Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cookie Rich

244 Reviews

$$

2201 N Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Best Seller 4 Pack
Chef's Dozen (one of each)
Build your own Dozen

Cookie Rich Cookies

Chef's Dozen (one of each)

$33.00

Includes drawer style box, bag, name tag, and storage/flavor card. Up to 3 dozen per bag unless specified otherwise. Cookies are kept cold until pick up.

Build your own Dozen

$33.00

Includes drawer style box, bag, and name tag, and storage/flavor card. Up to 3 dozen per bag unless specified otherwise. Cookies are kept cold until pick up.

Best Seller 12 pack

$33.00

3 each of our 4 best sellers: Chocolate Chip + Dark Fudge, Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Dark Fudge + Vanilla, Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar

Build your own 4 pack

$15.00

Choose as many of each flavor as you would like. Must add up to 4

Best Seller 4 Pack

$15.00

1 each of: Chocolate Chip + Dark Fudge, Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Dark Fudge + Vanilla, Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar

Gluten Free Dozen

$33.00

4 of each: Gluten Free Chocolate Chip, Gluten Free Birthday, Gluten Free Dark Fudge. PLEASE NOTE: these cookies are not made in a certified gluten free facility. Includes drawer style box, bag, and name tag. Up to 3 dozen per bag unless specified otherwise. Cookies are kept cold until pick up.

Mini Cinnamon Rolls 12 pk

$33.00

Mini Cinnamon Rolls 4 pk

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Quickly becoming a nationwide favorite, Cookie Rich has created two bite sized curvy cookies and sealed them together with a delectable filling. With 12 unique flavors and luxe packaging, these cookies make great gifts or the perfect sweet treat for yourself! Cookies are sold by the dozen (choose as many of each flavor as you would like!) or are also offered as a 4 pack. Want Cookie Rich at your next event or as a corporate gift? Contact us!

Location

2201 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Cookie Rich image
Cookie Rich image
Cookie Rich image

Similar restaurants in your area

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW - 2808 Guadalupe St.
orange starNo Reviews
2808 Guadalupe St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2530 Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Zombie Taco - Moxy Austin
orange star4.4 • 155
2552 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Austin, TX
orange star4.5 • 3,958
404 W. 26th St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
zPizzeria Vetri - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
2421 San Antonio Street Austin, TX 78785
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston