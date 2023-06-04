  • Home
A map showing the location of Huffs at Bridge Bay 10300 Bridge Bay Road

Huffs at Bridge Bay 10300 Bridge Bay Road

No reviews yet

10300 Bridge Bay Road

Redding, CA 96003

Breakfast

Burritos

Huffs Burrito

$12.00

Bridge Bay Burrito

$13.00

Pit River Burrito

$15.00

Scrambles

Ham and Cheese Scram

$12.00

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

Steak and Eggs SCramble

$13.00

Bacon Scamble

$13.00

South West Scramble

$13.00

Sweet and Savory

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

House Breakfast

$10.00

Benedicts

Cali Benedict

$18.00

Loaded Bennies

$16.00

ala cart

2 Cakes

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Ex Sausage

$4.00

Ex Bacon

$4.00

Ex Ham

$4.00

Lunch

Sandwiches /Burgers

Crab Sandwich

$18.00

Real crab meat with an old bay aioli lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, on toasted sourdough

French Dip

$17.00

Wagyu Sandwich

$30.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$18.00

BLTA

$13.00

Bridge Bay Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Salads

Rockin MC Caesar

$15.00

Peach Burratta

$17.00

Steak Milano

$18.00

Asian Ahi Salad

$18.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Apps

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Thai Nachos

$12.00

Huffs Fondue

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tartare

$15.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Wings

6 Bone in Wings

$8.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.99

12 Pack bone IN

$16.99

12 pack boneless

$16.99

Pig Wings 6

$10.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Med Pizza

$16.00

Bar

Cocktails

Bunches like Bananas

$15.00

Smashta Caverns

$12.00

Copper Mine

$12.00

NorCal Boiler

$10.00Out of stock

Floatin' on a Dream

$9.00

Dak de Whaleback

$14.00

Justin's Snapper

$18.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Mandarin

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Skyy

$6.00

Skyy Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli Elit 18

$10.50

Titos

$8.00

Western

$6.00

Western Lemon

$7.00

Western Prickly Pear

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

DBC Blackberry

$9.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Aged

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers's Dark

$7.00

Pyrat

$7.50

Ron Barcelo Imperial

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Blanco

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.75

Cincoro

$425.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Gran Centenario

$30.00

Patron Anejo

$15.50

Patron Reposado

$14.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$10.50

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Roosevelt Rye

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Seagram's VO

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Yukon Jack

$8.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas

$9.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Glengoyne 15yr

$31.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

J&B

$7.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Johnnie Red

$7.50

Brandy/Cognac

Well Brandy

$6.00

C. Drouin Calvados

$11.00

Christian Bros.

$6.00

Copper & Kings

$7.50

Korbel

$6.00

Paul Masson

$6.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$7.00

B&B

$9.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Campari

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.50

Briotett Banana

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Gozio Amaretto

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Romana Sambuca

$7.50

Rumple Minze

$7.50

St. Germain

$10.00

Tuaca

$7.50

Wine

Woodbridge Chard Gls

$7.00

Banshee Chard Gls

$12.00

Mer Soliel Chard Gls

$12.00

Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc Gls

$14.00

14 Hands Rose Gls

$8.00

Woodbridge Chard Btl

$18.00

Banshee Chard Btl

$33.00

Mer Soliel Chard Btl

$33.00

Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc Btl

$39.00

14 Hands Rose Btl

$21.00

Rodney Strong Cab Gls

$13.00

Fer. Carano Cab Gls

$20.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Gls

$12.00

Conundrum Red Gls

$12.00

Rodney Strong Cab Btl

$36.00

Fer. Carano Cab Btl

$57.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$33.00

Conundrum Red Btl

$33.00

Sparkling

Freixenet Gls

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Numb Numb

$7.00

Hex

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Ace Guava Cider

$5.00

805

$6.00

Steelhead XP

$7.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Seltzer

White Claw - Mango

$4.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

Nutrl - Watermelon

$4.00

Nutrl - Mango

$4.00

Nutrl - Raspberry

$4.00

Nutrl - Pineapple

$4.00

Soda/Coffee

Soda/juice

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The First and Last best stop in Redding

Location

10300 Bridge Bay Road, Redding, CA 96003

Directions

Gallery

