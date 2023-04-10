Restaurant header imageView gallery

CooCoo's Nest

550 West Date Street

Suite B

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mac & Cheese
French Fries

Main Menu

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Hot Southern Sweetie Chicken Sandwich

Hot Southern Sweetie Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Mike’s hot honey, pickles, calabrian chili aioli, house biscuit

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Gochujang honey glaze, spicy sambal aioli, kimchee slaw, pickles, brioche bun

The Good Fella Chicken Sandwich

The Good Fella Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Calabrian chili aioli, pickles, brioche bun

The Breakfast Bird Chicken Sandwich

The Breakfast Bird Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, american cheese, sunny side up egg, maple glaze, brioche bun

The Mac Daddy Chicken Sandwich

The Mac Daddy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mac & cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun

The Bad Birdie Chicken Sandwich

The Bad Birdie Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

House made chili oil, cabbage slaw, pickles, mayo, brioche bun

The All-American Chicken Sandwich

The All-American Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, choice of ranch, mayo, or honey mustard

Tenders

2 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

2 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Served with French fries & choice of 2 house made sauces

3 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

3 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Served with French fries & choice of 3 house made sauces

4 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

4 Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Served with French fries & choice of 4 house made sauces

Sides

SD Buttermilk Biscuit

SD Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

House made buttermilk biscuit, served with honey butter

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
House Made Sauces

House Made Sauces

Crispy Chicken Salads

Bacon & Avocado Salad

Bacon & Avocado Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, radish, choice of ranch or honey mustard

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house caesar

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Shaved cabbage, jicama, sweet peppers, shredded carrot, cashews, oranges, house asian vinaigrette

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$5.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hatched as another collaboration between Sam the Cooking Guy and Grain & Grit Collective, CooCoo’s Nest promises bold chicken for the people, by the people with a 70's flair. Made famous by his "everyday guy" approach to cooking with an irreverent zest, Zien brings that same panache to take on fried chicken.

