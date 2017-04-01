Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Consol's Family Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

101 Oak Hill Avenue

Endicott, NY 13760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza/Pies

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$10.50
White Pie

White Pie

$10.50

1\2 White 1\2 Red

$10.50
Grilled Margherita Pizza

Grilled Margherita Pizza

$12.00
Grilled Sausage Pizza

Grilled Sausage Pizza

$13.00
Grilled Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Grilled Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$13.00

Pesto Pizza

$10.50

New Online Menu

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Artichoke hearts, olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, tomato, capicola, salami and shredded Provonello cheese served over a bed of greens and choice of dressing

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

A rolled pastry shell stuffed with a sweetened Ricotta Cheese filling and chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

Breaded, baked, and served with lemon. Served with a choice of side

Chicken Cutlet with Sauteed Mushrooms and White Wine Sauce

Chicken Cutlet with Sauteed Mushrooms and White Wine Sauce

$16.00

Served with a choice of side

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$16.00

Breaded and baked cutlet, topped with house tomato sauce and melted Provonello cheese. Served with a choice of side

Chicken Parmigiano Family Meal

Chicken Parmigiano Family Meal

$52.00

Six half orders of Chicken Parmigiano, one and a half orders of Spaghetti, served with house tomato sauce, and One Large Family Salad with your choice of dressing

Chicken Sofia

Chicken Sofia

$17.00

Breaded and baked chicken cutlet served over rigatoni and topped with a roasted garlic cream sauce, fresh broccoli and house roasted red peppers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and served with house marinara sauce for dipping

Garlic Bread Parmigiano

Garlic Bread Parmigiano

$6.00

Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter, baked golden with melted Provonello cheese and served with house marinara sauce for dipping

Gluten Free Rigatoni (Large)

Gluten Free Rigatoni (Large)

$12.00

Gluten Free Rigatoni (Small)

$11.00
Grandma G's Chocolate Cake

Grandma G's Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Our homemade chocolate cake topped with a vanilla whipped frosting

Greens and Beans

Greens and Beans

$13.00

Cannelini beans, fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes and slivered garlic, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and finished with a Parmesan broth. Served over Spaghetti.

Homemade Gnocchi (Large)

Homemade Gnocchi (Large)

$10.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Homemade Gnocchi (Small)

Homemade Gnocchi (Small)

$9.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Italian Grilled Chicken Salad

Italian Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes and Olives, served over a bed of lettuce and topped with Grilled Chicken and Provonello Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Italian Trio

Italian Trio

$16.00

One half Chicken Parmigiano, one Manicotti and Homemade Spaghetti, Served with house tomato sauce

Kids Chicken Strips with Spaghetti

Kids Chicken Strips with Spaghetti

$6.00

Sliced breaded Chicken Cutlet served with a side of Spaghetti topped with house tomato sauce

Kids Gnocchi

Kids Gnocchi

$5.00

Served with house tomato sauce

Kids Ravioli (Order of 4)

Kids Ravioli (Order of 4)

$5.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and served with house tomato sauce

Kids Rigatoni

Kids Rigatoni

$5.00

Served with house tomato sauce

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Served with house tomato sauce

Large Family Salad (3-4 serving)

Large Family Salad (3-4 serving)

$6.50

with tomato and cucumber

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.00

Pasta sheets filled with ricotta cheese, sausage and meatball and served with house tomato sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$11.00

Rolled pasta sheets with ricotta cheese filling served with house tomato sauce

Meatball Parmigiano

$8.00
Panzanella Salad with Grilled Chicken and Feta

Panzanella Salad with Grilled Chicken and Feta

$13.00

A chopped salad consisting of a combination of grilled and fresh vegetables, including tomato, bell pepper, roasted red peppers, cucumber and red onion. It is tossed with grilled chicken, fresh basil, capers, chopped garlic toast and a honey vinaigrette.

Portobello Appetizer

$8.00
Ravioli

Ravioli

$10.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and served with house tomato sauce

Rigatoni (Large)

$10.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Rigatoni (Small)

$7.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Rigatoni Maria

Rigatoni Maria

$13.00

Rigatoni tossed in a light cream sauce with sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach, chicken breast and parmigiano cheese

Rigatoni Parmigiano (Large)

Rigatoni Parmigiano (Large)

$12.00

Rigatoni topped with house tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked until melted and golden

Rigatoni Parmigiano (Small)

Rigatoni Parmigiano (Small)

$9.00

Rigatoni topped with house tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked until melted and golden

Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

$14.00

A delicious modern pasta sauce consisting of plum tomatoes, sauteed garlic, prosciutto, vodka and fresh herbs. The dish is finished with cream and Romano cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a garlic, butter and white wine sauce and served over spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi App

Shrimp Scampi App

$10.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a garlic, butter and white wine sauce and served with a side of garlic toast

Side Aglie e Olio (Oil and Garlic Sauce)

$2.25

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00
Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Butter Garlic Sauce

$2.25
Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$3.00

Side Sausage

$2.00
Side Sauteed Mushrooms

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00
Side Sauteed Spinach

Side Sauteed Spinach

$3.00
Spaghetti (Large)

Spaghetti (Large)

$10.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Spaghetti (Small)

Spaghetti (Small)

$7.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Spaghetti/MB Family Meal

$40.00

Four full orders of Spaghetti and Eight Meatballs, served with house tomato sauce, and One Large Family Salad with choice of dressing

Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiano

Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiano

$14.00

Layered, baked eggplant rounds stuffed with ricotta cheese and sauteed spinach and topped with house marinara sauce. Served with a choice of side

Homemade spaghetti (Large)

$12.00

Homemade spaghetti (small)

$9.00

Dressing

Ranch

$4.00

Italian

$4.00

Pasta

Single Homemade

$4.00

Double Homemade

$7.00

Sauce

Pint Red Sauce

$4.00

Quart Red Sauce

$7.00

Cake

Single Cake

$5.00

Double Cake

$10.00

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$8.00

Wine

Togo Wine

$15.00

Basil

Basil

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 Oak Hill Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760

Directions

Gallery
Consol's Family Kitchen image
Consol's Family Kitchen image
Consol's Family Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Stone Fox
orange star4.1 • 17
15 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Tedeschi's Italian Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
25066 State Rt 11 Hallstead, PA 18822
View restaurantnext
Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream - 45 Lewis Street
orange star4.5 • 48
45 Lewis Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Roma Pizza Oxford NY
orange starNo Reviews
2 main st Oxford, NY 13830
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Endicott

Antonio's Bar & Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 253
100 Oak Hill Ave Endicott, NY 13760
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Endicott
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston