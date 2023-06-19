Conrad's Seafood Restaurant- Perry Hall 9654 Belair Road

  • Home
Food Menu

STARTERS

CRAB PRETZEL DIP

$15.00

Crab dip, pretzels, cheddar cheese

WINGS

$15.00

Choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, Texas Dry Rub, Thai Chili

CRAB FRIES

$15.00

Crab meat, cream of crab, pancetta, cheddar cheese, fries

CRAB BALLS

$18.00

Beer-battered crab balls, Sriracha aioli

MUSSELS

$15.00

White Wine or Fra Diavolo, crostini

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

Chef's choice of fresh toppings

BURRATA

$17.00

Honey crisp apples, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO,

FRIED GOAT CHEESE CROQUETTES

$12.00Out of stock

Panko breaded & fried, pickled onions, arugula, toasted almonds, honey

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$18.00

Buttermilk fried tomatoes, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone & Swiss cheese, seafood scampi sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00

Italiano or Boom-Boom

SEARED SCALLOPS

$18.00

Warm roasted corn pico, citrus beurre blanc, bruleed grapefruit

SHRIMP CHILI BREAD BOWL

$15.00

Gulf shrimp, chorizo, roasted tomatoes, toasted bread bowl

BURNT TIPS MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Brisket tips, onion, garlic, horseradish, cheddar, noodles

CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS

$15.00

Chicken tinga, pico, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream

BOURBON STREET BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

Andouille sausage, shallots, radicchio, garlic, Sambuca seafood cream

CHICKEN BITES

$10.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, radicchio, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

CONRAD'S SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy bacon, lightly fried goat cheese croquettes, red onion, cucumber, mixed greens, strawberry vinaigrette

GREEN GODDESS WEDGE

$15.00

Baby iceberg, cucumber, avocado, red onion, bacon, hard boiled egg, radish sprouts, feta, Green Goddess dressing

HEIRLOOM TOMATO

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, radicchio, arugula, Dijon vinaigrette

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$12.00

Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SMALL CONRADS SALAD

$6.00

SOUPS

MARYLAND CRAB

$7.00

CONRAD'S BLEND

$8.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$8.00

CREAM OF CRAB

$9.00

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$12.00

Half Conrad or Caesar Salad with choice of Soup

QT. MD CRAB

$17.00

QT. CREAM OF CRAB

$22.00

ADD-ONS

AHI TUNA

$15.00

BIRRIA FRIES

$18.00

BRISKET

$12.00

BURNT TIPS

$10.00

BURRATA

$7.00

CHICKEN TINGA

$10.00

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

CRAB IMPERIAL

$18.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00

GULF SHRIMP

$14.00

JUMBO LUMP CRAB

$17.00

SALMON

$12.00

SCALLOPS

$14.00

SIRLOIN

$19.00

SNAPPER

$12.00Out of stock

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$15.00

SANDWICHES

ADMIRAL

$22.00

5 oz. jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

BALTIMORE CLIPPER

$28.00

Fried jumbo lump crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, white toast

SHRIMPER

$15.00

Shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

MAINSAIL

$17.00

Blackened salmon, slaw, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese, marbled rye

ANCHOR

$15.00

8 oz. hand-pressed beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

GULF STREAM

$14.00

Grilled red snapper, apple & fennel slaw, peach BBQ, arugula, toasted ciabatta

DECKHAND

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, bruleed honey mustard, dill pickles, lettuce, onion, ciabatta

ROUTE 40

$15.00

Slow roasted Baltimore brisket, red onion, tiger sauce, toasted brioche

SKIPJACK

$22.00

Buttermilk fried soft shell, mixed greens, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, radish sprouts, remoulade, flour wrap

GUNNER

$17.00

Blackened mahi filet, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, toasted baguette, remoulade

SOFT SHELL SANDWICH

$22.00

MESS HALL (SLOPPY JOE)

$15.00

MESS HALL (SLOPPY JOE)

$15.00

TACOS

BIRRIA (SHORT RIB)

$16.00

Short rib, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime

BIRRIA (CHICKEN)

$13.00

Chicken Tinga, au jus, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, lime

FISH TACO

$14.00

Fresh catch, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin

SHRIMP TACO

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, roasted corn pico, shredded lettuce, Cojita, Sriracha aioli, Tajin

