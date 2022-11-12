Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken

Cookshack, Webster, TX

review star

No reviews yet

160 West Bay Boulevard

Webster, TX 77598

Popular Items

Tenders (3)
Chicken Sandwich
Tenders (5)

The Bird & The Hog

Tenders (2)

$9.79

Tenders (3)

$10.99

Tenders (5)

$14.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Quarter Rack

$11.99

Half Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$33.99

Quarter Rack & 2 Tenders

$17.49

Half Rack & 2 Tenders

$22.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.79

Sleezy Chicken

$11.29

Shack Bites (8)

$9.79

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side TX Caviar

$2.99

Side Dragon Fries

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kale Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Salads

Shack Salad

$13.99

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.49

Tender Salad

$11.49

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal Tenders (2)

$8.99Out of stock

Shack Bites

$7.99

Shack Shelter Packs

Tenders(12 piece)

$39.99

Rib & Tenders (Full Rack & 6 Piece)

$49.99

Ribs(2 Full Racks)

$59.99

Shack Bites(30 piece)

$36.99

First Time Guest

First Time Guest

Drinks

Water

Lemonade

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Half Gallon Tea

$9.00

Half Gallon Lemonade

$9.00

Bottled Beer

8th Wonder Dome Faux

$4.99

Rahr Mango

$4.99Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.99

Crawford Bock

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Ranch Water

$4.99

Kona Big Wave

$4.99

Wine

Cookshack White

$8.49Out of stock

Mimosa

$5.00

Bottle White (Split)

$13.00

Red bottle(split)

$15.00

Sparkling Bottle

$10.00

Draft Beer

Cock-a-Doodle Brew

$4.49

No Label

$6.79Out of stock

Hopadillo

$6.79

Saint Arnolds IPA

$6.79Out of stock

Love Street

$6.79

Hazy Little Things

$6.79Out of stock

Crawford Bock Draft Go Astros

$6.79

Specialty Drinks

ShackChelada

$8.79

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Tequila

Hornitos

$6.50

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

A la Carte

Tender

$3.75

Waffle

$3.25

Bread

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

One Taco

$4.50

Retail

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

160 West Bay Boulevard, Webster, TX 77598

Cookshack, Webster, TX image
Cookshack, Webster, TX image

