A map showing the location of Cookshack, McAllen, TXView gallery

Cookshack, McAllen, TX

review star

No reviews yet

2600 W Expressway 83

Suite 80

McAllen, TX 78501

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Tenders (3)
Chicken & Waffles

The Bird & The Hog

Tenders (2)

$9.79

Tenders (3)

$10.99

Tenders (5)

$14.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Quarter Rack

$11.99

Quarter Rack & 2 Tenders

$17.49

Half Rack Ribs

$19.99

Half Rack & 2 Tenders

$22.99

Full Rack Ribs

$32.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.79

Sleezy Chicken

$11.29

Shack Bites (8)

$9.79

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side TX Caviar

$2.99

Side Dragon Fries

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kale Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Salads

Shack Salad

$13.99

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.49

Tender Salad

$11.49

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Kid's Meal

Shack Bites(5 Bites)

$7.99

Shack Shelter Packs

Tenders(12 piece)

$39.99

Rib & Tenders (Full Rack & 6 Piece)

$49.99

Ribs(2 Full Racks)

$59.99

Shack Bites(30 Bites)

$36.99

First Time Guest

First Time Guest

Specials

Queso-Tato

$4.99Out of stock

Hog Heaven

$8.99

Drinks

Water

Lemonade

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Fanta

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Half Gallon Tea

$8.00

Half Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Beer

Dos XX

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Ultra Gold

$4.99

Kona Big Wave

$4.99

Paleta De Mango

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$4.99Out of stock

Wine

Cookshack White

$14.99

Cookshack Red

$15.99

Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne Bottle

$10.00

Draft Beer

Cock-a-Doodle Brew

$4.49

Crawford Bock

$6.79

5X5 Brunette Bombshell

$6.99Out of stock

5X5 Fubar

$6.99

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.99

Specialty Drinks

Shack Chelada

$8.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Tequila

Hornitos

$6.50

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Buchanan's

$6.50

Scotch

JW Black

$8.00

A la Carte

Tender

$3.75

Waffle

$3.25

Bread

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25Out of stock

One Taco

$4.50

Retail

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2600 W Expressway 83, Suite 80, McAllen, TX 78501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