MAIN ENTREE

CRAB CAKE SINGLE

$25.00

5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw

CRAB CAKE DOUBLE

$39.00

5 oz. jumbo lump, fries, slaw

CRAB FLUFF SINGLE

$25.00

Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw

CRAB FLUFF DOUBLE

$39.00

Beer-battered jumbo lump crab cake, fries, slaw

SOFT SHELL SINGLE

$25.00

Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw

SOFT SHEL DOUBLE

$39.00

Buttermilk fried with cornmeal crust, fries, slaw

FRIED HARD CRAB

$25.00

Large hard crab, 5 oz. crab cake, beer-battered and fried, fries, slaw

STUFFED SHRIMP

$39.00

Gulf shrimp, crab imperial, asparagus, hasselback potatoes

FISH AND CHIPS

$19.00

Beer-battered cod, fries, slaw

FRIED SHRIMP

$25.00

Beer-battered Gulf shrimp, fries, slaw

FRESH CATCH

Choice of fish, preparation, and 2 sides

HONEY ALMOND SALMON

$25.00

Asparagus, hasselback potatoes, citrus beurre blanc

CAPTAIN'S PLATTER

$39.00

5 oz. crab cake, scallops, Gulf shrimp, fries, asparagus, seafood cream

SEAFOOD BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, scallops, roasted tomato seafood ragu, shells

CAJUN SHRIMP BOWL

$25.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, roasted corn pico, rice

GULF SNAPPER

$22.00Out of stock

Pan crispy red snapper, Bourbon street Brussels sprouts, Sambuca cream sauce

GRILLED BRONZINO

$32.00Out of stock

Whole, head-on fish, roasted asparagus, hasselback potatoes, chipotle lime butter

SIRLOIN FILET

$29.00

8 oz. sirloin filet, hasselback potatoes, asparagus demi-glaze

CRAB AND SPINACH SURF AND TURF

$39.00

8 oz. roasted sirloin filet, creamy jumbo lump spinach, crispy potato bird's nest, demi-glaze

BOURBON STREET LINGUINE

$22.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, Gulf shrimp, roasted tomatoes, garlic, shallots, vodka sauce

TEXAS BBQ BRISKET

$18.00

Texas dry-rubbed, slow-cooked brisket, Southwestern black beans, French fries

CHICKEN AL PASTOR

$22.00

Seared chicken breast, smoked chipotle & pineapple marinade, Southwestern black beans, rice, Cojita, corn tortillas

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

CABBAGE SLAW

$3.00

HASSELBACK POTATOES

$5.00

SOUTHWEST BLACK BEANS

$4.00

CHESAPEAKE CHIPS

$3.00

SPINACH

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

EAR OF CORN

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

CRABS

SMALLS 1/2 DZ

$19.00Out of stock

MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ

$34.00Out of stock

LARGE 1/2 DZ

$49.00Out of stock

X-LARGE 1/2 DZ

$69.00Out of stock

JUMBOS 1/2 DZ

$84.00Out of stock

C/O SMALLS 1/2 DZ

$19.00Out of stock

C/O MEDIUMS 1/2 DZ

$34.00Out of stock

C/O LARGE 1/2 DZ

$49.00Out of stock

C/O X-LARGE 1/2 DZ

$69.00Out of stock

C/O JUMBOS 1/2 DZ

$84.00Out of stock

SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$17.50

MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$27.50

LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$37.50Out of stock

X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$47.50

C/O SMALL FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$17.50

C/O MEDIUM FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$27.50

C/O LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$37.50

C/O X-LARGE FEMALES 1/2 DZ

$47.50

EAR OF CORN

$2.50

EARS OF CORN 1/2 DZ

$12.00

DZ EARS OF CORN

$20.00

BUTTER UPCHARGE

$0.75

PAPER

$2.00

START CRABS

RAW BAR

CHESAPEAKE STEAMER

$29.00

Gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, blue crab cluster, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn

CRAWFISH STEAMER

$19.00

1 lb. crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, onions, corn

SNOW CRAB CLUSTERS 1 LB.

$36.00

STEAMED SHRIMP (1/2 LB.)

$15.00

STEAMED SHRIMP (1 LB.)

