New Glarus Seasonal
$4.00
O'Doul's
$4.00
Sam Adams
$4.00
Spotted Cow
$4.00
Stella Bottle
$4.00
Stella Glass
$5.00
Truly
$4.00
White Claw - Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw - Lime
$4.00
Carbliss
$4.50
House Drinks and Specials
Bee's Knees
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Blue Mule
$8.00
Bourbon Old Fashioned
$10.00
Buffalo Trace Manhattan
$14.00
Bulleit Bramble
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Dirty Bird
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$8.00
Gimlet - Gin
$5.00
Gimlet - Vodka
$5.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Ice Cream Drink - Brandy Alexander
$7.00
Ice Cream Drink - Golden Cadillac
$7.00
Ice Cream Drink - Grasshopper
$7.00
Ice Cream Drink - Grasshopper 1/2
$5.00
Ice Cream Drink - Pink Squirrel
$7.00
Junebug
$7.00
Long Island
$8.00
Manhattan
$6.00
Margarita
$5.00
Martini - Gin
$5.00
Martini - Vodka
$8.00
Mocha Mudslide
$6.95
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Old Fashioned - Brandy
$5.00
Old Fashioned - Whiskey
$5.00
Paloma
$6.00
Pamatini
$9.00
Prickley Pear Mule
$6.00
Rusty Nail
$12.00
Salted Carmel White Russian
$10.00
Southern Gentleman's Tea
$7.00
Sparkling Washington Apple
$10.00
St. Elmo Cola
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
The Captain's Float
$8.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Tommy's Money
$14.00
Top Gun
$9.00
Virgin Mary
$3.50
White Russian
$7.00
👸🏼Princess Potion 🧪
$9.00
Juices, Milk & Soda
$1 Tap Soda
$1.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Bottle - Root Beer
$4.00
Coffee
$1.50
Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Dt. Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Dt. Mt. Dew
$2.00
Dt. Squirt
$2.00
Energy Drink
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Kiddie Cocktail
$2.00
Lemonade
$3.50
Mello Yellow
$3.00
Milk - Chocolate
$3.00
Milk - White
$2.50
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Press
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sprite Zero
$3.00
Squirt
$2.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Liqueurs and Cordials
Absinthe
$5.00
Armaretto
$4.00
Bailey's
$4.00
Benedictine
$4.00
Blackberry Brandy
$4.00
Buttershots
$4.00
Chambord
$5.00
Cointreau
$6.00
Courvoisier
$6.00
Creme De Almond
$4.00
Creme De Banana
$4.00
Creme De Cacao - Dark
$4.00
Creme De Cacao - White
$4.00
Creme De Menthe - Dark
$4.00
Creme De Menthe - White
$4.00
Dekuyper Cordials
$4.00
DiSorono
$4.00
Dr. Black Licorice
$4.00
Dr. Cherry
$5.00
Dr. Lemon Drop
$5.00
Dr. Mint
$5.00
Dr. Peach
$5.00
Dr. Vanilla
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Frangellico
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$5.00
Hot Damn
$4.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Kaluha + Baileys
$5.00
Mindori
$4.00
Pama
$4.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00
Polish
$4.00
Rum Chata
$5.00
Sloe Gin
$4.00
Triple Sec
$3.50
Twenty Grand
$5.00
Red Wine
14 Hands Cabernet
$8.00+
14 Hands Merlot
$8.00+
Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Cab
$12.00+
Bonanza Cabernet
$10.00+
Boom Boom Syrah
$8.00+
Conundrum Red Blend
$9.00+
J. Lohr Cabernet
$10.00+
Line 39 Pinot Noir
$8.00+
Longevity Cabernet
$8.00+
Meiomi Pinot Noir
$10.00+
Melipal Ikella Malbec
$8.00+
Oakleaf Cabernet
$8.00+
Red Diamond Cabernet
$8.00+
Spellbound Merlot
$10.00+
Unshackled Red Blend
$12.00+
BOTTLE ONLY - Bell Gloss Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir
$60.00
BOTTLE ONLY - Boen Pinot Noir
$36.00
BOTTLE ONLY - Prisoner Cabernet
$36.00
BOTTLE ONLY - Qulit Cabernet
$60.00
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
$5.00
Absolut Citron
$5.00
Absolut Grapefruit
$5.00
Absolut Lime
$5.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$5.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$5.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Kettle One
