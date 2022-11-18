Restaurant header imageView gallery

Connex Cafe - Utah National Guard

review star

No reviews yet

17800 S Redwood Road

Bluffdale, UT 84065

Order Again

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.25+

Shot in the Dark

$4.25+

Breve

$5.25+

Americano

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Connex Special

$5.00+

Espresso

$2.25

White Mocha

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00+

Affogato

$4.50

Revolver

$7.50

Non-Espresso Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.25

Clean Chai

$5.00+

Hot Cocoa

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$4.50+

Matcha

$5.25+

Matcha Blended

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Monster Energy

$4.00

Monster Zero Ultra

$4.00

Smoothie

$5.50

Soda (Fountain)

$3.00+

Soda Refill

$1.75

Steamer

$3.75+

Tea 1 Bag

$3.00

Tea 2 Bag

$3.50

To Go Coffee Box

$30.00

To Go Coffee Thermos

$35.00

Coffee

$3.00+

Coffee Refill

$2.00

London Fog

$4.75

Soda (Canned)

$2.50

Vanilla Berry Power Shake

$7.00

Mean Green Power Shake

$7.00

PB Banana Power Shake

$7.00

Cocoa Banana Power Shake

$7.00

Protein Drinks/Shake

$7.00

Chai Dirty

$4.75+

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar-Free Redbull

$4.00

Apple juice

$3.50

Apple Cider

$4.50

Food

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Fritter

$4.00

Cream Cheese Plain

$1.00

Cream Cheese Strawberry

$1.00

Bagel - Bialy

$3.00

Bagel - Plain

$3.00

Bagel - Everything

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Sandwich - Bialy

$6.00

Sandwich - English Muffin

$6.00

Sandwich - Plain

$6.00

Sandwich - Everything

$6.00

Cornwell - Bialy

$6.50

Cornwell - Plain

$6.50

Cornwell - Everything

$6.50

Cornwell - English muffin

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

Lemon Cran Muffin

$3.75

Apple Cinn Muffin

$3.75

Eclair, Chocolate

$3.75

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Single Egg

$1.00

Single Meat

$2.00

Soda Cookie

$3.50

Extra meat

$2.00

Sub & Soda or Chips

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$4.50+

Oatmeal with Berries

$4.75

Avocado

$1.50

Cinnamon cake

$3.75

Brownie

$3.75

French Toast Sticks

$4.50

Nutella Banana Toast

$4.25

Orange

$1.50

Parfait

$3.00

BLT

$5.50

Club Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken bacon melt

$6.50

Medium Meal

$4.00

Large Meal

$5.00

Lunch Special w/ Chips

$6.00

Sea Salt Kettle

$1.75

Jalapeno Kettle

$1.75

BBQ Kettle

$1.75

Salt & Vinegar Kettle

$1.75

Coke

$2.75+

Diet coke

$2.75+

Dr pepper

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Bottled water

$1.50

Monster

$3.50

Monster Ultra Zero

$3.50

Mayo

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Fat free Italian

$0.75

None

Entrance Fee

Entrance Fee

$4.00

Family Pass

Family Pass 2022

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 1:00 pm
Welcome to Connex Cafe! Come in and enjoy a nice warm drink and a bagel. Coming soon Lunch menu!

