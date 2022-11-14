A map showing the location of Taqueria El Provechito View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Taqueria El Provechito

353 Reviews

$$

7141 Kester Avenue

Van Nuys, CA 91405

Order Again

APPETIZER (T)

Malted cheese, with rajas poblanas ,topped with choice of: carnitas, chorizo, soy chorizo or mushroom

Super Nachos

$10.00

Crispy tortilla ,topped with Guajillo sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream,pico de gallo , queso fresco and guacamole choice of : Asada , chicken or pork

chicken Takitos

$7.00Out of stock

3 Ea corn tortilla roll up with chicken, topped with green sauce and pasilla sauce, lettuce ,sour cream and queso fresco

Esquites ( Street corn)

$4.00

Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli, Queso fresco and chile power

Mexican sopecitos

$6.00

2 Ea corn dough cake, beans, lettuce, sour cream, topped with salsa verde and salsa pasilla, choice of: asada, carnitas, chicken.

Plantain Sopecitos

$6.00Out of stock

2 Ea Corn dough cake, stuffed with beans ,plantains, sour cream and queso fresco

Asada Fries

$10.00

Crispy french fries, asada, topped with sour cream ,cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chips and salsa

$3.00

TACOS ALA CARTA (T)

ENSENADA FISH TACO

$3.00

Battered fish ,cabbage, and house secret sauce

GRILLEED SHRIMP TACO

$3.00

Battered fish ,cabbage, and house secret sauce

CARNITAS TACO

$1.60

Roasted pork shoulder , marinated with Mexican spices

BEEF BIRRIA TACO

$3.00

Slow cooked beef marinated with Mexican spices

ASADA TACO

$1.60

Marinated steak with onions ,cilantro

CHORIZO TACO

$1.60

ROASTED CHICKEN TACO

$1.60

Marinated grill chicken or roasted chicken

LENGUA TACO

$3.00

TRIPA TACO

$3.00

QUESABIRRIA TACO

$3.00

MUSHROOM AND CORN TACO

$2.50

Saute mushroom and corn marinade with Mexican species

Pastor Taco

$1.60

TORTAS (T)

Birria Torta

$10.99

Asada Torta

$10.99

Lengua Torta

$10.99

Carnitas Torta

$10.99

Pastor Torta

$10.99

Chorizo Torta

$10.99

Torta Del Chavo

$6.99

Torta Del chavo come with: ham, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomato

4 Tacos combo with Drink (T)

Combo 4 tacos with drink

$9.99

Choice of 4 tacos

BURRITOS (T)

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Asada and shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Roasted chicken Burrito

$9.99

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Grilled fish Burrito

$12.00

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Burrito come inside with. Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Birria Burrito

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla (Copy)

$9.99

flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. add any protein , chicken , shrimp, or steak served with guacamole and sour-cream on the side

Asada Burrito

$9.99

Pastor Burrito

$9.99

DRINKS (T)

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

orange bang

$3.00

Can coke

$1.50

can sprite

$1.50

can diet coke

$1.50

can squirt

$1.50

bottle water

$1.00

Jarrito tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito mandarina

$3.00Out of stock

Jarrito Piña

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

SIDES (T)

side of beans

$2.00

side of Rice

$2.00

side of french fries

$3.00

Side of chips and salsa

$3.00

side of Red sauce

$1.00

Side green sauce dairy free

$1.00

MUlITAS

Mulita asada

$3.50

Mulita Pastor

$3.50

Mulita Chicken

$3.50

Mulita carnitas

$3.50

VEGAN APPETIZERS (T)

Vegan street corn

$4.00

Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli vegan cheese and chile power

Vegan Sopecitos

$6.00

Corn dough cake stuffed with, beans, lettuce, soy chorizo,

Vegan potato takitos

$7.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with potato, poblano peppers, lettuce, pasilla sauce and green sauce ,guac, and vegan cheese topped with chipotle aioli

VEGAN TACOS ALA CARTA (T)

Vegan chorizo potato Taco

$2.50

Vegan mushroom and corn taco

$2.50

vegan fajitas tacos

$2.50

VEAGAN BURRITOS (T)

vegan Mushroom and corn burrito

$9.99

vegan chorizo burrito

$9.99

vegan chorizo and potato burrito

$9.99

Vegan fajita burrito

$9.99

VEAGAN BURRITOS BOWL (T)

vegan Mushroom and corn burrito

$9.99

vegan chorizo burrito

$9.99

vegan chorizo and potato burrito

$9.99

Vegan fajita burrito

$9.99

Vegan COMBO 4 WITH CAN SODA (T)

Vegan Tacos combo with can soda

$9.99

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7141 Kester Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405

Directions

