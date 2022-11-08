Cookie’s Country Chicken 1744 NW MARKET ST

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Tendies Combo w/Fries
3-Piece Combo Dark
Mac & Cheese

Combos

Tendies Combo w/Fries

Tendies Combo w/Fries

$17.49

Three golden strips perfect for dunkin’ in your favorite sauce. Comes with fries, your choice of a homemade side, plus one sauce

3-Piece Combo Dark

3-Piece Combo Dark

$16.95

3-Piece Combo White

$16.95Out of stock

3-Piece Combo Mix

$16.95Out of stock
CauliNug Combo w/Fries

CauliNug Combo w/Fries

$16.95Out of stock

Vegetarian (Not Vegan or Gluten Free) Comes with fries and your choice of homemade side

Whole Family Eats (Dark Meat Only)

Whole Family Eats (Dark Meat Only)

$69.95

12 Piece Bucket -One Bag of Bites -Large Fries -Two 24 oz. Sides

12 Piece Dark Only

$33.95

Tendies Family Meal

$69.95

12-14 Tendy Bucket -One Bag of Bites -Large Fries -Two 24 oz. Sides

Tendies Bucket

$33.33

a heaping bucket of tendies.

Two Piece (Dark) And A Side

$12.49

On A Bun

Cookie's Classic Sando w/Fries

Cookie's Classic Sando w/Fries

$17.49Out of stock

Our signature fried chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and sunny sauce

Barn Burner w/Fries

Barn Burner w/Fries

$17.49Out of stock

Our signature fried chicken breast, shredded iceberg lettuce, Dukes mayo and pickles. Choose your spice level

Spicy Slawsome w/Fries

Spicy Slawsome w/Fries

$17.49Out of stock

Our signature fried chicken breast, country slaw, pickles, smoky sauce. Choose your spice level.

In A Bowl

Poutine

Poutine

$14.95Out of stock

Beecher's cheese curds, crispy fries, chicken bites and gravy with fresh herbs.

CCCKFCFB

CCCKFCFB

$14.95Out of stock

Two scoops of mash taters, sweet corn, gravy, cheddar cheese and a heap of bites.

Kiddos Meal

Bites + Side

Bites + Side

$9.95
Kids Tendies

Kids Tendies

$9.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.29
Mash & Gravy

Mash & Gravy

$4.29Out of stock

Sweet & Spicy Collard Greens

$4.29
Country Slaw

Country Slaw

$4.29

Fries

$4.29

Soda

$4.29

Corn

$4.29

Side Of Gravy

$3.00Out of stock

Sauces

Sauces

A La Carte

Bag O' Bites

Bag O' Bites

$8.49
Solo Sando

Solo Sando

$12.49
Solo Barn Burner

Solo Barn Burner

$12.49
Solo Slawsome

Solo Slawsome

$12.49

1 Piece

$3.29

Solo Tendies

$12.49

Solo Caulinuggets

$10.95Out of stock

Vegetarian. (Not Vegan or Gluten Free)

Chicken Skins

$4.29Out of stock

N/A Bev

Topo chico

$2.95

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.25Out of stock

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Crush Orange Soda

$2.25

Alcoholic Beverages

Rainier Tall Boy

$5.00

Rainier 12oz

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

High Life

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Lush IPA

$6.00

Lucille IPA

$6.00

Rogers

$6.00

Johnny Utah

$6.00

6pk Rainer Tall Boys

$12.00

6pk Coors Tall Boys

$12.00

Draft

$3.00

Iron Horse

$6.00

Freyas Gold

$6.00

Tumalo Cider

$7.00

Tumalo Huckleberry

$7.00

Stillwater

$6.00

Ravenna

$7.00

Large Sides

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Large Country Slaw

$9.99

Large Fries

$9.99

Large Collard Greens

$9.99

Large Mash and Gravy

$9.99Out of stock

Large Corn

$9.99Out of stock

Sandwich + Side

Cookie's Country Sando

$14.95Out of stock

The Barn Burner

$14.95Out of stock

The Slawsome

$14.95Out of stock

2 Piece + Side

Thigh and Drum

$10.95

Bag-O-Bites + Side

Bag-O-Bites

$11.95

Shirts

Short-Sleeve White Shirt inspired by Dr. Dre's The Chronic. S, M, L, XL
The Cookies Chronic Shirt

The Cookies Chronic Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Louisiana and Nashville style fried chicken, home cooked sides, amazing sandwiches and big ol buckets. We got something for everyone.

Website

Location

1744 NW MARKET ST, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Cookie’s Country Chicken image
Cookie’s Country Chicken image

