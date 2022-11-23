Cookshack, Heights, TX

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX imageView gallery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Tenders (3)
Tenders (5)

The Bird & The Hog

Tenders (2)

$9.79

Tenders (3)

$10.99

Tenders (5)

$14.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Quarter Rack

$11.99

Half Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$33.99

Quarter Rack and Tenders

$17.49

Half Rack & 2 Tenders

$22.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.79

Shack Bites (8)

$9.79

Sleezy Chicken

$11.29

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Dragon Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side TX Caviar

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kale Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Salads

Shack Salad

$13.99

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.49

Tender Salad

$11.49

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal Tenders (2)

$8.99Out of stock

Shack Bites

$7.99

Shack Shelter Packs

Tenders(12 piece)

$39.99

Rib & Tenders (Full Rack & 6 Piece)

$49.99

Ribs(2 Full Racks)

$59.99

Shack Bites(30 Bites)

$36.99

First Time Guest

First Time Guest

Specials

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Bulk Mac

$27.99

Hog Heaven

$8.99

Queso-Tato

$4.99

Drinks

Water

Lemonade

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Bottled Beer

8th Wonder Dome Faux

$4.99

Rahr Mango

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Crawford Bock

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Ranch Water

$4.99Out of stock

Stella Cidre

$4.99

Mango White Claw

$5.29

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

DosXX

$4.99Out of stock

Shiner

$4.99

Vodka Soda Ranch 2 O

$5.29

Ranch Water Ranch 2 O

$5.29

Wine

Mimosa

$5.00

AV Chard Btl White

$13.00

AV Cab Btl Red

$15.00

Sparkling Bottle

$10.00

Sparkling Glass

$5.00

Draft Beer

Cock-a-doodle Brew

$4.49

Shiner Brujas Brew

$6.79

AE Pineapple Cider

$6.79

Crawford Bock Draft

$6.79

Love Street

$6.79

Dos Equis

$6.79

No Label

$6.79Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Shackchelada

$9.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Robust (RedBull) Vodka

$7.00

Robust (RedBull) Vodka

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Tequila

Hornitos

$6.50

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

A la Carte

Tender

$3.75

Waffle

$3.25

Bread

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

One Taco

$4.50

Retail

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

