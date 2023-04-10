CooCoo's Nest
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hatched as another collaboration between Sam the Cooking Guy and Grain & Grit Collective, CooCoo’s Nest promises bold chicken for the people, by the people with a 70's flair. Made famous by his "everyday guy" approach to cooking with an irreverent zest, Zien brings that same panache to take on fried chicken.
Location
550 West Date Street, Suite B, San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
