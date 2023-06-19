Conrad's Seafood Restaurant- Perry Hall 9654 Belair Road

Restaurant info

We Cath Our Own! Voted Baltimore's Best Crabs 8 Years in a Row! Available year round. Conrad's prides itself on using locally sourced seafood, meats and produce, a s well as being True Blue Certified. We're mor than just a crab house, our seasonal menus prepared by head chef and owner Joseph Lancelotta offers the ultimate seafood experience, from fresh fish, to seasonal raw oysters on the half shell, fresh local soft shell crabs, or everyone's favorite the Crab Fries, there truly is something on the menu for everyone! Conrad's also offers a variety of catering options from groups of 20 to 100, with various menus and options to fit any need. We have live music every Friday and Saturday and are always hosting different events, from general and themed trivias, to bingos, paint nights and kid's activities. There's aways something fun to do at Conrad's!