CookieCo Bakery Cafe 1519 S JACKSON RD UNIT 6

Drinks

Hot Coffees

HOT Espresso Americano

$3.25+

HOT Cappuccino

$4.00+

HOT Latte

$4.00+

HOT Caramel Latte

$4.75+

HOT Mocha

$4.50+

HOT White Mocha

$4.75+

HOT Macchiato

$4.00+

HOT Drip Coffee

$2.50+

HOT Brewed Decaf Coffee

$2.50+

HOT Cafe de Olla

$3.00+

Cold Coffees

ICED Espresso Americano

$3.75+

ICED Drip Coffee

$3.00+

ICED Latte

$4.50+

ICED Caramel Latte

$5.50+

ICED Macchiato

$4.50+

ICED Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

ICED White Mocha

$5.50+

Hot Drinks

HOT Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot White Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Milk

Cold Drinks

COLD Milk Cup

$2.25+

Hot Teas

HOT Chai Latte

$4.25+

HOT Matcha Latte

$4.25+

HOT English Breakfast Tea

$2.75+

HOT Chamomile Tea

$2.75+

HOT Green Tea

$2.75+

HOT Lemon Ginger Tea

$2.75+

Cold Teas

ICED Matcha Latte

$5.00+

ICED Chai Latte

$5.00+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Cappuccino Frappe

$5.25+

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Cotton Candy Frappe

$5.25+

Chai Frappe

$5.25+

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$5.25+

Matcha Frappe

$5.25+

White Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Mocha Oreo

$5.25+

Smoothies

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Mango Smoothie

$5.25+

Pina Colada

$5.25+

Sodas & Others

Soda Italiana Blueberry

$3.25+

Soda Italiana Mango

$3.25+

Water Bottle

$2.00

Mineral Water Bottle

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Soda Italiana Fresa

$3.25+

Food

Cookies

Oatmeal Pecan Cookie

$3.00

Cookie Slice

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Birthday Cake Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate & Pecan Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Wh Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$3.00

Smores Cookie

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Cookie

$3.00

Cookie of the Day

$3.00

Pretzel Cookie

$3.00

Custom Individual Cookie in Box

$4.25

Cupcakes

Chocolate Caramel Cupcake

$2.95

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50

Nutella Cupcake

$2.95

Pinguino Cupcake

$2.95

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.95

Caramel Vanilla

$2.95

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.50

Apricot Pecan Cupcake

$2.95

Brownies & Cakes

Almond Paradise

$3.50

Signature Muffin

$2.25

Classic Brownie

$3.25

Cheesecake Brownie

$3.50

Brookie Slice

$3.75

Cookie Cakes

Small CC - 8"

$20.00

Medium CC - 12"

$28.00

Large CC - 16"

$35.00

Full Slice Cookie Cake

$28.00

Merch

Cups

HCFTI Plastic Cup W/ Straw

$12.00

HCFTI Tumbler Black

$20.00

HCFTI Tumbler White

$20.00

STH Plastic Cup W/ Straw

$12.00

Bags

Share Happiness Tote Bag

$15.00

HCFTI Tote Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1519 S JACKSON RD UNIT 6, Pharr, TX 78577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

