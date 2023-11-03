Connor Flynns 137 South Main Street
137 South Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Irish Nachos$4.68
Potato chips, corned beef, german slaw, saurkraut, cheese wiz sauce, sour cream, bacon
- Spinach Dip$4.00
Asiago, parmesean cheese, baby spinach, artichoke, cauliflower points
- Bavarian Pretzels$4.00
with guiness beer cheese
- Wings$5.85
6 traditional wings
- Spring Rolls$9.85
Housemade corn beef, irish slaw, sauerkraut, whiskey sweet chili sauce
- Fried Green Tomatoes$4.48
Pepper jack grits, sweet chili sauce drizzle
- Mini Shephard Pie$5.00
Ground beef and veal with veggies, rich gravy sauce, topped with cheesy colcannon mashed and baked
- Shephard Skins$4.98
Potato skins topped with shepherd pie filling cheese, sour cream, alabama ranch
- Extra Cauliflower Crust$1.00
Salads
- Eat your heart out Ceaser$8.95
Parmesean chrisps, grilled romaine, cherry tomatoes, housemade ceaser dressing
- Blacken salmon Berry$15.95
Arcadia mix, strawberries, blueberries, mandarins, candy pecans, honey lime vinaigrette
- Conners House$9.95
Arcadia mix, eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese
- Brussel Sprout Salad$9.95
Arcadia mix, goat cheese, cranberries, blood orange shallot vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
- Side House$4.00
- Side Ceaser$4.00
Irish Flare
- Fish and Chips$16.85
Beer battered cod, steak fries, lemon aioli
- Flynns Guiness Stew$16.85
Traditional irish stew, mushroom, celery, carrots, baby bakers in beef stew
- Bangers and Mash$15.95
Guiness sausages, colcannon, caramelized onion gravy side boxy
- Shephards Pie$14.95
Ground beef and veal with veggies, rich gravy sauce, topped with cheesy colcannon mashed and baked
- Pot Roast$15.99
Slow roasted pot roast, baby carrots, mashed potatoes, german slaw and gravy
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$16.99
Slow roasted corn beef, braised cabbage, baby bakers, carrots, topped with mustard grain parsley sauce
Sandwhiches
- Ultimate BLT$13.95
Brisket, lettuce, tomato, irish sweet chili mayo
- The Reuben$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, irish cheese, thousand island dressing
- Steak Philly$15.95
Mushrooms, steak sauce, onions, peppers, swiss cheese
- The Red Head$13.95
Fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, with german slaw on a sourdough
- Jazzy's$12.95
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, guinness mayo
Burgers
- Flynns Cheeseburger$14.95
6 oz patty served with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
- The Celtic$15.95
8 oz patty, stuffed with spinach, artichokes, tomato, onion ring, garlic cheese sauce on a brioche bun
- The Smoov Dubliner$15.95
Grlled and dipped in Guinness batter flash fried, topped with melted irish cheese, irish stout ketchup, tomato, lettuce, on a brioche bun
- The Braveheart$16.35
100% angus beef, blend of beef chuck, short rib, and brisket, lettuce, tomato, with homemade pimento cheese, on a brioche bun
- The Slatter$16.95
Corn beef, bacon, coleslaw, fried onion ring
Mains
- Salmon$18.95
Honey whiskey glazed salmon, served with rice pilaf and veggies
- Mama's Pan Roasted$16.95
Pan roasted chicken, served with brussels, baby bakers, and chicken gravy
- Van's Baby Full$21.95
Full rack of baby back ribs, slow roasted with a homemade smoky guinness BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw and fries
- Van's Baby Half$12.95
Half rack of baby back ribs, slow roasted with a homemade smoky guinness BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw and fries
- Kev's Ribeye$24.95
14 oz ribeye, marinated in pineapple and hawaiian sauce, served with roasted brussels and baby bakers, with bacon bits
- Alfredo$14.95
Fettucine pasta, grilled chicken, broccoli, house made alfredo sauce
- Shrimp a la Vodka$15.95
Sauteed shrimp, house made cajun alfredo vodka sauce, spinach, tomatoes, fettucine pasta
- Prime Rib 12oz$22.95
Prime rib with garlic mash potatoes, aju sauce, tiger sauce, house bread
- Prime Rib 8oz$16.95
Prime rib with garlic mash potatoes, aju sauce, tiger sauce, house bread
O'Sutters Corner
Sides
Drinks Menu
N/A Beverage
Cocktails
- Pot O' Gold$11.00
- Luck Of The Irish$10.00
- Irish Mule$10.00
- Fuzzy Leprechaun$11.00
- The Notorious$9.00
- Perfect Margarita$10.00
- Sour Ol' Mate$11.00
- Irish eyes$7.00
- Irish coffee$8.00
- Mud Slide$9.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Irish Car Bomb$10.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep$6.00
- Mojito$6.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Sazerac$7.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Sidecar$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$7.00
Draft 16oz
Draft 32oz
Bottled Beer
White Wine
Liquor
- Cognac
- Titos$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Kettle One$9.00
- Absolute$7.00
- Svedka/Well$5.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Belvedere$9.00
- Titos DBL$14.00
- Grey Goose DBL$20.00
- Kettle One DBL$18.00
- Absolute DBL$14.00
- Svedka/Well DBL$10.00
- Stoli DBL$18.00
- Belvedere DBL$18.00
- Tanquery$8.00
- Botanist$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$7.00
- Roots n Ruin/ Well$5.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Parots Bay/ Well$4.00
- Malibu Coconut$5.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Malibu Pineapple$6.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Lunazul/ Well$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$10.00
- Cenote$9.00
- Cenote Reposado$10.00
- Cenote Anejo$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Patron$14.00
- Milagro$8.50
- Espolon$8.00
- Jim Beam/ Well$4.00
- Tullamore Dew$6.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Screwball$7.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Proper 12$7.00
- Bushmills 12$7.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Yellowspot$17.00
- Greenspot$14.00
- Red Breast 15$35.00
- Telling$7.00
- Old Forester$10.00
- Dewars White Label/Well$7.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$11.00
- Basil Hayden Rye$13.00
- Buffalo Trace$17.00
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Weller$26.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Old Forester 1920$13.00
- McCallan 12$16.00
- McCallan 16$42.00
- Jonny Walker Black$12.00
Dessert Drinks
Dessert Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Irish Pub
137 South Main Street, Woodruff, SC 29388
