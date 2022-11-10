A map showing the location of Connell's Supper Club 18525 50th AveView gallery

Connell's Supper Club 18525 50th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

18525 50th Ave

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Order Again

Beer - Domestics

Berry Weiss

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Honey Weiss

$3.00

Leinies Light

$3.00

Leinies Original

$3.00

Leinies Seasonal

$3.50

MGD

$3.00

Mich Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller Lite - 8oz Can

$2.00

Summer Shandy

$3.50

Beer - Speciality

Alaskan

$4.00

Ambergeddon

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Capital Amber

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.00

Kentucky BB Vanilla Ale

$4.25

Leinies Sunshine Light

$4.00

Mock-Tails

$4.00

Moose Drool Brown Ale

$5.00

New Glarus Seasonal

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Stella Bottle

$4.00

Stella Glass

$5.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw - Lime

$4.00

Carbliss

$4.50

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$4.00

Drink Wisconsinbly

$7.00

J Bavet

$5.00

Korbel

$6.00

E & J

$5.00

Gin

Aviator

$4.50

Beefeaters

$5.00

Bombay

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Rail Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

House Drinks and Specials

Bee's Knees

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blue Mule

$8.00

Bourbon Old Fashioned

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Manhattan

$14.00

Bulleit Bramble

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dirty Bird

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Gimlet - Gin

$5.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$5.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Ice Cream Drink - Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Ice Cream Drink - Golden Cadillac

$7.00

Ice Cream Drink - Grasshopper

$7.00

Ice Cream Drink - Grasshopper 1/2

$5.00

Ice Cream Drink - Pink Squirrel

$7.00

Junebug

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini - Gin

$5.00

Martini - Vodka

$8.00

Mocha Mudslide

$6.95

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned - Brandy

$5.00

Old Fashioned - Whiskey

$5.00

Paloma

$6.00

Pamatini

$9.00

Prickley Pear Mule

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Salted Carmel White Russian

$10.00

Southern Gentleman's Tea

$7.00

Sparkling Washington Apple

$10.00

St. Elmo Cola

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Captain's Float

$8.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Tommy's Money

$14.00

Top Gun

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$3.50

White Russian

$7.00

👸🏼Princess Potion 🧪

$9.00

Juices, Milk & Soda

$1 Tap Soda

$1.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle - Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dt. Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dt. Mt. Dew

$2.00

Dt. Squirt

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Milk - Chocolate

$3.00

Milk - White

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Press

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Squirt

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Liqueurs and Cordials

Absinthe

$5.00

Armaretto

$4.00

Bailey's

$4.00

Benedictine

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Courvoisier

$6.00

Creme De Almond

$4.00

Creme De Banana

$4.00

Creme De Cacao - Dark

$4.00

Creme De Cacao - White

$4.00

Creme De Menthe - Dark

$4.00

Creme De Menthe - White

$4.00

Dekuyper Cordials

$4.00

DiSorono

$4.00

Dr. Black Licorice

$4.00

Dr. Cherry

$5.00

Dr. Lemon Drop

$5.00

Dr. Mint

$5.00

Dr. Peach

$5.00

Dr. Vanilla

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangellico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Hot Damn

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Kaluha + Baileys

$5.00

Mindori

$4.00

Pama

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Polish

$4.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Triple Sec

$3.50

Twenty Grand

$5.00

Red Wine

14 Hands Cabernet

$8.00+

14 Hands Merlot

$8.00+

Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Cab

$12.00+

Bonanza Cabernet

$10.00+

Boom Boom Syrah

$8.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00+

J. Lohr Cabernet

$10.00+

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Longevity Cabernet

$8.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Melipal Ikella Malbec

$8.00+

Oakleaf Cabernet

$8.00+

Red Diamond Cabernet

$8.00+

Spellbound Merlot

$10.00+

Unshackled Red Blend

$12.00+

BOTTLE ONLY - Bell Gloss Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$60.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Boen Pinot Noir

$36.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Prisoner Cabernet

$36.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Qulit Cabernet

$60.00

Rum

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.00

Captain Silver

$6.00

Captain White

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Rail Rum

$4.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Casa Migos

$8.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Rail Tequila - Gold

$5.00

Rail Tequila - Silver

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$5.00

Absolut Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Botanicals

$7.00

Kettle One Citron

$7.00

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Skyy

$5.00

Skyy Flavored

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Tito's

$5.00

Van Gough Double Espresso

$7.00

Wheatley

$6.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$7.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Maple

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Driftless Glen

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Glenlevit 12 Yr

$6.00

High West Bourbon

$7.00

High West Rye

$7.00

J Bavet

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Jim Beam Rye

$6.00

Johnnie Walker - Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker - Blue

$22.00

Johnnie Walker - Green

$9.00

Johnnie Walker - Red

$9.00

Kessler

$4.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Maker's Mark 46

$7.00

Ole Smokey - Flavor

$6.00

Ole Smokey Rye

$6.00

Ole Smokey Salted Carmel

$6.00

Pendleton Canadian

$6.00

Rail Whiskey

$4.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

St. Elmo

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Windsor

$5.00

Windsor Black Cherry

$5.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$7.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$9.00

White Wine

Beringer Main & Vine White Zin

$8.00+

Hess Select Chardonnay - HOUSE

$8.00+

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

LoDuca Moscato D'Asti

$8.00+

Mersolei Silver - Unoaked Chardonnay

$10.00+

Roscato Sweet Red

$8.00+

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Seeker - Dry Riesling

$8.00+

Simi Chardonnay

$12.00+

Whispering Angel Rose

$12.00+

Asti Spumante - 750ml

$8.00

Asti Spumante - Single Serve

$2.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Blanc de Blanc Sparkling

$68.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Duckhorn Chardonnay

$60.00

BOTTLE ONLY - Unshackled by Prisioner White Blend

$50.00

Wines By the Bottle

Blanc de Blanc Sparkling

$65.00

Boen Pinto Noir 12oz

$25.00

Boen Pinto Noir 20oz

$45.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$45.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$48.00

Quilt Cabernet

$65.00

Unshackled White Blend

$25.00

Appetizers

Chislic

$16.00

Connell's Curds

$10.00

Crab Cakes (2)

$16.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Potato Boats

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Entree Salad

$6.00

Side Caeser

$5.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Wedge Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

All Time Favorites

21 Shrimp

$16.00

BBQ Ribs

$30.00+

Chicken & Ribs Combo

$30.00

Chicken Dinner

$22.00+

Liver

$16.00+

Lynn's Spicy Skillet

$24.00

Paul's Frickikn' Chicken

$18.00

🍝Pastas🍝

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Stuffed Tortellini

$20.00

Veggie Alfredo

$20.00

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$25.00

🥩Steaks🥩

Bistro Steak (6oz)

$26.00

Filet of Sirloin (8oz)

$36.00

Flat Iron (8oz)

$22.00

NY Strip (14oz)

$30.00

Prime Rib

$32.00+

Ribeye (16oz)

$34.00

Surf & Turf

$38.00Out of stock

Seafood

Haddock

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp - Broiled

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp - Deep Fried

$28.00

Perch

$22.00

Salmon

$26.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Walleye

$28.00

🐔Chicken & Pork🐷

Chicken Kiev

$26.00

Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Add Ons & Upgrades

**ALLERGEN**

**Dairy**

**Gluten-Free**

**Peanut**

**Shellfish Allergen**

1 pc Fish Ala Carte

$8.00

American Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$1.00

French Fries - Side

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Bean Caserole

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Hashbrowns with Cheese

$5.50

Kids Dirt Cup

$1.95

Lyonnaise

$4.00

Lyonnaise with Cheese

$5.50

Plate Charge

$5.00

Poblano Corn

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Salad Bar Add On

$5.00

Salad Bar Upgrade

$9.95

Steakhouse Potato Salad

$6.00

Steamed Veggies - Side

$4.00

Stuffed Potato

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots - Side

$6.00

To Go Charge - PER PERSON

$1.00+

Waffle fries

$4.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

French Dip

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Salmon Burger BLT

$14.00

Burgers

BYO Burger

$15.00

Desserts & After Dinner Drinks

Ala Mode

$1.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

French Silk Pie

$8.00

Grasshopper Pie

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Brandy Alexander

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Golden Cadillac

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Grasshopper

$8.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Grasshopper HALF

$6.00

ICE CREAM DRINK - Pink Squirrel

$8.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.00

Raspberry Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Triple Berry Tarte

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Medallions

$10.00

Kids Wedges

$10.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00
18525 50th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

