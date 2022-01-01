Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cook's Country Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

105 Pat Haralson Drive

Blairsville, GA 30512

Order Again

BAR

Meat + 2 Vegetables

$9.99

Meat Only

$6.99

Two Vegetables

$6.99

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra Dessert

$0.99

Extra Veg

$1.00

Extra Bread

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Beverages

Water

Soft Drink

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Tin Cup

$8.00

Chicken

1 Piece Chicken Strip

$2.49

2 Piece Chicken Strip

$4.99

2 Piece Chicken Strip GRILLED

$4.95

3 Piece Chicken Strip

$7.47

4 Piece Chicken Strip

$9.96

Buffalo Chicken Strips (4)

$14.99

Your choice of blue cheese dressing or ranch

Chicken Livers

$13.99

Chicken Strips (4)

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breasts (2)

$13.99

Grilled Chicken w Favorites

$14.99

Tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese

Desserts

Slice of Pie

$4.50

Slice of Cheesecake

$5.50

Slice of Cake

$5.50

Ice Cream

$1.00

Dinner Plates

Clam Strips

$12.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Fried Catfish Filet

$14.99

Grilled Pork Chops (2)

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewers (2)

$14.99

Grilled Trout

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp (8)

$14.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

Seafood Platter

$15.99

Fish, jumbo shrimp, and clam strips

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Fresh Burgers

Small Burger

$9.99

5 oz patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, & fries. Upgrade side for additional charge.

Large Burger

$10.99

8 oz patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, & fries. Upgrade side for additional charge.

Double Burger

$11.99

Two 5 oz patties served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, & fries. Upgrade side for additional charge.

Patty Melt

$10.99

Lean ground beef, Swiss cheese & grilled onions served on grilled rye bread

House Special

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

BLT Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Kids

Kids 2 Chicken Strip Dinner

$6.99

Kids Ribeye Steak

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Mini Corndog

$6.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Chef Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Extra dressing

$0.25

Senior Specials

Sr. Hamburger Steak

$10.95

Sr. Pork Chop (1)

$10.95

Sr. Chicken Livers

$10.95

Gravy

$1.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.90

Grilled Onions

$0.90

Grilled Peppers

$0.90

Sides + Extras

American Cheese

$0.75

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Bacon

$1.75

Baked Potato

$3.29

Served with butter and sour cream

Bread

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Canadian Bacon

$1.75

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Slice

$0.75

American, Swiss, cheddar, or provolone

Chicken Strips (2)

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Crispy

French Fries

$2.50

Gravy

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grilled Mushroom

$0.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.75

Grilled Onion

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Grilled Peppers

$0.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.29

Served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, and chives

Onion Rings

$2.99

Pickles

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.25

Sweet potato

$3.29

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Tater Tots

$2.99

Tomato Slices (2)

$0.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.50

Soup + chili

Cup Soup

$3.99

please call the restaurant to ask what the special is

Bowl Soup

$5.99

please call the restaurant to ask what the special is

Chili Cup

$3.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Add Grilled Cheese

$2.79

Cornbread

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add onions

$0.75

Specialty Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$10.99

Lean ground beef, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions served on grilled rye bread

Ribeye Sandwich

$11.99

Served with Swiss cheese & mushrooms on a hoagie roll

Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Grilled, thin sliced ribeye with grilled onions & peppers, and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll

French Dip

$11.99

Thin-sliced ribeye served with au jus for dipping, with cheese

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken Melt

$10.99

Boneless chicken filet, American cheese and onions served on whole wheat bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled boneless chicken breast filet, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo served on Texas toast

BLT

$8.99

Mega Club

$9.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on Texas toast (hot or cold)

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese served on white bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on white bread

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fried fish served on a hoagie roll

Hot Dog

$7.99

2 Hot Dog

$11.99

Starters

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Country fare with a friendly laid back atmosphere! Everyone is family and we would love to have you join ours!

105 Pat Haralson Drive, Blairsville, GA 30512

