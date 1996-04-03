Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar imageView gallery
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar 12100 SW 43 St

Espresso Shots

Single Take

$1.11

Double Take

$2.11

Move Me Macchiato

$2.22

Let Go & Latte

$4.55+

Organic Espresso + Oat

Conscious Capuccino

$4.55

Organic Espresso + Oat + Foam

Mindful Mocha

$5.55+

Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Chocolate

Caramel Creation

$5.55+

Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel

Salted Caramel Creation

$5.55+

Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In House Vegan Caramel + Himalayan Rock Salt

High Vibe Vanilla

$5.55+

Organic Espresso + Oat + In House Made Vanilla Bean

Hazelnut Bliss

$5.55+

Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut

$5.88+

Refreshed and Restored

$5.55+

Conscious Cappuccino

$5.55+

$5.55+

$5.55+

$5.55+

$5.55+

$5.55+

Aware Americano Chilled

$2.77+

Healing Herbal Refresher

$2.22+

$6.55+

Cuban Liquid Energy

... con ESPUMITA!

Cuban Shot | Cafe Cubano

$1.11

Full Cuban | Colada

$2.11

Cuban Cut | Cortadito

$2.22

Cuban Milk | Cafe Con Leche

$3.33

Love Drips

Aware Americano

$2.22+

Meet Me Halfway

$3.33+

Fully Committed

$3.11+

Coffee Me Not

Not in the mood for coffee? This line of healthy alternatives gives you the energy to get you going with the added benefits & healing power of a variety of superfoods & supplements that boost the immune system & feed your brain power!

Chakra Chai Latte

$4.77+

This organic Chai blend is rich in anti-oxidants & spices with profound healing & rejuvenating properties.

Healing Matcha Latte

$4.77+

Boost your energy & increase focus with our organic Matcha Latte. Matcha's healing power can lower stress, improve your skin's health, & supercharges the immune system.

Holy Shroom Latte

$4.77+

Our organic mushroom blend of functional mushrooms & MCT delivers a balanced energy that promotes productivity, adrenal health, and happy vibes! Enhance your brain power & ground your immunity with a delicious earthy shroom latte.

Golden Embrace Latte

$4.77+

This organic turmeric, & herbal blend is rich in nutrients that reduce inflammation, prevents cell damage, & supports your immune system.

Mate for Life Latte

$4.77+

Our Yerba Mate will give you the energy kick you need any time of the day! Rich in antioxidants & amino acids to provide your body & soul with the vitamins & minerals to keep you vibrantly healthy.

Subconscious Hot Cocoa

$4.77+

Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.

Limitless Shroom Latte

$6.77+Out of stock

Limitless High Vibe Latte

$11.11Out of stock

Tea

Divnity

$4.44+

Amour

$4.44+

Warm Embrace

$4.44+

Impactful Manifestor

$4.44+

Magnetic Projector

$4.44+

Joyful Generator

$4.44+

Magical Man Gen

$4.44+

Inspired Reflector

$4.44+

Mate

$5.55

Berry Sweet Sea Moss - 16 oz

$8.88

Bottled Drinks

Just Water

$2.00

Chlorophill Water

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Specials

Despojito | Cold Cleanse

$5.55+

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

$6.05+Out of stock

Apple a la Amour

$6.05+Out of stock

I Heart Peppermint Mocha

$6.05+

Easter Tea

$5.55

Almond Butter Latte

$6.05+

Retail

Aguacate Tumbler

$15.00

Reusable Shopping Bag

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
We don't just serve coffee we serve love!

Location

12100 SW 43 St, Kendall, FL 33175

Directions

Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar image

