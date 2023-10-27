Connotto's
3751 36th Ave. SE
Ocala, FL 34471
Food
Burgers
A Patty Melt is a mouthwatering sandwich that strikes the perfect balance between a burger and a grilled cheese. It features a juicy beef patty, often seasoned to perfection, sandwiched between slices of grilled rye bread. What sets it apart is the addition of caramelized onions and melted American cheese, creating a savory and cheesy delight that's grilled to crispy perfection. The Patty Melt is a comfort food classic, known for its rich flavors and the irresistible combination of meat, cheese, and perfectly toasted bread.
A Mushroom Swiss Burger is a savory delight that combines a juicy beef patty with the earthy goodness of sautéed mushrooms and the creamy, nutty flavor of Swiss cheese. The perfectly cooked patty is nestled between a soft bun and topped with a generous helping of mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, creating a harmonious blend of rich flavors that's both comforting and satisfying.
Combo Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
A Fried Chicken Sandwich is a crispy and delicious handheld delight. It stars a succulent piece of chicken, coated in a flavorful breading, and deep-fried to a golden perfection. This crispy chicken is then nestled between a soft bun and complemented with a variety of toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a drizzle of mayo, creating a satisfying contrast of textures and flavors in every bite. It's a beloved comfort food that combines the crunch of fried goodness with the comfort of a sandwich.
A Cajun Fried Chicken Sandwich is a zesty and flavorful twist on the classic fried chicken sandwich. It features a succulent piece of chicken that's been marinated in Cajun spices, coated with a seasoned breading, and deep-fried to a crispy, spicy perfection. This spicy and crispy chicken is then nestled between a soft bun and paired with toppings like lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a creamy Cajun sauce, delivering a bold and satisfying combination of heat, crunch, and savory goodness in every bite. It's a spicy and savory delight for those who enjoy a bit of Cajun flair in their sandwiches.
A Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich is a spicy and flavorful culinary delight. It stars a crispy piece of chicken that's been seasoned with Nashville's signature hot and spicy spices, fried to perfection, and placed between a soft bun. Accompanied by pickles and a creamy coleslaw to balance the heat, this sandwich packs a punch of fiery flavor that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. It's a spicy twist on the classic fried chicken sandwich that offers a memorable and bold eating experience.
A Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a lighter, yet delicious alternative to the classic fried chicken sandwich. It features a tender and juicy chicken breast that's been marinated and expertly grilled to perfection. Served between a soft bun, it's accompanied by fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, and a choice of condiments, creating a wholesome and satisfying sandwich option that's perfect for those seeking a leaner, grilled alternative to fried chicken.
Combo Chicken Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
An Egg Salad Sandwich is a simple yet satisfying classic. It consists of a creamy filling made from hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and enhanced with mustard, chopped celery, and seasonings. This delectable mixture is typically spread generously between slices of a soft croissant creating a wholesome and comforting sandwich with a rich, savory, and slightly tangy flavor. It's a beloved option for those seeking a creamy, protein-packed lunch or snack choice.
A Chicken Salad Sandwich is a delightful and flavorful choice. It features tender pieces of chicken mixed with a creamy dressing that typically includes mayonnaise, celery, and various seasonings. This delicious chicken salad is served between slices of soft croissant, providing a satisfying blend of textures and tastes, with the creamy chicken salad offering a savory contrast to the bread's softness. It's a classic and comforting sandwich perfect for a quick and tasty meal.
A Tuna Salad Sandwich is a simple and satisfying classic. It showcases a flavorful mixture of canned tuna, combined with mayonnaise, diced celery, and seasonings like salt, pepper, and a hint of lemon juice. This delicious tuna salad is generously spread between slices of a soft croissant, creating a creamy and savory filling that pairs perfectly with the bread's texture. It's a go-to choice for a quick and tasty meal, offering a protein-packed option with a hint of tangy goodness.
A Ham Sandwich is a classic and straightforward creation. It features slices of savory ham with cheese, layered between two pieces of soft bread and spread with mayoanisse. While it can be enjoyed plain, it's often enhanced with condiments like mustard and lettuce, offering a simple yet satisfying combination of flavors and textures. It's a timeless choice for those seeking a quick and delicious meal or snack.
A Turkey Sandwich is a wholesome and versatile option. It features slices of roasted turkey breast and cheese nestled between two pieces of soft bread and spread with mayonaisse. This classic sandwich can be customized with various toppings like lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, creating a balanced and flavorful combination of tender turkey and fresh ingredients. It's a popular choice for a light and nutritious meal or a quick, satisfying snack.
An Italian Sub, also known as a hero or a grinder, is a hearty and flavorful sandwich that packs a punch of Italian flavors. It includes a variety of Italian cold cuts, such as salami, pepperoni, and ham, layered with slices of provolone cheese. These meats and cheese are complemented by fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion and banana peppers, all nestled inside a hoaigie. The sandwich is drizzled with oil and vinegar dressing and seasoned with herbs and spices, resulting in a savory and satisfying combination of textures and tastes, perfect for those who crave a taste of Italy in every bite.
Combo Cold Sandwiches
Hot Dogs
A hot dog is a beloved American classic that is an all beef hot dog served inside a soft, elongated bun. You have the option of garnishing with topping of your choice, It's often garnished with various toppings like mustard, ketchup, relish, onions, or sauerkraut for extra flavor. Hot dogs are a portable, savory treat known for their simplicity and versatility.
A chili dog is a mouthwatering variation of the classic hot dog. It features a juicy, grilled hot dog, typically nestled inside a soft bun and smothered with rich and hearty chili sauce. Toppings include shredded cheese and diced onions. This indulgent and flavorful creation combines the savory satisfaction of a hot dog with the bold and comforting flavors of chili, making it a beloved comfort food favorite.
Combo Hot Dogs
Hot Sandwiches
An Italian Beef Sandwich is a mouthwatering delight with Italian roots. It features thinly sliced, seasoned roast beef that's been slow-cooked to tender perfection, simmered in a flavorful broth infused with herbs and spices. This succulent beef is piled high onto a crusty Italian roll and served with pepperocini peppers. The result is a savory, juicy, and slightly spicy sandwich experience that's beloved in Chicago and beyond, known for its hearty and robust flavors.
A BLT is a classic and beloved sandwich that keeps it simple yet incredibly satisfying. It consists of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce leaves, and ripe tomato slices stacked between two slices of toasted bread, slathered with mayonnaise. The contrasting textures and flavors create a delightful harmony, with the smoky, salty bacon complementing the cool, crisp lettuce and juicy tomato. The BLT is a timeless favorite, appreciated for its delicious simplicity and the comfort of its familiar ingredients.
A Reuben is a mouthwatering sandwich known for its bold and savory flavors. It features slices of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, all piled between slices of rye bread. This delectable combination is then grilled until the cheese is melted and the bread is toasty, resulting in a warm, melty, and slightly tangy sandwich that's both comforting and indulgent. The Reuben is a beloved choice for those seeking a hearty and satisfying sandwich with a hint of zesty flair.
A Fish Sandwich with Cod is a delightful and seafood-centric choice. It features a crispy fillet of cod, breaded and fried to perfection, served inside a soft hoagie. This flaky and tender fish is often accompanied by classic toppings like lettuce and tartar sauce. The result is a flavorful and satisfying sandwich that offers a harmonious blend of crispy texture and delicate seafood flavor, making it a favorite for seafood enthusiasts and those looking for a delicious alternative to traditional sandwiches.
Combo Hot Sandwiches
Salads
A classic Caesar salad, showcasing crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a zesty Caesar dressing, adorned with grated Parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons, offering a timeless and savory accompaniment to your meal.
A delightful house salad, a medley of fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and your choice of dressing, providing a simple yet satisfying addition to your meal with a burst of garden-fresh flavors.
