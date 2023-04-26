A map showing the location of Conrad's Pizza Co.View gallery
Conrad's Pizza Co.

353 Reviews

$$

North San Pedro Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

*REGULAR MENU p *

*12" MEDIUM PIZZA

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy

12" BBQ Pizza

$13.49

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken Breast, and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Big Poppa

$14.49

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Meatball crumbles, and Italian Sausage.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.49

Blazing Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and spicy Chicken Breast.

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Chicken Chipotle

$13.49

Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.

12" Hawaiian

$13.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Margherita

$13.49

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Pepperoni overload

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

12" Supreme

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

12" White Pizza

$13.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

*APPETIZERS

Breadsticks

$6.50

Wings

$9.75+

Deep fryer , tossed in sauce, and served with ranch.

Garlic Knots

$7.50

*SALADS

Farmer John (L)

$7.25

Caesar (L)

$10.00

Greek (L)

$10.00

*Calzones/Lasagna

Calzone

Calzone

$10.50
Lasagna W/Cheese Bread

Lasagna W/Cheese Bread

$12.00

*VEGAN MENU p*

12" MEDIUM VEGAN PIZZAS

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy

12" Vegan Artichoke-Spin

$14.50

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

12" Vegan BBQ pizza

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, cilantro , and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Vegan Hawaiian

$13.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Vegan Margherita

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Vegan Mean Greens

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

12" Vegan Pepperoni overload

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

12" Vegan Supreme

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

12" Vegan White Pizza

$13.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA VEGAN

If a pizza and a sope had a baby. Corn crust, with your choice of Calabacita style (Vegetarian) or Carnitas.

12" VEGAN PIZZA

$14.50

VEGAN APPETIZERS

Vegan Breadsticks

$6.50

Vegan Garlic Knots

$6.50

VEGAN SALADS

Vegan farmer John (L)

$7.25

Vegan caesar (L)

$7.25

Vegan Greek (L)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

North San Pedro Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

