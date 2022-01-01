ConSentido Miami 1331 Brickell Bay Dr

  • Home
Order Again

Chef's Signatures

Drunken Mussels

$22.00
Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$19.00

Miso Tahini, Harissa Tzatziki, Feta Cheese

Persian Fish

Persian Fish

$32.00

Saffron acevichado, Tabule Criolla

Caprese Salad

$21.00

heirloom tomato, buffalo mozzarella, peach

Cesar Salad

$21.00

romaine, kale, parmesan crispy, toasted chickpeas, dairy-free dressing

Harisa Roasted Cauliflower

$25.00

Hummus, Harrisa Chimichurri, Crispy Garbanzo

Seafood Rice

$32.00

selected seafood, saffron lobster sauce, tabule, parmesan cheese

Squid Ink Parpadelle

$38.00

homemade squid ink pappardelle, selected seafood, lobster bisque, greek liquor

Bao Buns Fish

$24.00

Bao Buns Short Ribs

$26.00

Everything Crusted Octopus

$26.00

Signatures From Josper

B - Chicken Kebab

B - Chicken Kebab

$26.00

Homemade Hummus, Harrisa Chimichurri, and Crispy Garbanzo

Josper Chicken

$32.00

chicken filet, rosemary, truffle potatoes

Tiger Prawns

$28.00

Olive oil, capers salt flakes, ground papper

Octopus Ursula

Octopus Ursula

$32.00

Harrisa Chimichurri, Rustic Potato Brava, Squid Ink Aioli

Josper Branzino Butterfly

$52.00

Cooked in the jasper, seasonal veggies, Mediterranean chimichurri

Korean Short Ribs

Korean Short Ribs

$32.00Out of stock

Kimchi, Mediterranean Soy, Angel Hair Chili

Lamb Chobs

$48.00

ConSentido hummus, harissa roasted tomato, and tzatziki

Ribeye Josper

$62.00

grilled asparagus, mediterranean chimicuri, ConSentido Gravy

Chef Short Ribs

$65.00

8 hour braised bone in short rib dino, soy, greek wine, chimichurri

Tomahawk

$160.00

SIDES

Side - Rosemary Rustic Potatoes

$12.00

Side - Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Side - Quinoa Tabouleh

$12.00

Side - Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side - Hummus & Pita

$12.00

Side - Coriander Rice

$12.00

Side - Bread

$3.00

RAW BAR

Camote, red onion, choclo, capers and cancha, avocado
Crispy Rice Salmon

Crispy Rice Salmon

$23.00

Avocado mousse, cilantro, red onions, salmon tartare, oil truffle, chives, ají amarillo acevichado

Tuna Nagasaki

Tuna Nagasaki

$25.00

Tuna sashimi, burrata, glazed balsamic, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy phyllo Dough albahaca.

White Fish Truffle Bites

White Fish Truffle Bites

$35.00

Gropper, aji amarillo paste, rocoto paste, crispy spring roll, chives, truffle oil. add on option: Fresh Truffle

Tuna Umi

$21.00

sweet potato, red onion, corn, capers and cancha, avocado

Mideterranean Style Tiradito

Mideterranean Style Tiradito

$26.00

Gropper, rocoto leche de tigre huacatai, red tobiko, capers, cancha

Chichiriviche Ceviche

Chichiriviche Ceviche

$31.00

Tuna, pineapple, peach, micro cilantro, crispy coconut shared, coconut leche de Tigre

Greek Ceviche

Greek Ceviche

$32.00

Wahoo fish, sweet potatoes, crispy capers, leche de tigre, red tobiko, pine nuts, sea beans, crumbs feta cheese, cherry tomatoes

Ceviche ConSentido

Ceviche ConSentido

$36.00

Grooper, shrimp, black mussels, guacatay, sweet potatoes, leche de tigre rocoto

Seafood Tiganites

Seafood Tiganites

$38.00

Crispy grouper, shrimp, black mussels, octopus, camote, aji Amarillo leche de tigre.

Oysters

$3.50

Oysters special

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail - Special

$32.00

Crispy Rice Tuna

$23.00

Tuna Salad

$23.00

Amazonian Ceviche

$29.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumber, asparagus, portobello, basil, crispy capers, avocado, micro cilantro, watermelon radish, citrus sauce and red onions

Raw Bar Platter For 2

$110.00

Raw Bar Platter For 4

$210.00

Salmon Sashimi (2pc)

$15.00

Tuna Maguro Sashimi (2pc)

$18.00

Mahi Mahi Sashimi (2pc)

$15.00

RAW BAR

HH Crispy Rice Salmon

$10.00

HH Crispy Rice Tuna

$10.00

HH Chichiriviche Ceviche

$12.00

HH Greek Ceviche

$12.00

HH Tuna Nagasaki

$10.00

HH Tuna Salad

$12.00

HH Oyster

$2.00

HOT KITCHEN

HH - Crispy Octopus

$10.00

HH Persian Fish

$10.00

HH Chiken Kebab

$12.00

HH Crispy Cauliflower

$8.00

DRINKS

HH Moodjito

$10.00

HH Moscow Mule

$10.00

HH Expresso Tini

$10.00

HH Red Sangria

$10.00

HH White Sangria

$10.00

HH Rose Sangria

$10.00

HH Black Estrella Galicia

$5.00

HH Tulum Light Lager

$5.00Out of stock

HH Funky Buddga Floridian

$5.00Out of stock

HH GL Prosseco Marai

$7.00

HH GL Rose Wise

$7.00

HH GL Vinho Verde

$7.00

HH GL Tempranillo Marques Di Riscal

$7.00

HH Estrella Galicia

$5.00

HH Presidente

$5.00Out of stock

HH BTL Piper Heidsleck

$60.00

HH BTL Kikusui Shuzo Perfect Snow

$20.00

HH BTL Nanbu Bijin Southern Beauty

$20.00

HH - GL Foss Marai Rose

$7.00

HH Estela

$5.00

HH Siete Pasiones

$7.00

Hh Cloudy Bay Sb

$7.00Out of stock

Special drinks

Mimosa

$22.00

Special Food

Lobster Ravioli

$45.00
Bao Buns Short Ribs

Bao Buns Short Ribs

$26.00

Bao Buns: Chef short rib braised ribs, tzatkziki, chickpeas, mediterranean pickles.

Wahoo Tataki

$21.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Temptation Praline

Temptation Praline

$14.00

" Temptation Praline " Hazelnut Praline Crunch, Caramel Mousse, Milk Chocolate Chantilly Over a Thin layer of chocolate cake diped in Rocher glaze. Alergies: Hazelnut Dairy Gluten Chocolate

Guava Y Queso

Guava Y Queso

$14.00

NY style Cheese cake layered with Guava compote & guava cremeux, crunchy vanilla suspiros Alergies: Dairy Gluten

Passion Fruit

$14.00

Lava Cake

$14.00

Chocolat Layer Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Vanilla Layer Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Habano

$32.00

Habano 1 Expresso

$39.00

Habano 2 Expresso

$46.00

Habano 3 Expresso

$53.00

Habano 4 Expresso

$60.00

Cake Fee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1331 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
ConSentido Miami image
ConSentido Miami image
Main pic