An Asian Salad with Walnuts, Sesame Ginger Dressing, Mandarin Oranges, Grilled Chicken, and Sesame Seeds is a vibrant and satisfying culinary masterpiece. It starts with a bed of fresh, crunchy greens, including cabbage, lettuce, and other leafy varieties, topped with tender pieces of grilled chicken for protein. The dish is adorned with sweet and juicy mandarin orange segments that add a burst of fruity freshness. The crowning glory is the sesame ginger dressing, a flavorful and aromatic blend of sesame oil, ginger, soy sauce, and other seasonings, lending an enticing Asian-inspired flair to the salad. To add a delightful crunch and earthy richness, walnuts and sesame seeds are generously sprinkled on top. This salad offers an exquisite fusion of flavors and textures, from the savory and nutty elements to the sweet, tangy citrus notes, making it a popular choice for those who appreciate a harmonious and satisfying meal with an Asian twist.
A Cobb Salad is a hearty and visually appealing dish that combines an array of fresh ingredients into a vibrant medley. It features a bed of crisp lettuce, often a mix of romaine and iceberg, adorned with rows of diced grilled chicken, crispy bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs, ripe tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and sliced avocado. These elements are presented neatly and can be drizzled with a tangy vinaigrette or creamy ranch dressing. The Cobb Salad offers a harmonious blend of flavors and textures, from the savory chicken and bacon to the creamy avocado and tangy cheese, making it a satisfying and popular choice for those seeking a wholesome and delicious salad option.
A Taco Salad with Sliced Roast Beef and Chicken as topping options is a hearty and customizable feast. It typically starts with a base of fresh lettuce or mixed greens, topped with a medley of vibrant ingredients like tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. The star of the show is the tender and flavorful roast beef and chicken slices, which you can choose to crown your salad with. To complete the Mexican-inspired experience, the salad is garnished with crispy tortilla strips or chips for added crunch. The dressing is a zesty blend of salsa or a creamy ranch dressing with a hint of taco seasoning. This salad offers a delightful combination of textures and tastes, with the savory meat options, fresh veggies, and crunchy tortilla strips coming together to create a satisfying and delicious meal. It's a favorite for those who appreciate the bold and vibrant flavors of a taco in salad form.
Soup/Chili
A delightful cup of soup, brimming with rich flavors and wholesome ingredients, providing a comforting and nourishing complement to your meal.
A small bowl of chili is a hearty, flavorful medley of ground beef, beans, spices, and tomatoes, offering a satisfying and warming dish in a compact portion, perfect for a cozy meal.
A hearty cup of chili, simmered to perfection with a blend of savory spices, ground beef, beans, and tomatoes, offering a satisfyingly warm and flavorful addition to your meal.
A comforting bowl of soup is a warm, savory blend of carefully selected ingredients, simmered to perfection, delivering a nourishing and soul-soothing meal in every spoonful.
Sides
Classic potato salad featuring tender, diced potatoes blended with creamy mayo, mustard, and a medley of diced celery and onions, offering a delightful balance of flavors and textures. Ideal for any summertime gathering.
Creamy macaroni salad featuring al dente pasta, crunchy diced vegetables, and a zesty mayonnaise-based dressing.
Golden French fries are slightly seasoned, crispy potato sticks, lightly salted and fried to perfection, offering a satisfyingly savory and addictive side dish for all occasions.
Our creamy mac and cheese is made with tender macaroni enveloped in a velvety, cheesy sauce with a hint of seasoning, a comforting classic that satisfies every cheesy craving.
Our wild rice blend is a harmonious combination of nutty, whole-grain wild rice and aromatic long-grain rice, creating a versatile, flavorful side dish that complements a variety of main courses.
A refreshing side of coleslaw, featuring crisp cabbage and carrots, dressed in a creamy and tangy mayo-based dressing, delivering a cool and crunchy contrast to your dish.
A delightful side of house salad, a medley of fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and your choice of dressing, providing a simple yet satisfying addition to your meal with a burst of garden-fresh flavors.
A classic side of Caesar salad, showcasing crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a zesty Caesar dressing, adorned with grated Parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons, offering a timeless and savory accompaniment to your meal.
Kids
A Grilled Cheese sandwich is a comforting classic that brings together simple yet delightful ingredients. It consists of slices of American cheese, sandwiched between two slices of bread, which are buttered on the outside. The sandwich is then grilled until the bread turns golden brown, and the cheese inside melts into gooey, creamy perfection. The result is a warm and crispy sandwich that's beloved for its nostalgic and satisfying qualities, making it a timeless comfort food favorite. Kids meals come with a small drink and a fry or mac and cheese.
Kid's chicken fingers are tender, golden-brown strips of crispy, breaded chicken, served with a side of dipping sauce, making for a delicious and finger-friendly meal that kids adore.Kids meals come with a small drink and a fry or mac and cheese.
A kid-sized hot dog, nestled in a soft bun, and topped with your choice of condiments, offering a tasty and convenient classic. Kids meals come with a small drink and a fry or mac and cheese.
A kid's cheeseburger is a mini, juicy beef patty topped with a slice of melted cheese, nestled in a soft bun, creating a mouthwatering and kid-approved burger that's just the right size. Kids meals come with a small drink and a fry or mac and cheese. Kids meals come with a small drink and a fry or mac and cheese.
Platters
A Chicken Strip Platter is a mouthwatering dish that consists of tender, breaded chicken strips or fingers, with an option of being served with a side of dipping sauce including barbecue, honey mustard, or ranch. These crispy chicken strips are accompanied by a side of your choice, making it a hearty and satisfying meal option. Whether enjoyed as a quick snack or a full meal, a Chicken Strip Platter offers a delicious combination of crunchy, savory chicken and flavorful sauces that's sure to please the palate.
A Fish Platter is a delectable seafood feast that features a generous serving of perfectly cooked Cod, breaded and fried to a golden crispiness, accompanied by a side of your choice. This satisfying platter offers a delightful combination of tender, flaky fish and a variety of complementary flavors and textures, making it a favorite for seafood lovers seeking a hearty and flavorful meal.
Desserts
A slice of pie is a tempting flaky, buttery crust embracing a luscious filling, whether it's fruity, creamy, or savory, promising a delightful and comforting dessert or snack.
Our irresistible ice cream sundae has 2 scoops of velvety vanilla ice cream, crowned with a medley of delectable toppings like hot fudge, whipped cream, colorful sprinkles, and a cherry on top, offering a sweet symphony of flavors and textures in every spoonful.
A delectable slice of cake is a moist and flavorful treat, adorned with sweet frosting or icing, delivering a delightful and indulgent dessert experience in every bite.
A classic root beer float is a fizzy glass of creamy vanilla ice cream floating in a frothy sea of bubbly root beer, creating a delightful, nostalgic beverage that's both refreshing and indulgent.
Drinks
Lemonade/Water
Minute Maid Lemonade is a zesty and thirst-quenching citrus delight, offering a burst of tangy refreshment in every sip, perfect for a cool and satisfying drink option.
Water offers hydration and refreshment in its simplest form, making it an essential and life-sustaining drink option that quenches your thirst like no other.
Milk
Soda
Coca- Cola is renowned for its refreshing, sweet, and slightly tangy flavor, perfect for quenching your thirst and satisfying your taste buds.
Coca-Cola Zero is the same iconic taste of Coca-Cola, but with zero sugar, offering a refreshing drink option for those who want all the flavor without the calories.
Diet Coca-Cola is a calorie-conscious twist on the classic, delivering the familiar and refreshing Coca-Cola taste with zero sugar and zero calories .
Barq’s Root beer is a sweet and aromatic soda with a distinct, earthy flavor profile, providing a unique and nostalgic beverage choice.
Sprite is a sparkling, lemon-lime soda known for its crisp and effervescent taste, delivering a clean, refreshing, and thirst-quenching beverage option that's loved worldwide.
Tea/Coffee
Unsweet tea is pure and straightforward, this is tea in its unadulterated form, without added sugars or sweeteners, offering a clean and refreshing option for tea enthusiasts who prefer its natural taste.
Sweet tea is a southern classic, this beverage features black tea brewed to perfection, sweetened with a generous amount of sugar, and chilled to create a deliciously sweet and refreshing drink, often served over ice.
A steaming cup of coffee is a rich, aromatic brew, offering a comforting and invigorating pick-me-up with its bold flavor and caffeine kick, making it a beloved choice for those seeking a warm, caffeinated drink.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
