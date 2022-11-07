Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Southern
Sandwiches

Cookshack, College Station, TX

980 University Dr.

College Station, TX 76107

Popular Items

Tenders (3)
Chicken Sandwich
Tenders (5)

The Bird & The Hog

Tenders (2)

$9.79

Tenders (3)

$10.99

Tenders (5)

$14.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Quarter Rack

$11.99

Half Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$33.99

Quarter Rack & 2 Tenders

$17.49

Half Rack & 2 Tenders

$22.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.79

Sleezy Chicken

$11.29

Shack Bites (8)

$9.79

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side TX Caviar

$2.99

Side Dragon Fries

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kale Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Salads

Shack Salad

$13.99

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.49

Tender Salad

$11.49

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal Tenders (2)

$8.99Out of stock

Shack Bites

$7.99

Shack Shelter Packs

Tenders(12 piece)

$39.99

Rib & Tenders (Full Rack & 6 Piece)

$49.99

Ribs(2 Full Racks)

$59.99

Shack Bites (30 Bites)

$36.99

Drinks

Water

Lemonade

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Half Gallon Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Half Gallon Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Dos XX

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.99

Topo Hard Seltzer

$5.59Out of stock

Modelo

$4.99

Wine

Cookshack White

$8.49

Mimosa

$5.00

Bottle White

$27.00

Champagne Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Bottle Red(Split)

$17.00

Draft Beer

Batter Beer

$4.49

Kona Big Wave

$6.79

12th Man Lager

$6.79

Wrecking Ball IPA

$6.79

Specialty Drinks

Sweet Peep'75

$7.49

Red White & Blue

$7.99

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Tequila

Hornitos

$6.50

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

A la Carte

Tender

$3.75

Waffle

$3.25

Bread

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

One Taco

$4.50

Retail

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

980 University Dr., College Station, TX 76107

Directions

The Cookshack - College Station image
The Cookshack - College Station image

