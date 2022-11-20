Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cookies Cafe

300 Reviews

$$

222 CENTRAL ST

HUDSON, NH 03051

Order Again

Popular Items

Cookies Special
Egg Cheese & Meat
Side Bacon

Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.99

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.99

Western Omelette

$9.99

Greek Omelette

$9.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$10.99

Fit Choice Omelette

$10.99

Everything Omelette

$13.99

Irish Omelette

$10.99

Chili omelette

$12.99Out of stock

Chili and cheddar cheese topped with sour-cream

Eggs & More

3 Eggs

$8.99

2nd Lane

$5.99

1st Lane

$4.99

Ham & Eggs

$8.99

Hash & Eggs

$8.99

Cookies Special

$7.99

Protein Choice

$7.15

Kielbasa & Eggs

$10.99Out of stock

Steak Tips & Eggs

$15.99

Spinach Feta & Eggs

$9.99

Hungry man

$13.99

House Hash & Eggs

$12.99Out of stock

Eggs Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Canadian bacon, then draped with hollandaise sauce

Eggs Irish Benedict

$9.99

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Corned beef hash, then draped with hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$9.99

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin with tomatoes and Baby Spinach, then draped with hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$9.99

Two dropped eggs on a grilled Biscuit with Sausage patty, then draped with Country Gravy

Cookies Benedict

$9.99

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin with tomatoes, Baby Spinach and Bacon then draped with hollandaise sauce

Fried Steak Benedict

$10.99Out of stock

Two dropped eggs on a grilled Biscuit with Fried Steak, then draped with Country Gravy

Fish Benedict Special

$12.99

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin with Crispy Fish, then draped with Hollandaise Sauce

Steak & Cheese Benedict

$12.49

Turkey Benedict

$11.99

Pulled Pork Benedict

$12.49Out of stock

Steak Tip Benedict

$15.99

Kielbasa Benedict

$11.99Out of stock

House Hash Benedict

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Burger Benedict

$12.99

County Style

Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.99Out of stock

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

Pig-N-A- Puff

$9.99Out of stock

Country Gentlemen

$7.99

Pork Pie

$24.99

Pork Pie Slice

$3.99

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$6.99

Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepes

$9.99

Greek Crepes

$8.99

Strawberry & Blueberry Crepes

$8.99

Brazilian Crepes

$11.49

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sand

$3.99

Meat & Cheese Sand

$4.49

Steak Egg & Cheese Sand

$6.99

Western Sand

$5.99

Egg Cheese & Meat

$4.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese French Toast

$7.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese on a grilled Deli Roll. Eggs cooked to your liking and comes with home fries

Egg & meat

$4.49

Bacon Egg and Cheese Waffle

$7.99

Bacon Egg Cheese Pumpkin Bagel

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Hungry baby

$6.99

Mickey Pancake

$6.99

Homemade Muffins

Corn Muffin

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Banana/Choc Muffin

$2.50

Breakfast Sides

Fresh Fruits

$4.25+

Oatmeal

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Corned beef hash

$5.99

Side Virginia Ham

$3.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side of Sausage Patty

$3.99

Side of Sausage Link

$3.99

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Country Gravy

$1.99

Side Hollandaise sauce

$1.99

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Spinach Puff

$3.50

Side Pig'N Puff

$3.50Out of stock

Side of sour cream

$1.00

Side of Egg

$1.25

Bacon & cheese home fries

$6.99

House Hash

$6.99Out of stock

Breakfast wraps

Egg & cheese wrap

$5.99

Vegetarian wrap

$7.99

Steak Egg & cheese wrap

$8.99

Griddle

1 buttermilk pancake

$3.00

1 Cinnamon bun pancake

$4.99

2 buttermilk pancake

$4.99

2 Cinnamon bun pancakes

$8.99

2 banana nut pancakes

$8.99

3 buttermilk pancake

$6.99

3 Cinnamon bun pancake

$10.99

3 banana nut pancakes

$10.99

1 French toast

$3.00

2 French toast

$5.49

3 French toast

$7.99

Plain waffle

$5.99

Bake apple waffle

$9.99

Meat Lovers Pancake

$9.49

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

Banana caramel french toast

$10.99

banana caramel pancakes

$9.49

Stuffed French Toast

$9.99

Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.99

Toast

White

$1.75

Wheat

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75

Sourdough

$1.75

Marble Rye

$1.75

English Toasted

$1.75

English Grilled

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.75Out of stock

Texas

$1.75

Croissant

$1.99

Plain Bagel Toasted

$1.99

Plain Bagel Grilled

$1.99

Everything Bagel Toasted

$1.99

Everything Bagel Grilled

$1.99

Pumpkin Spice Bagel

$2.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Beverages

Appetizers

Bacon & Chesse French Fries

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Onion Ring

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Soups

Soup Cup

$5.99

Soup Bowl

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$5.49

House Salad

$4.99

Wraps/Subs

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Ham Wrap

$11.99

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$11.99

Steak Bomb Wrap

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cookies Burger

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$9.49Out of stock

X-Tudo Burger

$14.99

Crunch Onion Burger

$12.99

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.50

Tulna Melt

$9.99

Rueben

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT

$9.99

Hot Dog

$9.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

Ham Club

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Swseet & crunchy onion bbq Slider

$11.99Out of stock

House Special

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Steak Tips

$15.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Meatballs & Pasta

$12.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Mac&Cheese Kids

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.99

Hot Dog Kids

$5.99

Hamburger Kids

$6.99

Pasta Kids

$5.99

Chicken Tenders Kids

$6.99

Sides

French Fries Side

$3.49

Onion Ring Side

$3.99

Mashed Popatoes

$3.99

Coleslaw

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Cookies Cafe image
Cookies Cafe image

