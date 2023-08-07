Restaurant info

Voted Best Crabs in Baltimore the past 9 years in a row! Available year around! Conrad's prides itself in the use of local seafood, meats, and produce as well as being True Blue certified! We're more than just a crab house, our seasonal menu prepared by Chef Lancelotta offers the ultimate Maryland seafood experience. From fresh fish, seasonal raw oysters on the half shell, fresh local soft shell crabs, or everyone's favorite Conrad's crab fries, there truly is something on the menu for everyone! Kid friendly with an outdoor playground!