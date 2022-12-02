Conrad's Champaign
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
Restaurant info
From tots piled with eggs and bacon to tots topped with chicken, cheese, ranch and sour cream, Conrad's Wraps are available for dine-in or delivery from morning until late, late night.
Location
301 East Green Street, Champaign, IL 61820
