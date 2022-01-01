Restaurant header imageView gallery

Contigo Fareground Archived

review star

No reviews yet

111 Congress Ave

Suite 400

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

NA BEVS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Maine Root

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Leaf

$2.50

Stumptown

$5.50

Water

$0.25

Pickles

Pickled Cucumber

$8.00

Pickled Veggies

$8.00Out of stock

Pickled Jalapeños

$8.00

Kimchi

$8.00

Sambal

$4.00

Sauces

$Garlic Butter

$0.50Out of stock

$Ranch

$0.50

$Jalapeno-Garlic

$0.50

$Wing Sauce

$0.50

$Sambal Aioli

$0.50

Dry Goods

Chicken Rub

$5.00

Texas Pecan 'Nutella'

$6.00

Chili Salt

$5.00

Hot Sauce

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The same fresh food and warm company you know and love at Contigo... now in the heart of downtown.

Website

Location

111 Congress Ave, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Contigo Fareground Archived image
Contigo Fareground Archived image
Contigo Fareground Archived image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
orange starNo Reviews
89 Rainey St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Brew & Brew
orange star4.5 • 836
500 San Marcos St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar - JW Marriott Austin
orange starNo Reviews
110 E. 2nd Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Patika - Luncheonette @ 100 Congress
orange starNo Reviews
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Forthright
orange star4.1 • 752
98 San Jacinto Blvd. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin - Austin, TX
orange starNo Reviews
200 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston