Cookies Cafe
300 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON, NH 03051
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 0325 - Hudson, NH Dual
No Reviews
77 Derry Road Hudson, NH 03051
View restaurant