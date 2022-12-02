Restaurant header imageView gallery

Conrad's Champaign

review star

No reviews yet

301 East Green Street

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dweeb
Waffle Fries
Best One

Signature Wraps

scrambled eggs, sausage, French toast sticks, American cheese, tater tots and a side of syrup
Dweeb

Dweeb

$10.99

tenders, cheddar, tots, mac bites, bacon and extra ranch.

Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$9.99

scrambled eggs, sausage, French toast sticks, American cheese, tater tots and a side of syrup

Best One

Best One

$10.99

grilled chicken, bacon mozzarella and cheddar, tots, hot sauce, ranch and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Number One

Number One

$9.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, tots, ranch and sour cream. It’s # 1 !!!

Sweet Thai

Sweet Thai

$9.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella, tots ,red onion, jalapenos, pineapple and sweet Thai sauce.

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$9.99

grilled chicken, cheddar, tots, jalapenos, banana peppers, onions, sour cream and hot sauce.

Conrads Club

$9.99

grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Chicken Tender Wraps

Honey Mustard BBQ

Honey Mustard BBQ

$9.99

tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.

Buffalo Rider

Buffalo Rider

$9.99

tenders, hot sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

O.G.C.T.

O.G.C.T.

$9.99

tenders, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce tomato and your choice of dressing.

Breakfast Wraps

Sunrise

Sunrise

$7.99

scrambled eggs, tots and American cheese.

Hangover Helper

Hangover Helper

$8.99

scrambled eggs, double sausage, tots, American cheese and mayo

Wake and Bake'n

Wake and Bake'n

$8.99

scrambled eggs, tots, cheddar, double bacon, and Sriracha

Steak Wraps

grilled steak, mozzarella, tots, onion, jalapenos and Sriricha
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.99

grilled steak, extra Swiss, tots, onions, mushrooms and banana peppers

BBQ Steak

BBQ Steak

$9.99

grilled steak, cheddar, tots, banana peppers, jalapenos, onions, mushrooms and BBQ

Luchador

Luchador

$9.99

grilled steak, mozzarella, tots, onion, jalapenos and Sriricha

Veggie Wraps

Mozzarella, Tots, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Ranch, BBQ
Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$8.99

Mozzarella, Tots, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Ranch, BBQ

Sweet Thai Veggie

Sweet Thai Veggie

$8.99

tots, mozzarella, red onion, jalapenos, pineapple and sweet Thai sauce.

Must Haves

4pc Chicken Tenders

4pc Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.49
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99
6pc French Toast Sticks

6pc French Toast Sticks

$4.99
Fried Pickle spears

Fried Pickle spears

$6.99
8pc Mac and Cheese Bites

8pc Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.99
6pc Mozzarella Sticks

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50Out of stock

Sides of Sauce

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of BBQ

$0.99

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.99

Side of Mayo

$0.99

Side of House Sauce

$0.99

Side of Boom Sauce

$0.99

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.99

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side of Sriracha

$0.99

Side of Syrup

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:45 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Restaurant info

From tots piled with eggs and bacon to tots topped with chicken, cheese, ranch and sour cream, Conrad's Wraps are available for dine-in or delivery from morning until late, late night.

Website

Location

301 East Green Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

🌽Maize on Campus
orange star4.5 • 760
60 E. Green St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Maize Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
NAYA
orange starNo Reviews
212 E Green St #104 Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Burrito King Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
408 E Green St Champaign, IL 61821
View restaurantnext
Mia Za's - UIUC Campus
orange star4.3 • 699
629 E Green St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Sakanaya
orange starNo Reviews
403 East Green St. Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Champaign

Billy Barooz
orange star4.5 • 1,288
2521 Village Green Pl Champaign, IL 61822
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Walker's
orange star4.8 • 1,224
201 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Seven Saints
orange star4.5 • 1,209
32 E Chester St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Guido's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,139
2 E Main St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Esquire Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,125
106 N Walnut St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
orange star4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Champaign
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston