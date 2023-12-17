Connie's Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ask us about Catering your next Event!
Location
5490 Hwy 45 Alt S, West Point, MS 39773
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arepas Coffee Bar @ The Cotton - 102 Rue Du Grand Fromage
No Reviews
102 Rue Du Grand Fromage Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Two Brother's Smoked Meats - 621 University Dr
No Reviews
621 University Dr Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
No Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
More near West Point