$7.00
Kettle One Botanicals
$7.00
Kettle One Citron
$7.00
Rail Vodka
$4.00
Skyy
$5.00
Skyy Flavored
$5.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
$5.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$5.00
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli Cucumber
$7.00
Tito's
$5.00
Van Gough Double Espresso
$7.00
Wheatley
$6.00
Whiskey
Basil Hayden Bourbon
$7.00
Blanton's
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$7.00
Bulleit Rye
$7.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
Crown Royal Maple
$6.00
Crown Royal Peach
$6.00
Cutty Sark
$6.00
Dewar's
$7.00
Driftless Glen
$7.00
Eagle Rare
$8.00
Fireball
$6.00
Gentleman Jack
$7.00
Glenlevit 12 Yr
$6.00
High West Bourbon
$7.00
High West Rye
$7.00
J Bavet
$4.50
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$6.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Apple
$6.00
Jim Beam Black
$6.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$6.00
Jim Beam Rye
$6.00
Johnnie Walker - Black
$8.00
Johnnie Walker - Blue
$22.00
Johnnie Walker - Green
$9.00
Johnnie Walker - Red
$9.00
Kessler
$4.50
Knob Creek Bourbon
$7.00
Knob Creek Rye
$7.00
Maker's Mark
$6.00
Maker's Mark 46
$7.00
Ole Smokey - Flavor
$6.00
Ole Smokey Rye
$6.00
Ole Smokey Salted Carmel
$6.00
Pendleton Canadian
$6.00
Rail Whiskey
$4.00
Seagram's 7
$5.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
St. Elmo
$8.00
Whistle Pig
$14.00
Windsor
$5.00
Windsor Black Cherry
$5.00
Woodinville Bourbon
$7.00
Yellowstone Bourbon
$9.00
White Wine
Beringer Main & Vine White Zin
$8.00+
Hess Select Chardonnay - HOUSE
$8.00+
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00+
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$10.00+
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00+
LoDuca Moscato D'Asti
$8.00+
Mersolei Silver - Unoaked Chardonnay
$10.00+
Roscato Sweet Red
$8.00+
Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio
$8.00+
Seeker - Dry Riesling
$8.00+
Simi Chardonnay
$12.00+
Whispering Angel Rose
$12.00+
Asti Spumante - 750ml
$8.00
Asti Spumante - Single Serve
$2.00
BOTTLE ONLY - Blanc de Blanc Sparkling
$68.00
BOTTLE ONLY - Duckhorn Chardonnay
$60.00
BOTTLE ONLY - Unshackled by Prisioner White Blend
$50.00
Wines By the Bottle
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
All Time Favorites
🍝Pastas🍝
🥩Steaks🥩
Seafood
🐔Chicken & Pork🐷
Add Ons & Upgrades
**ALLERGEN**
**Dairy**
**Gluten-Free**
**Peanut**
**Shellfish Allergen**
1 pc Fish Ala Carte
$8.00
American Fries
$4.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Coleslaw
$2.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Extra Cheese
$1.50
Extra Dressing
$1.00
French Fries - Side
$4.00
Fresh Fruit
$5.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Green Bean Caserole
$6.00
Hashbrowns
$4.00
Hashbrowns with Cheese
$5.50
Kids Dirt Cup
$1.95
Lyonnaise
$4.00
Lyonnaise with Cheese
$5.50
Plate Charge
$5.00
Poblano Corn
$6.00
Rice Pilaf
$6.00
Salad Bar Add On
$5.00
Salad Bar Upgrade
$9.95
Steakhouse Potato Salad
$6.00
Steamed Veggies - Side
$4.00
Stuffed Potato
$6.00
Sweet Potato Tots - Side
$6.00
To Go Charge - PER PERSON
$1.00+
Waffle fries
$4.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
Burgers
Desserts & After Dinner Drinks
Ala Mode
$1.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
$9.00
French Silk Pie
$8.00
Grasshopper Pie
$8.00
ICE CREAM DRINK - Brandy Alexander
$8.00
ICE CREAM DRINK - Golden Cadillac
$8.00
ICE CREAM DRINK - Grasshopper
$8.00
ICE CREAM DRINK - Grasshopper HALF
$6.00
ICE CREAM DRINK - Pink Squirrel
$8.00
Lemon Meringue Pie
$8.00
Raspberry Limoncello Cake
$8.00
Red Velvet Cake
$8.00
Seasonal Cheesecake
$8.00
Triple Berry Tarte
$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18525 50th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
