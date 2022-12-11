Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cook

review star

No reviews yet

109 Chapel St

Needham, MA 02492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Salad (v)(g)
*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)
*Burger

ADDITIONS

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

Hawaiian flat bread

$17.00

Beef Chili

$10.00

Creme Bruleee

$9.00

Bone in chicken sp

$19.00

SNACKS

Charred Broccoli (v)(g)

Charred Broccoli (v)(g)

$10.00

chimichurri sauce

Dips & Pita (v)

Dips & Pita (v)

$8.00

walnut muhummara, creamy feta, za'atar allergens: dairy, gluten, nut, sesame

Wings

Wings

$15.00

(not available gluten free) hawaiian teriyaki, bbq or buffalo bleu cheese 8 wings per order. Allergens: gluten, sesame, soy, fish, fryer cross contamination allergies- sesame, shellfish, gluten

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

(not available gluten free) fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg. Not available gluten free.

Queso Dip (v)

$12.00

corn tortilla chips allergens: dairy

Regular Fries (g)(v)

$8.00

Allergens: sesame, dairy, shellfish (cross contamination in fryer)

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

2 per order. Aji crema, guacamole, pickled peppers & onions. Allergens: shellfish, gluten, dairy.

Sweet Potato Fries (g)(v)

$8.00

Allergens: sesame, dairy, shellfish (cross contamination in fryer)

Truffle Fries (g)(v)

Truffle Fries (g)(v)

$10.00

Parmesan, herbs, rosemary aioli. Allergens: sesame, dairy, shellfish. (cross contamination in fryer)

SALADS

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

anchovies, shaved parmesan, croutons. Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, egg, white balsamic vinaigrette allergens: dairy

Greek Salad (v)

Greek Salad (v)

$14.00

feta, za’atar pita chips, peppadew hummus, olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, creamy feta dressing. Allergens: dairy, gluten, sesame

Kale Salad (v)(g)

Kale Salad (v)(g)

$14.00

brussels sprouts, parmesan, hazelnuts, verjus vinaigrette. Allergens: tree nut, dairy

Mixed Greens (v)(g)

Mixed Greens (v)(g)

$7.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, mustard vinaigrette

Sesame Mandarin Salad (v)

Sesame Mandarin Salad (v)

$14.00

toasted almonds, crunchy wontons, mandarin oranges, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, scallion, romaine, sesame-ginger dressing allergens: tree nut, sesame, gluten

SANDWICHES

*Burger

*Burger

$17.00

cheddar, LTO, fries. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

*Rodeo Burger

*Rodeo Burger

$19.00

onion rings, bbq, bacon, cheddar, fries. allergens: gluten, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

House Smoked Turkey BLT

$18.00

avocado, chipotle aioli, fries. Allergens: dairy, gluten,sesame

Veggie Burger (v)

Veggie Burger (v)

$17.00

guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli, sweet potato fries. Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

PIZZA

Chicken Sausage Pizza

Chicken Sausage Pizza

$17.00

rabe, ricotta, pistachio pesto, parmesan cream. (not available gluten free) Allergens: gluten, dairy, nut

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

banana peppers, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce (not available gluten free) Allergens: gluten, dairy

Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza (v)

Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza (v)

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil. Allergens: gluten, dairy

Wild Mushroom Pizza (v)

Wild Mushroom Pizza (v)

$17.00

fontina, ricotta, caramelized onion, truffle oil. Allergens: gluten, dairy

ENTREE

*Blackened Shrimp Grain Bowl

*Blackened Shrimp Grain Bowl

$21.00

jasmine rice, edamame, pickled cabbage, seaweed salad, sesame, sriracha aioli. Allergens: soy, egg, sesame, gluten *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$23.00

veal, pork, beef, rigatoni, mascarpone, parmesan, herbs. Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

fresh pasta, mozzarella, basil allergens, egg, gluten, dairy

Falafel Plate (v)

Falafel Plate (v)

$17.00

(not available gluten free) spinach falafel, tzatziki, peppadew hummus , cucumber, tomato, olives, mini pitas. Allergens: egg, sesame, gluten, dairy

*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)

*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)

$27.00

sticky rice, ginger lemongrass broth, bok choy Allergens: soy, fish, sesame, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

NFC Fried Chicken

NFC Fried Chicken

$20.00

fried chicken(dark meat only), buttermilk biscuit, hot sauce, whipped potatoes Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

*Prime Steak Tips

*Prime Steak Tips

$29.00

cheesy potato croquettes, charred broccoli & house ranch allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish, sesame *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Wild Mushroom Omelette (v)

Wild Mushroom Omelette (v)

$14.00Out of stock

cheddar, caramelized onions, spinach, truffle oil, mixed greens allergens: egg, dairy

SWEETS

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel, chocolate sauce allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Cheesecake Bites (g)

Cheesecake Bites (g)

$8.00

2 per order. gluten free chocolate chip cookie crust, coated in chocolate. Allergens: dairy

Bread pudding

$12.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Allergens: gluten and fryer cross contamination allergies- dairy, sesame, shellfish

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.00

fries. Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy, sesame.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Kids Burger & Fries

$12.00

Allergens: gluten, cross contamination fry allergies - shellfish, sesame.

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Choice of butter or tomato sauce Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

SIDES

Side Burger Patty

$10.00

Side Veggie Burger Patty

$10.00

Side *Salmon

$10.00

*These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Side Biscuit (1)

$3.00

Side Falafel

$7.00

not available gluten free

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mini Pita Bread (3)

$3.00

3 per order. Not available gluten free.

Side Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Croquettes

$6.00

N/A Beverages Take Out

Acqua Pana BTL

$4.50

Cola - City Soda

$2.00

Diet Cola - City Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

San Peligrino BTL

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Allergens: gluten and fryer cross contamination allergies- dairy, sesame, shellfish

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Choice of butter or tomato sauce Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg

Kids Burger & Fries

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cook is an “approachable, fun and introspective look at the process of being a restaurant. There’s a lot of bells and whistles in the industry, and this is kind of the opposite of that. I really wanted to make it a destination and second home for my customers.

Website

Location

109 Chapel St, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capella Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 237
45 Chapel St Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
orange star4.5 • 346
974 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Latina Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.9 • 413
30 Dedham Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The James
orange starNo Reviews
1027 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Ray's New Garden
orange star4.3 • 474
40 Chestnut Place Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken - 952 Great Plain Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
952 Great Plain Avenue Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Needham

Sweet Basil - Needham - 942 Great Plain Ave
orange star4.6 • 717
942 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse
orange star4.4 • 557
970 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Ray's New Garden
orange star4.3 • 474
40 Chestnut Place Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Latina Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.9 • 413
30 Dedham Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
orange star4.5 • 346
974 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Capella Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 237
45 Chapel St Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Needham
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston