Food Menu

STARTERS

BOURBON STREET BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

Andouille sausage, shallots, radicchio, garlic, Sambuca seafood cream

BURNT TIPS MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Brisket tips, onion, garlic, horseradish, cheddar, noodles

BURRATA

$17.00

Honey crisp apples, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO,

CHICKEN BITES

$10.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS

$15.00

Chicken tinga, pico, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream

CRAB BALLS

$18.00

Beer-battered crab balls, Sriracha aioli

CRAB FRIES

$15.00

Crab meat, cream of crab, pancetta, cheddar cheese, fries

CRAB PRETZEL DIP

$15.00

Crab dip, pretzels, cheddar cheese

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

Chef's choice of fresh toppings

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00

Italiano or Boom-Boom

FRIED GOAT CHEESE CROQUETTES

$12.00

Panko breaded & fried, pickled onions, arugula, toasted almonds, honey

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$18.00

Buttermilk fried tomatoes, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone & Swiss cheese, seafood scampi sauce

MUSSELS

$15.00

White Wine or Fra Diavolo, crostini

SEARED SCALLOPS

$18.00

Warm roasted corn pico, citrus beurre blanc, bruleed grapefruit

SHRIMP CHILI BREAD BOWL

$15.00

Gulf shrimp, chorizo, roasted tomatoes, toasted bread bowl

WINGS

$15.00

Choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, Texas Dry Rub, Thai Chili

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, radicchio, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

CONRAD'S SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

GREEN GODDESS WEDGE

$15.00

Baby iceberg, cucumber, avocado, red onion, bacon, hard boiled egg, radish sprouts, feta, Green Goddess dressing

HEIRLOOM TOMATO

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, radicchio, arugula, Dijon vinaigrette

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SMALL CONRADS SALAD

$6.00

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$12.00

Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$15.00

Crispy bacon, lightly fried goat cheese croquettes, red onion, cucumber, mixed greens, strawberry vinaigrette

SOUPS

SOUP DU JOUR

$8.00

QT. MD CRAB

$17.00

QT. CREAM OF CRAB

$22.00

MARYLAND CRAB

$7.00

CREAM OF CRAB

$9.00

CONRAD'S BLEND

$8.00

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$12.00

Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup

QT BLEND SOUP

$20.00

ADD-ONS

AHI TUNA ADD-ON

$15.00

BIRRIA FRIES ADD-ON

$18.00

BRISKET ADD-ON

$12.00

BURNT TIPS ADD-ON

$10.00

BURRATA ADD-ON

$7.00

CHICKEN TINGA ADD-ON

$10.00

CRAB CAKE ADD-ON

$18.00

CRAB IMPERIAL ADD-ON

$18.00

FRIED CROQUETTE ADD-ON

$7.00

GRILLED CHICKEN ADD-ON

$10.00

GULF SHRIMP ADD-ON

$14.00

JUMBO LUMP CRAB ADD-ON

$17.00

SALMON ADD-ON

$12.00

SCALLOPS ADD-ON

$14.00

SIRLOIN ADD-ON

$19.00

SNAPPER ADD-ON

$12.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB ADD-ON

$15.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$10.00

SANDWICHES

ADMIRAL

$22.00

5 oz. jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

ANCHOR

$15.00

8 oz. hand-pressed beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

BALTIMORE CLIPPER

$28.00

Fried jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, white toast

DECKHAND

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, bruleed honey mustard, dill pickles, lettuce, onion, ciabatta

FISHERMAN'S CATCH

$11.00Out of stock

GULF STREAM

$14.00

Grilled red snapper, apple & fennel slaw, peach BBQ, arugula, toasted ciabatta

GUNNER

$17.00

Blackened mahi filet, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, toasted baguette, remoulade

MAINSAIL

$17.00

Blackened salmon, slaw, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, marbled rye

MESS HALL

$15.00

ROUTE 40

$15.00

Slow roasted Baltimore brisket, red onion, tiger sauce, toasted brioche

SHRIMPER

$15.00

Shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

SKIPJACK

$22.00

Buttermilk fried soft shell, mixed greens, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, radish sprouts, remoulade, flour wrap

SOFT SHELL SANDWICH

$22.00

TACOS

SHRIMP TACO

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin

FISH TACO

$14.00

Fresh catch, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin

BIRRIA (CHICKEN)

$13.00

Chicken Tinga, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime

BIRRIA (SHORT RIB)

$13.00

Short rib, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime

MAIN ENTREE

BOURBON STREET LINGUINE

$22.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, Gulf shrimp, roasted tomatoes, garlic, shallots, vodka sauce

CAJUN SHRIMP BOWL

$25.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, roasted corn pico, rice

CAPTAIN'S PLATTER

$39.00

5 oz. crab cake, scallops, Gulf shrimp, fries, asparagus, seafood cream

CHICKEN AL PASTOR

$22.00

Seared chicken breast, smoked chipotle & pineapple marinade, Southwestern black beans, rice, Cojita, corn tortillas

CRAB AND SPINACH SURF AND TURF

$39.00

8 oz. roasted sirloin filet, creamy jumbo lump spinach, crispy potato bird's nest, demi-glaze

CRAB CAKE SINGLE

$25.00

5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw

CRAB CAKE DOUBLE

$39.00

5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw

CRAB FLUFF SINGLE

$25.00

Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw

CRAB FLUFF DOUBLE

$39.00

Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw

FISH AND CHIPS

$19.00

Beer-battered cod, fries, slaw

FRESH CATCH

Choice of fish, preparation, and 2 sides

FRIED HARD CRAB

$25.00

Large hard crab, 5 oz. crab cake, beer-battered and fried, fries, slaw

FRIED SHRIMP ENTREE

$25.00

Beer-battered Gulf shrimp, fries, slaw

GRILLED BRONZINO

$32.00

Whole, head-on fish, roasted asparagus, hasselback potatoes, chipotle lime butter

GULF SNAPPER

$22.00

Pan crispy red snapper, Bourbon street Brussels sprouts, Sambuca cream sauce

HONEY ALMOND SALMON

$25.00

Asparagus, hasselback potatoes, citrus beurre blanc

SEAFOOD BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, scallops, roasted tomato seafood ragu, shells

SIRLOIN FILET

$29.00

8 oz. sirloin filet, hasselback potatoes, asparagus demi-glaze

SOFT SHELL SINGLE

$25.00

Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw

SOFT SHEL DOUBLE

$39.00

Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw

STUFFED SHRIMP

$39.00

Gulf shrimp, crab imperial, asparagus, hasselback potatoes

TEXAS BBQ BRISKET

$18.00

Texas dry-rubbed, slow-cooked brisket, Southwestern black beans, French fries

SIDES

APPLE SLICES

$2.00

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

BAGUETTE

$2.00

CABBAGE SLAW

$3.00

CHESAPEAKE CHIPS

$3.00

EAR OF CORN

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

HASSELBACK POTATOES

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

SOUTHWEST BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SPINACH

$5.00

CRABS

START CRABS

PAPER

$2.00

BUTTER UPCHARGE

$0.75

SMALLS 1/2 DZ

$19.00

MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ

$34.00Out of stock

LARGE 1/2 DZ

$49.00

X-LARGE 1/2 DZ

$69.00Out of stock

JUMBOS 1/2 DZ

$84.00Out of stock

C/O SMALLS 1/2 DZ

$19.00Out of stock

C/O MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ

$34.00

C/O LARGE 1/2 DZ

$49.00Out of stock

C/O X-LARGE 1/2 DZ

$69.00Out of stock

C/O JUMBOS 1/2 DZ

$84.00Out of stock

EAR OF CORN

$2.50

EARS OF CORN 1/2 DZ

$12.00

DZ EARS OF CORN

$20.00

SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$17.50Out of stock

MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$27.50Out of stock

LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$37.50Out of stock

X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$47.50Out of stock

C/O SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$17.50Out of stock

C/O MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$27.50Out of stock

C/O LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$37.50Out of stock

C/O X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$47.50Out of stock

LIGHT CRABS 1/2 DZ

$12.00Out of stock

RAW BAR

STEAMED SHRIMP (1/2 LB.)

