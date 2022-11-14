Main picView gallery

Cookie Fix Huntsville

review star

No reviews yet

300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3

Huntsville, AL 35801

Order Again

Cookie Tins

Small Tin (holds 8 cookies)

Small Tin (holds 8 cookies)

$6.00

(cookies not included)

Medium Tin (holds 12 cookies)

Medium Tin (holds 12 cookies)

$7.00

(cookies not included)

Large Tin (holds 20 cookies)

Large Tin (holds 20 cookies)

$9.00

(cookies not included)

Frozen Dough to Go

Amish Friendship Frozen Dough

Amish Friendship Frozen Dough

$22.00

oatmeal sugar cookie with cinnamon brown sugar coating

Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough

Brown Sugar Blondie Frozen Dough

$22.00

white chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Brownie Bite Frozen Dough

Brownie Bite Frozen Dough

$22.00Out of stock

rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, espresso powder (15 dough balls)

Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

$22.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

First Date Frozen Dough

First Date Frozen Dough

$22.00

heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Funfetti Frozen Dough

Funfetti Frozen Dough

$22.00Out of stock

sprinkles, sea salt. (glaze & sprinkle topping not included) (15 dough balls)

Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

Healthy Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

$22.00

NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

M&M Chocolate Chip Frozen Dough

$22.00

m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough

Mommy's Superfood Frozen Dough

$22.00

No flour, Quaker oats, peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia, flax, walnuts, brewer's yeast. (ree nuts & peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Oatmeal Toffee Frozen Dough

Oatmeal Toffee Frozen Dough

$22.00

oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Frozen Dough

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Frozen Dough

$22.00

peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips (peanuts) (15 dough balls)

Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

Peanut Butter Frozen Dough

$22.00

classic, bakery style peanut butter cookie, sugar in the raw coating (peanut butter) (15 dough balls)

Plain Jane Frozen Dough

Plain Jane Frozen Dough

$22.00

oatmeal sugar cookie with secret ingredient of cream cheese, with sugar in the raw coating (15 dough balls)

Presidential Frozen Dough

Presidential Frozen Dough

$22.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough

Salted Caramel Toffee Frozen Dough

$22.00

caramel bits, heath bits, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough

Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel Frozen Dough

$22.00

semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt (15 dough balls)

Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough

Sugar Cookie Frozen Dough

$22.00

A classic, bakery style sugar cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Frozen Dough

Triple Chocolate Chunk Frozen Dough

$22.00

rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks

White Trash Frozen Dough

White Trash Frozen Dough

$22.00

white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts) (15 dough balls)

Retail

Freezer Bag

Freezer Bag

$3.00

Freezer bags will hold up to 4-5 packs of frozen dough and a couple of ice packs.

Ice Packs

Ice Packs

$1.00
Vanilla Glaze

Vanilla Glaze

$5.00

8 oz half pint of our vanilla glaze (perfect as topping for our Funfetti or Red Velvet cookie dough)

Lodge 5" Skillet

Lodge 5" Skillet

$11.25

Lodge 5" iron skillet: perfect for baking 2 dough balls. See https://cookiefix.com/dessert-ideas for instructions and more!

Cookie Fix Stadium Cup

Cookie Fix Stadium Cup

$1.00

white stadium cup with pink Cookie Fix logo

Cookie Fix Tumbler

Cookie Fix Tumbler

$14.00

11 oz hot or cold tumbler with Cookie Fix logo

Tote bag

Tote bag

$15.00

canvas tote bag with brown Cookie Fix logo

Hat

Hat

$15.00

Cookie Fix hat

Long Sleeve Tshirt

Long Sleeve Tshirt

$20.00

A super soft, grey long sleeve tee. Please specify preferred size.

Short Sleeve Tshirt

Short Sleeve Tshirt

$15.00

The softest short sleeve tee! Please specify size & preferred color

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

Location

300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

