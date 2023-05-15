Restaurant header imageView gallery

Connie's Chicken and Waffles at Sawgrass Mills Mall

review star

No reviews yet

12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Unit# 205

Sunrise, FL 33323

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Food

Chicken Box

Chicken Box

$10.99+

Choose from one of Connie's Award Winning Chicken Box's!

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99+
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$13.99

On the go? Try our Chicken and Waffle Sandwich :)

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Connie's Chicken Sandwich! Choose from our Original Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich OR top it with one of our selections of delicious sauces :-)

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Choose from a Variety of Connie's Chicken and Waffles

Waffles

Waffles

$6.99

Choose from a selection of Connie's Waffles!

Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

$3.99+

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Connie's Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Drinks

Connie's Specialty Drinks

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Pepsi Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Complimentary Cup of Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Unit# 205, Sunrise, FL 33323

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
12310 Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Fáti Coffee Restaurant - 12351 nw 18th st
orange starNo Reviews
12351 nw 18th st Davie, FL 33325
View restaurantnext
El Balcón de las Américas
orange starNo Reviews
11901 West Sunrise Boulevard Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Chilacos Tacos - Sunrise Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11971 West Sunrise Boulevard Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
Vita Nostra, Argentine Bakery Bistro - 149 NW 136th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
149 NW 136th Ave Sunrise, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lovers Bistro
orange star4.5 • 40
1860 N Nob Hill Rd Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunrise

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunrise
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston