Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Charles Plaza

222 N Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles
Triple Mix
Waffle-Only

Meals

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Choose a Protein

Waffle-Only

Waffle-Only

$7.00
2pc Chicken Box

2pc Chicken Box

$11.00
3pc Chicken Box

3pc Chicken Box

$14.00

A la Carte

2pc Chicken Tenders

2pc Chicken Tenders

$7.00

1pc Chicken Tender

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Triple Mix

Triple Mix

$5.00
Peach Tea half & half

Peach Tea half & half

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Blue Raspberry

Blue Raspberry

$4.00
Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Kiwi

$4.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Water

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come to Connie’s :)

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

