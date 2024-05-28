Cookie Fix Clift Farm
170 Uncle Frank Boulevard
Suite 110
Madison, AL 35757
MONDAY'S MENU
Baked Flavors
- Blondie Crunch$3.00
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts)
- Chocolate Chip$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
- First Date$3.00
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
- Funfetti$3.35
sprinkles, sea salt, topped with vanilla glaze & sprinkles
- Healthy Peanut Butter$3.00
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts)
- Lemon Blondie$3.00
white chocolate chips, lemon, sugar in the raw coating
- Oatmeal Toffee$3.00
oats, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits (sea salt)
- Peanut Butter$3.00
peanut butter, sugar in the raw coating (peanuts)
- Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt
- Triple Chocolate Chip$3.00
cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, and sea salt
Cookie Tins
- Small Cookie Tin$6.00
Our small cookie tin holds up to 8 cookies. Cookies not included in tin price. We do not recommend cookies with icing, glaze, or candy toppings for cookie tins.
- Medium Cookie Tin$7.00
Our medium cookie tin holds up to 12 cookies. Cookies not included in tin price. We do not recommend cookies with icing, glaze, or candy toppings for cookie tins.
- Large Cookie Tin$9.00
Our large cookie tin holds up to 20 cookies. Cookies not included in tin price. We do not recommend cookies with icing, glaze, or candy toppings for cookie tins.
Frozen Dough to Go
Frozen Flavors
- Blondie Crunch Frozen Dough$27.00
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough$27.00
white chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$27.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- First Date Frozen Dough$27.00
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Funfetti Frozen Dough$27.00
seasonal sprinkles, sea salt (15 dough balls) (glaze & sprinkle topping not included)
- Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough$27.00
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$27.00
seasonal m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough$27.00
NO flour, oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast (tree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Oatmeal Toffee Frozen Dough$27.00
oats, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits ( tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$27.00
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Peanut Butter Frozen Dough$27.00
classic, bakery style peanut butter cookie. (peanuts) (15 dough balls)
- Presidential Frozen Dough$27.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough$27.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, caramel bits, heath bits, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)
- Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough$27.00
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)
- Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough$27.00
old-fashioned sugar cookie (15 dough balls)
- Triple Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough$27.00
cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)
Retail
Items
- Ice Pack$1.00
Ice pack will keep your dough frozen longer if needed.
- Freezer Bag$3.00
Freezer bags will hold up to 4 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.
- Cookie Fix Tumbler$14.00
11 oz. hot or cold white tumbler with pink Cookie Fix logo
- Tote Bag$15.00
two sided "Cookies Fix Every Thing" & "Cookie Fix" logo canvas tote bag.
- Cookie Spatula$7.50
A perfect spatula with a thin edge to gently lift cookies off the cookie sheet.
- 5" Cast Iron Skillet$11.25
5" cast iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 -3 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!
- Dough Makers Small Cookie Sheet$13.99
DoughMaker's small cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 10" X 14"
- Dough Makers Large Cookie Sheet$19.99
DoughMaker's large cookie sheet. Our trick for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. size: 14" X 17.5"
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Welcome to Cookie Fix Clift Farm! We are excited to make your day sweet!
170 Uncle Frank Boulevard, Suite 110, Madison, AL 35757