$28.00

STEAMED LITTLENECK CLAMS

$14.00Out of stock

STEAMED MUSSELS

$12.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS

$8.50

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$8.50

KIDS PASTA

$8.50

KIDS REFILL

$2.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

PARTY PLATTERS

CRAB BALL PLATTER

$124.99

Choose them broiled or fried - served with homemade cocktail and tarter sauce & lemon Jumbo Lump (1.25oz ea.) - 25

2 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$52.99

XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 2lb Platter (42-50 shrimp)

4 LB. SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$109.99

XL Shrimp, peeled and deveined - served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon 4lb Platter - (84-100 shrimp)

CRAB DEVILED EGG PLATTER

$49.99

30 deviled eggs topped with MD jumbo lump crabmeat

PLAIN DEVILED EGG PLATTER

$24.99

30 deviled eggs

VEGGIE PLATTER

$29.99

Assortment of fresh vegetables served with ranch dressing

CRAB DIP PLATTER

$44.99

3lbs of our delicious crab dip served with french bread, carrots & celery

24 WINGS

$44.99

Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese

48 WING

$87.99

Jumbo party wings, choose Buffalo, Chesapeake, or Seasonal Option, served with celery and bleu cheese

3 LB. MAC & CHEESE

$24.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan

3 LB. CRAB MAC & CHEESE

$64.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese, comfort food at it's finest! 1/2 pan with MD crab meat

CHARCUTERIS

$44.99

Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, goat cheese, mozzarella, bacon jam, grain mustard, olives, fruit, baguette

60 BONELESS BITES

$54.99

60 homemade boneless chicken bites served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce

15 CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

$79.99

Brioche slider buns, pickles, remoulade sauce 15 sliders per platter

PICK THREE

$119.00

Pick any THREE of the following to customize your platter 24 Wings (Buffalo or Chesapeake) 2 lbs. Ex-Large Steamed Shrimp 2 lbs. Crab Dip (served with french bread) 24 Deviled Eggs topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat 24 Chicken Quesadilla Slices 64 oz. Maryland Crab Soup 3 lbs. Macaroni & Cheese

SHRIMP SALAD SLIDERS

$69.99

Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)

BURGER SLIDER

$64.99

Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)

CHICKEN SALAD SLIDERS

$64.99

Brioche slider buns, lettuce, tomato (24 sliders)

Retail

RETAIL

1 LB. CRAB SEASONING

$5.00

FRYER BASKET

$10.00

CRAB KNIFE

$1.00

MALLET

$2.00

PEPPER SHAKER

$3.00

SALT SHAKER

$3.00

POPCORN BASKET

$8.00

SEASONING (12 OZ.)

$10.00

SEASONING (4.5 OZ.)

$5.50

SOUP BOWL

$12.00

LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$25.00

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

$20.00

WINE GLASS

$9.00

CREW NECK SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

LOGO MASON JAR

$5.00

SOCKS

$18.00

POM BEANIE

$27.00

BEANIE

$22.00

PATCH HAT

$20.00

TRUCKER HAT

$30.00

CREAM HOODIE

$55.00

TIE DYE HOODIE

$55.00

SOLID HOODIE

$45.00

CAMO HOODIE

$50.00

1/4 ZIP SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

POLO SHIRT

$45.00

20OZ. TUMBLER

$24.00

12 OZ. TUMBLER

$20.00

SWEAT PANTS

$35.00

XXL/XXXL UPCHARGE

$5.00

Golf Outing

Captain

$2,000.00

First Mate

$1,200.00

Deck Hand

$800.00

Hole Sponsor

$225.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Cath Our Own! Voted Baltimore's Best Crabs 8 Years in a Row! Available year round. Conrad's prides itself on using locally sourced seafood, meats and produce, a s well as being True Blue Certified. We're mor than just a crab house, our seasonal menus prepared by head chef and owner Joseph Lancelotta offers the ultimate seafood experience, from fresh fish, to seasonal raw oysters on the half shell, fresh local soft shell crabs, or everyone's favorite the Crab Fries, there truly is something on the menu for everyone! Conrad's also offers a variety of catering options from groups of 20 to 100, with various menus and options to fit any need. We have live music every Friday and Saturday and are always hosting different events, from general and themed trivias, to bingos, paint nights and kid's activities. There's aways something fun to do at Conrad's!

Location

9654 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

