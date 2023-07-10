Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cookie Craze 4340 Leavitt Rd Ste J

review star

No reviews yet

4340 Leavitt Rd Ste J

Lorain, OH 44053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Ice Cream

Flavors

Sm blue cookie monster

$3.55

Md blue cookie monster

$4.45

Lg blue cookie monster

$6.55

Sm straw cheesecake

$3.55

Md straw cheesecake

$4.45

Lg straw cheesecake

$6.55

Sm brownie bandit

$3.55

Md brownie bandit

$4.45

Lg brownie bandit

$6.55

Sm cookie n cream

$3.55

Md cookie n cream

$4.45

Lg cookie n cream

$6.55

Sm french vanilla

$3.55

Md french vanilla

$4.45

Lg french vanilla

$6.55

Sm lemon blueberry white choc

$3.55

Md lemon blueberry white choc

$4.45

Lg lemon blueberry white choc

$6.55

Sm salty caramel fudge truffle

$3.55

Md salty caramel fudge truffle

$4.45

Lg salty caramel fudge truffle

$6.55

Sm cookie dough

$3.55

Md cookie dough

$4.45

Lg cookie dough

$6.55

Cookies

12 PACK

12 pck cookies

$47.00

6 PACK

6 pck

$24.00

1 PACK

1 PACK

$4.50

Milk

Milk 🍶

Milk 🍶

$2.50

Spring Water

Spring Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All our Cookies are Loaded With Deliciousness, The Blue Cookie Monster is a Must Try 😍 We have a variety of cookies to choose from with a rotating Flavor List! We also Offer a Variety of Amazing ice cream to choose from

Location

4340 Leavitt Rd Ste J, Lorain, OH 44053

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Dog Heaven
orange starNo Reviews
493 Cleveland Ave Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext
Ziggys Pub & Restaurant - Amherst
orange star4.0 • 105
193 Park Ave Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext
Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst
orange starNo Reviews
105 Park Ave Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext
Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
249 Church Street Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Amherst
orange starNo Reviews
300 Church Street Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext
Doc Watson's Market - 275 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
275 S Main St Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lorain

Dodie's Dockside - Lorain, OH
orange star4.7 • 150
301 Broadway Ave suite 100 Lorain, OH 44052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lorain
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Elyria
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston