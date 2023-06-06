Restaurant header imageView gallery

Conosur

690 Reviews

$$

4195 Haywood Road

Mills River, NC 28759

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.68

Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickle, mayo, yellow mustard on pressed Cuban bread

Cono Sur Chicken

Cono Sur Chicken

$13.30

Rotisserie Chicken, onios & peppers sauté, two cheeses and house sauce serve on a Portuguese bread

Plantain

Plantain

$4.50

FOOD

Appetizers

Cream Of Mushroom

Cream Of Mushroom

$8.50Out of stock
chicken tacu-tacu

chicken tacu-tacu

$6.39

Rotisserie Chicken, Black Beans & Rice

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$8.69Out of stock

Boiled Yukon gold potatoes, Huaicaina sauce , boiled eggs & botija

Vegetables Soup

$6.20Out of stock

DJ's Pickles

$12.00Out of stock

Vegetables Soup

$6.39Out of stock

Ceviche Mix Pulpo

Out of stock

Salads

Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$4.64

Iceberg, spinach, radishes, tomatoes, red onions, house vinaigrette

Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$8.32

Iceberg, spinach, radishes, tomatoes, red onions, house vinaigrette

Inka Salad

$10.92Out of stock

Quinoa, kale, spinach, roasted pepitas, red onions, radishes, citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Butifarra

Butifarra

$14.28

A Peruvian classic slow cooked pork in Peruvian spices served on Portuguese bread, mayo, lettuce , tomato and salsa criolla (marinated red onions).

Chacarero

Chacarero

$15.18

A popular Chilean beef sandwich. Steak, tomato, green beans, aioli merken (Chilean seasoning)

Chicken Roll Up

Chicken Roll Up

$11.79

Shredded chicken with Aji Amarillo Ranch, lettuce, and tomatoes served on a black bean wrap

Choripan Montado

Choripan Montado

$13.98

Chorizo, fried egg, sautéed onions & Peppers house sauce serve on a Portuguese bread.

Cono Sur Chicken

Cono Sur Chicken

$13.30

Rotisserie Chicken, onios & peppers sauté, two cheeses and house sauce serve on a Portuguese bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.68

Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickle, mayo, yellow mustard on pressed Cuban bread

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$10.50

One or two griddled patties with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & our house sauce *available with a lettuce wrap or a GF bun

Double Cheeseburger

$13.44

One or two griddled patties with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & our house sauce *available with a lettuce wrap or a GF bun

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$14.42Out of stock
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.75

CS Burger

$14.88

Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$11.00Out of stock
14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

GF Pizza 10"

$12.12Out of stock

Specialties

Aji D'Gallina

Aji D'Gallina

$14.33

Shredded chicken with panka chilis, spices, almond flour, milk, topped with boiled egg slices, botija olives and yellow potato slices. Served with rice.

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$10.14

A fusion of Chinese & Peruvian cultures. Fried rice with sweet peas, egg and green onions. Add Chicken 3 / Beef 5 / Shrimp 6

Chicken Half

$16.22
Chicken Whole

Chicken Whole

$28.66
Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$16.40
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$19.37

Sauteed petite tender beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, Peruvian spices, red wine, and soy sauce. served with patatas fritas & rice

Shrimps Saltado

Shrimps Saltado

$22.77

Pino Empanada

$8.19

A traditional Chilean plate. Homemade, baked pie. Pino-traditional ground beef, onions, raisins, black olives, boiled egg

Chorillana

Chorillana

$15.03

Beef strips, chorizo, sauteed onions and peppers on a bed of fries topped with two fried eggs

Pork Havana

Pork Havana

$17.80

Slow cooked Pork chunks Cuban spices topped with salsa criolla (marinated onions) served with rice, black beans and plantains.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$16.52

Traditional from Cuba, shredded beef stew served with rice.

Picadillo

Picadillo

$15.52

CS Empanada

$9.01

A traditional Chilean plate. Homemade, baked pie. Sheered beef, mozzarella.

Fejioda

Fejioda

$15.52
Paella

Paella

$29.48
Shrimps Huancaina

Shrimps Huancaina

$23.03Out of stock
GF Shrps Huancaina

GF Shrps Huancaina

$25.03Out of stock

Vegetarian Empanada

$7.67
ShrimpTallarin Saltado

ShrimpTallarin Saltado

$22.77

GF Shrps Tallarin Saltado

$24.77
Pollo Tallarin Saltado

Pollo Tallarin Saltado

$16.40

Pollo Empanada

$8.09

A traditional Chilean plate. Homemade, baked pie. Chicken, queso fresco

GF Pollo Tallarin Saltado

GF Pollo Tallarin Saltado

$18.40
Lomo Tallarin Saltado

Lomo Tallarin Saltado

$19.37
GF Lomo Tallarin Saltado

GF Lomo Tallarin Saltado

$21.37
Porco Alentejana

Porco Alentejana

$20.00Out of stock

Camarones Empanada

$10.25Out of stock

Sides

Patatas Fritas

Patatas Fritas

$4.64
Plantain

Plantain

$4.50
Quinoa

Quinoa

$4.64Out of stock
Rice & Black Beans

Rice & Black Beans

$4.64
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.64
Solterito

Solterito

$4.64
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.64
Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$4.64

Jicama

$4.64Out of stock

extra sauce

Desserts

Alfajores

Alfajores

$5.67

A Peruvian classic

Bread Pudding

$6.56

Chocolate chip with caramel sauce

House Flan

House Flan

$4.96

A classic Latin custard

House Cheesecake

$6.73

Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$6.10Out of stock

Cake 10"

$30.00Out of stock

Suspiro Limeno

$6.95Out of stock

GF Alfajores

$6.54Out of stock

Pavlova

$6.50Out of stock

GF Bread Pudding

$6.95

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.17

Kids Chaufa

$6.57

Kids Pizza

$6.57Out of stock

grilled cheese

$6.57

wholesale

1 pt Chicken Salad

$9.00

1qt Chicken Salad

$16.00

1pt Quinoa

$11.00Out of stock

1 Qt Quinoa

$19.00Out of stock

Solterito 1 Pt

$8.00Out of stock

Solterito 1 Qt

$15.00Out of stock

House Dressing

$5.50

Citrus Vinaigrette

$5.50

Aji Ranch Dressing

$5.75

1 pt Mojo

$5.75

1 pt Burger Sauce

$5.75Out of stock

1 pt Rasberrry Vinaigrette

$7.50

Aji Amarillo 8oz

$5.85

Rocoto

$10.50

Aji Panka

$8.25

Havanero & Mango Hot Sauce 8 oz

$10.50

Alfajores 1Dz

$20.00

Flan 13x19

$24.00

Tres Leches 13x9

$38.00Out of stock

Pavlova 13x9

$40.00Out of stock

6 Vegetarian Empanadas

$37.25

6 Pino Empanadas

$39.75

6 CS Empanada

$43.75

Botija Olive

$15.00

Soup of the day 1 Qr

$18.00

Chorizo 1 Lb Bulk

$4.95

Chorizo 1 Lb Link

$6.95

10 " Cheesecake Vanilla

$25.00Out of stock

10" Lucuma/CheeseCake

$40.00Out of stock

10" Cheesecake Almond Chocolate/Crust

$40.00Out of stock

Ajo Molido

$10.50Out of stock

Huacatay

$6.50

Cubab Bread

$5.50

DRINKS

Wine

GLS CS Cabernet

$9.00

GLS CS Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

GLS CS Carmenere

$9.00Out of stock

GLS CS Merlot

$9.00Out of stock

Garnacha

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Cono Sur Cab

$30.00

BTL Cono Sur P Noir

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Cono Sur Carmenere

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Cono Sur Merlot

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Cono Sur Cab/Carmenere

$41.00Out of stock

BTL Garnacha

$20.00Out of stock

GLS CS Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

GLS CS Sauvingon Blac

$9.00

GLS CS Vogniere

$9.00Out of stock

Ti Amo Proseco

$12.00Out of stock

Babe Rose

$5.75Out of stock

BTL Cono Sur Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Cono Sur S Blac

$30.00

BTL Cono Sur Viogniere

$30.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Chicha Morada

$3.25

Shantie Elixirs

$7.00

Soda Bottle

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Diet Inka Cola

$2.25Out of stock

Coffee-Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Water btl

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock

Juice

$2.00

Inka Cola

$2.25

2 L Inka Cola

$8.50Out of stock

Shantie CBD

$9.50

Shantie Tulsi

$7.00

Shantie Pineapple

$7.00

Shantieldelberry

$7.00

Shanti Grape

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

GM IPA

$5.75

BR Apple

$5.00

GM POrter

$5.75

Oatmeal Porter

$5.50

Gaelic

$5.50Out of stock

HB Pilsener

$5.50

Brevard Lager

$5.00

SN Torpedo

$5.75

Cold Mnt

$7.00Out of stock

Nobel Blue

$7.00Out of stock

Nobel Cherry

$7.00

Nobel Ginger

$7.00

Nobel Apple

$7.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cuzco was founded on the belief that no one should have to travel to Peru in order to taste the authentic cuisine. From this, our vision was born.

4195 Haywood Road, Mills River, NC 28759

