Lunch Favorites

Lunch Fish and Chips
$14.00

Hand breaded cold water cod, dill caper sauce, cole slaw garnish

Grilled Rainbow Trout
$14.00

4 oz mesquite grilled filet topped with pineapple chipotle salsa

Lunch Chicken Tenders
$14.00

Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces

Lunch Large Baby Spinach and Strawberry Salad
$14.00

Walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, sweet red wine vinaigrette

Lunch Voodoo Shrimp
$15.00

Hand breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in spicy remoulade sauce, green onions

Lunch Classic Swiss Burger
$15.00

half pound, mesquite grilled burger ona a brioche bun; topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and Applewood bacon

Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
$14.00

Chilled & sliced chicken, kalamata olive, wontons, onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.00

Chilled & sliced chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan, homemade Caesar

Lunch Chicken Linguini
$15.00

Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic tossed with linguini noodles and topped with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs

Angus Chopped Steak
$15.00

Half pound of mesquite grilled Angus beef topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms

Lunch Chicken Parmesan
$16.00

Hand breaded chicken, fried and topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini noodles

Lunch Grilled Chicken
$16.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast topped with goat cheese & fennel peperonata topping and a sweet red wine reduction

Lunch Boursin Burger
$15.00

Half pound mesquite grilled burger on a Brioche bun, topped with sautéed mushrooms, homemade Boursin cheese, and crispy tobacco onions

Lunch Reuben
$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 island dressing on toasted marble Rye

Lunch Philly Style Cheesesteak
$15.00

Shaved beef on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone

Lunch Grilled Chicken Club
$15.00

Mesquite grilled chicken with ham, bacon, cheddar, jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo on a toasted bun

Lunch Grilled Shrimp
$16.00

Four jumbo grilled shrimp in a cilantro lime marinade served with aioli

Lunch Blue Lump Crab Cake
$16.00

4oz blue lump crab cake, aioli

Lunch Shrimp Linguini
$16.00

Basil cream sauce, Boursin cheese, sautéed mushroom, green onion, tomato, and garlic tossed with linguini noodles

Spicy Fish Tacos
$16.00

Grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple chipotle salsa, voodoo sauce and cilantro

Lunch Chicken Piccata
$16.00

Pan sautéed chicken topped with our lemon wine sauce and sun dried tomato

7 ounce Sirloin
$17.00

Mesquite grilled top sirloin

Lunch Grilled Salmon
$16.00

5 ounce fillet, mesquite grilled and topped with peperonata topping

Prime Rib Sandwich
$17.00

Hand carved slow roasted prime rib on a hoagie bun; served with au jus

Lunch Shrimp & Grits
$17.00

Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions in a rich andouille cream sauce over cheese grits

Lunch Steak Caesar
$17.00

Thinly sliced, mesquite grilled top sirloin, served with diced tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce and homemade Caesar dressing

Lunch Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin
$15.00

5 ounce mesquite grilled pork tenderloin, sliced, topped with a cherry demi glace, and served with an apple chutney garnish

Chipotle Smoked Salmon House Salad
$17.00

Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine and iceberg lettuces, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, almonds, carrot and choice of dressing

Chipotle Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
$17.00

Chilled & flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing

Lunch Ahi Tuna Stack
$17.00

Diced ahi tuna, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, avocado, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Stack
$18.00

Diced ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple chipotle salsa, fire roasted corn, sriracha aioli, sesame wontons

Batter Fried Mushrooms
$12.00

Hand-battered button mushrooms deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with creole mustard dipping sauce

Crispy Calamari
$16.00

Hand battered calamari, deep fried, topped with parmesan cheese and served with cocktail sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes
$14.00

Sliced green tomatoes, cornmeal breaded and fried. Served with cheese grits, andouille cream sauce and parmesan cheese

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
$15.00

Five jumbo shrimp, chilled and served with a zesty homemade cocktail sauce

Lobster Dip
$17.00

Warm and creamy dip, crispy seafood crackers

Truffle Deviled Eggs
$15.00

Six deviled eggs with Italian truffle oil, fresh cilantro and brown sugar bacon

Voodoo Shrimp
$14.00

Hand breaded popcorn shrimp in spicy remoulade sauce topped with green onion

Salads / Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad
$16.00

Chilled & sliced grilled chicken atop romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad
$16.00

Chilled and sliced grilled chicken breast atop romaine and iceberg lettuces with kalamata olive, onion, red pepper, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
$18.00

Chilled and flaked smoked salmon atop romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion, and homemade Caesar dressing

Steak Caesar Salad
$20.00

Thinly sliced mesquite grilled top sirloin atop romaine lettuce with diced tomato, onion, crumbled blue cheese and homemade Caesar dressing

Large Baby Spinach & Strawberry Salad
$15.00

Baby spinach leaves with walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and sweet red wine vinaigrette

House Salad
$7.00

Iceburg and romaine lettuce, almond, egg, bacon, tomato, carrot

Caesar Salad
$7.00

Romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan, eggless Caesar dressing served on the side

Wedge Salad
$8.00

Baby iceburg, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomato, bacon, sweet red wine reduction, blue cheese dressing on the side

Lobster Bisque
$6.00+

Signature lobster and crab bisque

Signature Cuts

Ribeye
$41.00

14 oz, well marbled, heavily aged

Espresso Ribeye
$44.00

14 oz, homemade espresso rub, red eye demi glaze

Filet Mignon
$37.00+

Center cut tenderloin, 6 oz $38.00 / 9 oz $44.00

Blue Cheese Filet
$41.00+

Blue cheese butter, red wine reduction, 6 oz $41.00 / 9 oz $47.00

Boursin Filet
$40.00+

Homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, 6 oz $40.00 / 9 oz $46.00

Sirloin
$32.00

10 oz, rich, flavorful, center cut

New York Strip
$40.00

14 oz, "king of beef"

Connors Prime Rib
$37.00

Slow cooked in our special ovens, aus jus

Fire Roasted Pork Tenderloin
$29.00

10 oz, sliced, cherry demi glace, apply chutney garnish

Austrailian Lamb Chops
$46.00

Four 3 oz chops, rosemary mint demi glaze

Seafood Specialties

Parmesan Encrusted Alaskan Halibut
$35.00

Baked, lemon wine sauce on the side

Chilean Sea Bass Oscar
$43.00

Mesquite grilled, blue lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise

Atlantic Salmon
$26.00

Mesquite grilled, fennel peperonata topping

Cajun Red Grouper
$33.00

Mesquite grilled, topped with chipotle tomato butter

Blue Lump Crab Cakes
$32.00

Two 4 oz cakes, aioli

Cilantro Lime Grilled Shrimp
$27.00

Mesquite grilled, 8 jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce

Shrimp Linguini
$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic

Shrimp and Grits
$24.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onion over cheese grits

Fish & Chips
$19.00

Hand breaded cold water cod, coleslaw garnish, dill caper sauce (suggested side french fries)

Cold Water Lobster Tail
$50.00

10-12oz single tail, drawn butter

Cold Water Twin Lobster Tails
$96.00

10-12oz each, drawn butter

Add a 4oz Blue Lump Crab Cake
$15.00

Add one 4 oz cake

Add a Tail $
$47.00

10-12 oz tail, drawn butter

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Parmesan
$22.00

Hand breaded, marinara, provolone and parmesan, on a bed of linguini, broccoli

Chicken Linguini
$21.00

Grilled chicken, basil cream, homemade boursin, mushroom, green onion, tomato, garlic

Grilled Chicken
$21.00

Goat cheese and grilled peperonata topping, broccoli, fire roasted cream corn

Chicken Tenders
$20.00

Hand breaded fresh tenders, voodoo and honey mustard sauces, fries

Chicken Piccata
$22.00

Sauteed, lemon wine sauce, served over mashed potatoes, asiago creamed spinach

Sandwiches / Burgers

Philly Style Cheesesteak
$19.00

Hoagie bun, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone

Swiss Burger
$18.00

Brioche bun, Swiss, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Boursin Burger
$19.00

Brioche bun, sautéed mushrooms, homemade boursin, crispy tobacco onions, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles

Grilled Chicken Club
$19.00

Wheat bun, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo

Reuben
$18.00

Marble rye, lean corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island

Sides

Grilled Asparagus
$7.00
Baked Potato
$5.00

toppings on the side

Steamed Broccoli
$5.00
Brussels Sprouts
$5.00
Cheese Grits
$5.00
Coleslaw
$5.00
Pearl Cous Cous
$5.00
Fire Roasted Cream Corn
$5.00
Asiago Creamed Spinach
$5.00
French Fries
$5.00
White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese
$5.00
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Truffled Deviled Eggs (3)
$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake
$11.00

Warm pound cake, ice cream, fresh strawberry topping, whipped cream

German Chocolate Upside Down Cake
$10.00

Warm chocolate cake with coconut filling, ice cream

New York Style Cheesecake
$11.00

Topped with bourbon caramel sauce and Luxardo cherries

Chocolate Mousse Cake
$11.00

White and dark chocolate mousse between rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
$6.00

Single large scoop

Kids

Kids Popcorn Shrimp
$7.00

Fried popcorn shrimp

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
$7.00

Three fried tenders, honey mustard

Kids Four Cheese Pizza
$6.00

Four cheese pizza

Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders
$7.00

Three grilled tenders, honey mustard

Kids Crispy Fish
$7.00

Two pieces of fried cod, ketchup

Kids Cheese Burger
$7.00

Mesquite grilled burger with American cheese

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese
$6.00

kids portion of our white cheddar mac 'n' cheese

Beverages

Coke
$3.75
Diet Coke
$3.75
Sprite
$3.75
Coke Zero
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.75
Sweet Tea
$3.75
Unsweet Tea
$3.75
Coffee
$3.75
Decaf Coffee
$3.75
Root Beer
$3.75
Ginger Ale
$3.75