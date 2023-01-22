Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cooking by Rutza

review star

No reviews yet

unknown

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Order Again

Main Dishes w/ sides

Grio (Fried Pork)

$18.00
Fried Chicken

$18.00
Fried Turkey

$20.00
Legume w/ Crabs (Veg. Stew)

$20.00
Conch / Lanbi

$30.00Out of stock
Fried Goat

$25.00Out of stock
Fried Fish

$30.00
Grilled Fish

$30.00
Oxtail

$30.00Out of stock
Bouyon Kabrit (Goat Soup) - Only Sat.

$15.00Out of stock
Shrimp pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Side Orders

Black Rice

$6.00Out of stock
White Rice

$4.00Out of stock
Rice w/ Red Beans

$6.00
Blk Bean Sauce

$4.00Out of stock
Haitian Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Beets Salad

$5.00Out of stock
Fried Plantain w/ Pikliz

$3.00
Fried Patties

$5.00
Akra

$2.00
Marinade

$2.00

Drinks // Beverages

Courone

$3.00

Haitian Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeeze OJ

$5.00

Papaya Juice (Popular)

$8.00Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Grenadia (Seasonal)

$7.00

Corossole (Seasonal)

$7.00Out of stock

sprite

$3.00

coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

unknown, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Directions

