Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine - Zionsville

741 Reviews

$$

40 S Main St

Zionsville, IN 46077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar
Rigatoni Funghi Salsiccia
Insalata Mista

Appetizers

Suppli

$14.00

Fried risotto with tomato, beef, pork, veal, basil, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce

Bruschetta Rossa

$11.00

Diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, E.V.O.O., fresh mozzarella

Burrata & Prosciutto

$15.00

Fresh burrata, prosciutto wrapped breadsticks, arugula, E.V.O.O.

Vongole e Guanciale

$18.00

Littleneck clams, Guanciale, Swiss Chard, Cipollini Onion

Fritto Misto

$17.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, Cauliflower, fennel, lemon, and marinara

Polpette al Sugo

$15.00

Beef, veal, and pork meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, fontina, grilled ciabatta bread

Salsiccia Bruschetta

$13.00

Italian sausage, pureed red peppers, goat cheese

Bruschetta Caponata

$13.00

Eggplant, Sweet peppers, capers, olives, Taleggio cheese, Arugula

Sardines

$12.95Out of stock

Soups/Salads

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets, Goat cheese, Pistachios, Arugula, Fried Sage, Goat cheese cream

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, Parmigiano

Insalata Mista

$11.00

Field greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, spicy candied pecans, green apples, balsamic vinaigrette

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Red onion, Cabernet balsamic vinegar, Unfiltered EVOO, Basil

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Please call the restaurant for our daily soup selection

Salad Feature

$12.95Out of stock

Entrees

Pollo con Capperi

$22.00

Pounded chicken breast, caper, anchovy, Pine Nuts, Spinach, cauliflower puree, White wine butter sauce

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$26.00

Veal scallopini sauteed with sage and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce, and Gnocchi

Scallopini di Maiale

$22.00Out of stock

Pork scallopini topped with a mushroom and marsala sauce. Served with roasted redskin potatoes and asparagus

Salmone

$28.00

Faroe Island Salmon, escarole, artichokes, Kalamata olives, Cannellini beans, Sun-dried tomatoes

Risotto Frutti di Mare

$30.00

Creamy Arborio rice, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops, Pomodoro, Fennel, Sweet peppers, Lobster stock

Abbacchio alla Cacciatora

$34.00Out of stock

Roman lamb stew with Viking lamb leg, Sun-dried tomato, Anchovy, Rosemary, Artichokes, Yukon Gold potatoes, Cipollini onions

Braciola di Maiale

$30.00

16oz. Fischer Farms pork chop, creamy polenta, mushrooms, Broccoli Rabe, Marsala cream sauce

Boar Ragu

$24.95Out of stock

Pastas

Bolognese

$20.00

Rigatoni tossed in traditional beef-pork ragù and Parmigiano

Gnocchi

$21.00

Potato gnocchi, Pomodoro sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Short Rib Ravioli

$24.00

Ravioli stuffed with braised short tib, Ricotta, and caramelized onion. Enriched beef broth, Escarole, Parmigiano

Nero

$28.00

Squid ink spaghetti, sundried tomatoes, shrimp, crab and lobster in a lobster cream sauce

Pansotti

$21.00

Tortelloni stuffed with parmesan, spinach, swiss chard, and ricotta. Gorgonzola-parmesan cream sauce

Puttanesca

$20.00

Tonnarelli, spicy tomato sauce, onion, garlic, capers, kalamata olives, parmesan

Rigatoni Funghi Salsiccia

$22.00

Rigatoni, mushrooms, goat cheese, sausage, seared pancetta, parmesan, cream sauce

Pasta al Convivio

$22.00

Red bell pepper infused Casarecce pasta, sweet red bell peppers, red bell pepper cream sauce, chicken, Calabrian peppers, chives, Parmigiano.

Gigli di Zucca

$21.00

Pumpkin infused Gigli tossed with sage, proscuitto, and roasted butternut squash, and parmesan cream sauce

Olive e Fichi

$21.00

Spinach Torchietti, dried figs, Kalamata olives, Rosemary, Goat chesse Parmigiano

Linguine con Vongole

$28.00

Linguine, Littleneck clams, garlic, red pepper flake, Parsley, White wine, EVOO

Bucatini alle Noci

$23.00

Bucatini, Cauliflower, anchovy, walnut sauce, herbed breadcrumbs, Pecorino Romano

Pizzas

Calabrese

$15.00

Roasted eggplant, arugula, pesto, pine nuts, ricotta, shaved parmesan

Carne

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, 'Nduja sausage, caramelized onions

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Contadina

$15.00

Truffle oil, garlic, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, taleggio, mushrooms, Grana Padano

Elena

$15.00

Red bell pepper sauce, mozzarella, chicken, goat cheese, arugula, Grana Padano

Margherita

$14.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Prosciutto Arugula

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, arugula, shaved Parmesan

Short Rib & Gorgonzola

$17.00

Braised beef short rib, Gorgonzola Dolce, Broccoli Rabe, caramelized onion, Calabrian peppers, Parmigiano

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Homemade cannoli shells stuffed with ricotta, orange zest, amaretto, and Gran Marnier

Tiramisu

$11.00

Torta di Cioccolato

$14.00

Maritozzi

$12.00

Roman Sweet Buns, Local honeycomb, whipped cream

Sides

Side Daily Starch

$2.95

Side Daily Veg

$3.95

Side Grilled Ciabatta

$2.99

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side of Pasta

$3.95

Side Of Grated Parm

$1.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$3.95

Side White Cream Sauce

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Convivio, we feature world-class artisanal Pastas and Pizzas and other Italian fare with a special focus on Fresh Pasta. We use the latest and most modern pasta machines directly from Italy and our open kitchen allows you a view into our process. Our menu changes seasonally with a special Feature section inspired and dedicated to Regional Specialties. We utilize locally sourced and organic ingredients wherever possible.

Location

40 S Main St, Zionsville, IN 46077

Directions

Gallery
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
41 Boone Village Ctr Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine - Carmel
orange starNo Reviews
11529 Springmill Road Suite 300 Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Napolese Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 670
114 E 49th St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Catello's Italian Art Cuisine - 4901 E 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
4901 E 82nd Street Indiananpolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
So Italian! - Brownsburg
orange star4.7 • 3,671
515 E Main St Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Zionsville

Cobblestone - South Main Zionsville
orange star4.6 • 1,909
160 S Main St Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
orange star4.1 • 508
620 S Main Street Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Zionsville
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston