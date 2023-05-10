Continental Pool Lounge 1911 Fort Myer Drive

A map showing the location of Continental Pool Lounge 1911 Fort Myer DriveView gallery

Food

Baskets

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Sweet Pot Basket

$12.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

three tenders with fries

Soft Pretzels

$9.00

Doggie Basket

$10.00

2 all beef beer-soaked hot dogs

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.00

all beef mini-franks in puff pastry with fries

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

garlic croutons & parmesan

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

garlic croutons & parmesan

Side House Salad

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & carrots

Full House Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & carrots

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$8.00

cranberry, walnut & red grapes w/ blue cheese crumbs & shallot viniagrette

Arugula, Beet & Goat Cheese

$8.00

goat cheese, beets & sunflower seeds

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Calamari Salad

$14.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Burgers/Sands

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

with tomato

Burger

$14.00

8oz beef burger on brioche

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken breast with lemon garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

bbq pork, cheddar & slaw on ciabatta

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Porto Schnitzel Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

homemade black bean patty on brioche

BLT

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$13.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Southwest Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Sausages

Bratwurst

$13.00

kraut & spicy mustard on a pretzel roll

Sweet Italian

$13.00

grilled peppers, onions & artichoke spread on a pretzel roll

Half Smoke

$13.00

grilled peppers, onions & mixed cheese on a pretzel roll

Sausage Platter

$28.00

Skewers

Chicken Skewer

$15.00

served on a bed of arugula & basil quinoa salad

Steak

$15.00

served on a bed of arugula & basil quinoa salad

Shrimp

$16.00

served on a bed of arugula & basil quinoa salad

Grilled Veggie Skewer

$14.00

squash, onion, bell pepper, tomato & portobellos

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Tots

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Quinoa Arugula Salad

$6.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Desserts

Choc Molten Cake

$8.00

Toffee Bundt Cake

$8.00

Bowl Ice Cream

$6.00

Cup Ice Cream

$3.00

Happy Hour

Rail Drink

$7.00

Rail DBL

$14.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Doggie Basket

$8.00

2 all beef beer-soaked hot dogs

Fried Mac n' Cheese Bites

$9.00

served with ranch & marinara

Soft Pretzels

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

three tenders with fries

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1911 Fort Myer Drive, Arlington, VA 22209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

