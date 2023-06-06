Conosur
690 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cuzco was founded on the belief that no one should have to travel to Peru in order to taste the authentic cuisine. From this, our vision was born.
Location
4195 Haywood Road, Mills River, NC 28759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery - Mills River, NC
4.5 • 408
336 Banner Farm Rd Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurant
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Mills River
No Reviews
100 Sierra Nevada Way Mills River, NC 28732
View restaurant
Eagle Bar & Grill - 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC
No Reviews
925 Lakeledge Ct Hendersonville, NC 28739
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mills River
More near Mills River