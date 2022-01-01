Restaurant header imageView gallery

Conrad's Grill

1,094 Reviews

$$

1422 North Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfort food all day and late night

Location

1422 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Conrad's Grill image
Conrad's Grill image
Conrad's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nori Sushi - Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cracked: The Egg Came First - Cracked on Milwaukee
orange star5.0 • 7
1359 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cumin - Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1414 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - Wicker Park
orange star4.7 • 1,542
1310 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Taquizo
orange star4.5 • 160
1835 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
En Hakkore 2.0
orange starNo Reviews
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1 Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Craft Pizza
orange star4.8 • 4,846
1252 North Damen Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy Wicker Park
orange star4.6 • 4,481
1804 W Division St Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
orange star4.7 • 2,722
1238 n Milwaukee ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.1 • 2,637
1482 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cheesie's Pub & Grub - Milwaukee
orange star4.4 • 2,374
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE CHICAGO, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
TAXIM
orange star4.4 • 2,055
1558 N Milwaukee Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston