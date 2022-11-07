Cookie Rich
244 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Quickly becoming a nationwide favorite, Cookie Rich has created two bite sized curvy cookies and sealed them together with a delectable filling. With 12 unique flavors and luxe packaging, these cookies make great gifts or the perfect sweet treat for yourself! Cookies are sold by the dozen (choose as many of each flavor as you would like!) or are also offered as a 4 pack. Want Cookie Rich at your next event or as a corporate gift? Contact us!
Location
2201 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705