$15.00

STEAMED SHRIMP (1 LB.)

$28.00

STEAMED MUSSELS

$12.00

STEAMED LITTLENECK CLAMS

$14.00

SNOW CRAB CLUSTERS 1 LB.

$36.00

CRAWFISH STEAMER

$19.00Out of stock

1 lb. crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, onions, corn

CHESAPEAKE STEAMER

$29.00

Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, blue crab cluster, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS

$8.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$8.50

KIDS PASTA

$8.50

KIDS REFILL

$2.00

KIDS DRINK UPCHARGE

$2.00

SIDE APPLE SLICES

$2.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

KIDS PASTA

PARTY PLATTERS

15 CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

$79.99Out of stock

Brioche slider buns, pickles, remoulade sauce 15 sliders per platter

2 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$52.99Out of stock

XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 2lb Platter (42-50 shrimp)

24 WINGS

$44.99

Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese

3 LB. CRAB MAC & CHEESE

$64.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan with MD crab meat

3 LB. MAC & CHEESE

$24.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan

4 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$109.99Out of stock

XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 4lb Platter - (84-100 shrimp)

48 WING

$87.99

Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese

60 BONELESS BITES

$54.99

60 homemade boneless chicken bites served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce

BURGER SLIDER

$64.99Out of stock

Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)

CHARCUTERIE

$44.99Out of stock

Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, goat cheese, mozzarella, bacon jam, grain mustard, olives, fruit, baguette

CHICKEN SALAD SLIDERS

$64.99Out of stock

Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)

CRAB BALL PLATTER

$124.99

Choose them broiled or fried - served with homemade cocktail and tarter sauce & lemon Jumbo Lump (1.25oz ea.) - 25

CRAB DEVILED EGG PLATTER

$49.99

30 deviled eggs topped with MD jumbo lump crabmeat

CRAB DIP PLATTER

$44.99

3lbs of our delicious crab dip served with french bread, carrots & celery

PICK THREE

$119.00Out of stock

Pick any THREE of the following to customize your platter 24 Wings (Buffalo or Chesapeake) 2 lbs. Ex-Large Steamed Shrimp 2 lbs. Crab Dip (served with french bread) 24 Deviled Eggs topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat 24 Chicken Quesadilla Slices 64 oz. Maryland Crab Soup 3 lbs. Macaroni & Cheese

PLAIN DEVILED EGG PLATTER

$24.99

30 deviled eggs

SHRIMP SALAD SLIDERS

$69.99Out of stock

Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)

VEGGIE PLATTER

$29.99

Assortment of fresh vegetables served with ranch dressing

Retail

RETAIL

1 LB. CRAB SEASONING

$5.00

FRYER BASKET

$10.00

CRAB KNIFE

$1.00

MALLET

$2.00

PEPPER SHAKER

$3.00

SALT SHAKER

$3.00

POPCORN BASKET

$8.00

SEASONING (12 OZ.)

$10.00

SEASONING (4.5 OZ.)

$5.50

SOUP BOWL

$12.00

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$25.00

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$20.00

WINE GLASS

$9.00

CREW NECK SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

LOGO MASON JAR

$5.00

SOCKS

$18.00

POM BEANIE

$27.00

BEANIE

$22.00

PATCH HAT

$20.00

TRUCKER HAT

$30.00

CREAM HOODIE

$55.00

TIE DYE HOODIE

$55.00

SOLID HOODIE

$45.00

CAMO HOODIE

$50.00

1/4 ZIP SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

POLO SHIRT

$45.00

20OZ. TUMBLER

$24.00

12 OZ. TUMBLER

$20.00

SWEAT PANTS

$35.00

XXL/XXXL UPCHARGE

$5.00

Bingo packet

$5.00

Bingo dauber

$3.00

CRAFT TICKET

$25.00

FROZEN TICKET

$25.00

Golf Outing

Captain

$2,000.00

First Mate

$1,200.00

Deck Hand

$800.00

Hole Sponsor

$225.00