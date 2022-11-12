Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Cookie Fix - Cahaba Heights

9 Reviews

3152 Heights Village

Birmingham, AL 35243

Order Again

Specials

Sammie

Sammie

$3.95

chocolate chip with buttercream icing & rolled in holiday sprinkles

Peppermint Blondie

$3.00

brown sugar blondie topped with vanilla glaze & peppermint bits

Christmas Chocolate Chip

$3.00

chocolate chip topped with vanilla glaze & holiday sprinkles

Cranberry Jumble

Cranberry Jumble

$3.15

white chocolate chips, orange, craisins, walnuts, cinnamon, topped with an orange glaze. (tree nuts)

Fresh Baked in Kraft Box

Amish Friendship

Amish Friendship

$2.65

oatmeal sugar cookie with cinnamon brown sugar coating.

Cheat Day

Cheat Day

$2.65

peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel bits, butterfinger, sugar in the raw coating (peanuts)

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.65

semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.

Gobble Gobble

Gobble Gobble

$2.65

semi-sweet chocolate chunks, m&m's, chocolate chunks, marshmallows, pretzels, sea salt.

Healthy Peanut Butter

Healthy Peanut Butter

$2.65

NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free)(peanuts)

Homewood Heath

Homewood Heath

$2.65

heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits, sea salt (tree nuts)

Presidential

Presidential

$2.65

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt

Pumpkin Pecan Chocolate Chip

Pumpkin Pecan Chocolate Chip

$3.50

pumpkin, pecans, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, spices (tree nuts)

Cookie Tins

Small Tin (holds 8 cookies)

Small Tin (holds 8 cookies)

$6.00

Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked. (cookies not included)

Medium Tin (holds 12 cookies)

Medium Tin (holds 12 cookies)

$7.00

Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked. (cookies not included)

Large Tin (holds 20 cookies)

Large Tin (holds 20 cookies)

$9.00

Our white cookie tins are more protective and air tight. Cookie tins are reusable and perfect for gifting and shipping fresh baked. (cookies not included)

Frozen Dough to Go

Amish Friendship Frozen Dough

Amish Friendship Frozen Dough

$22.00

oatmeal sugar cookie with cinnamon brown sugar coating

Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough

Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough

$22.00

white chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

$22.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Cranberry Jumble Frozen Dough

Cranberry Jumble Frozen Dough

$22.00

white chocolate chips, walnuts, cinnamon, orange (Orange Glaze may be purchased separately.) (15 dough balls)

First Date Frozen Dough

First Date Frozen Dough

$22.00

heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

$22.00

NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

$22.00

m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough

Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough

$22.00

NO flour, Quaker oats, peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast (tree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Frozen Dough

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Frozen Dough

$22.00

peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

$22.00

classic, bakery style peanut butter cookie. (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Presidential Frozen Dough

Presidential Frozen Dough

$22.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough

Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough

$22.00

caramel bits, heath bits, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough

Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough

$22.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough

Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough

$22.00

classic, bakery style sugar cookie (15 dough balls)

Triple Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

Triple Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

$22.00

rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

White Trash Frozen Dough

White Trash Frozen Dough

$22.00

white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Retail

Freezer Bag

Freezer Bag

$3.00

Freezer bags will hold up to 4 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.

Ice Pack

Ice Pack

$0.50
Orange Glaze

Orange Glaze

$5.00

8 oz. half pint of our homemade orange glaze. (the perfect topping for our cranberry jumble cookie)

Vanilla Glaze

Vanilla Glaze

$5.00

8 oz. half pint of our homemade vanilla glaze (perfect on toppings for our funfetti or red velvet dough)

Lodge 5" Skillet

Lodge 5" Skillet

$11.25

Lodge 5" iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 -3 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!

Dough Makers Small Cookie Sheet

Dough Makers Small Cookie Sheet

$13.99

DoughMaker's small cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 10" X 14"

Dough Makers Large Cookie Sheet

Dough Makers Large Cookie Sheet

$19.99

DoughMaker's large cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 14" X 17.5"

Cookie Fix Tumbler

Cookie Fix Tumbler

$14.00

11 oz. hot or cold white tumbler with pink Cookie Fix logo

Cookie Fix Stadium Cup

Cookie Fix Stadium Cup

$1.00

white stadium cup with pink Cookie Fix logo & locations listed

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

canvas tote bag with brown Cookie Fix logo

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

3152 Heights Village, Birmingham, AL 35243

Cookie Fix image
Main pic

