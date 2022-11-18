Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Southern
Sandwiches

The Cookshack

500 University Drive

Ft. Worth, TX 76107

Tenders (3)
Chicken Sandwich
Tenders (5)

The Bird & The Hog

Tenders (2)

$9.79

Tenders (3)

$10.99

Tenders (5)

$14.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Quarter Rack

$11.99

Half Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$29.99

Quarter Rack & 2 Tenders

$17.49

Half Rack & 2 Tenders

$22.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.79

Shack Bites (8PC)

$9.79

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side TX Caviar

$2.99

Side Dragon Fries

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kale Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Salads

Shack Salad

$13.99

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.49

Tender Salad

$11.49

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Shack Shelter Packs

Tenders(12 piece)

$39.99

Rib & Tenders (Full Rack & 6 Piece)

$49.99

Ribs(2 Full Racks)

$59.99

Shack Bites(30 piece)

$36.99

First Time Guest

First Time Guest

Patio Outside

Specials

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Sleezy Chicken

$11.29

Shack Stack

$11.29

Rib Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Kid's Meals

Shack Bites

$7.99

Drinks

-

Lemonade

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Half Gallon Tea

$8.00

Half Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Beer

Dos XX

$4.99

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.99

Hoppadillo IPA Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

Ciderdaze Can

$5.00Out of stock

Light Circus IPA Can

$5.00Out of stock

Margaritas

Shack Frozen

$6.99

Shack Rocks

$6.99

Sangria Swirl

$8.29

Half Gallon Frozen

$40.00

Half Gallon Rocks

$40.00

AMF Margarita

$7.99

Boujee Margarita

$9.99

Chamrita

$12.99

Shamrock Margarita

$7.79

Spicy Straw Marg

$7.50

Wine

Cookshack White

$8.49Out of stock

Mimosa

$3.50Out of stock

Bottle White Split

$17.00Out of stock

Bottle Red(Split)

$17.00

Champagne Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

White Bottle Split

$18.00

Draft Beer

Batter Beer

$4.49

Hazy DC

$6.29

Los Muertos

$6.79Out of stock

Cowtown La Cabra Dorada

$6.29Out of stock

Cowtown High Brau

$6.29Out of stock

Adios Pantalones

$6.29Out of stock

Cowtown La Mera Hora

$6.79

Texas Blonde

$6.79

Dos XX Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.29Out of stock

1849 Red Ale

$6.29Out of stock

Flux Capacitator

$6.59Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Ranch Water

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Hendricks Gin

$6.50

Titos Vodka

$6.50

AMF Drink

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00Out of stock

Hornitos

$6.50

Kettle One

$6.50

Michelada

$6.79

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Mules

American

$7.50

Kentucky

$7.50

London

$7.50

Extras

Blue curacao shot

$2.00

Side sangria

$4.00

Strawberry shot

$1.00

Mango shot

$1.00

Tequila shot

$4.50

Prickly Pear Shot

$1.00

Coco vodka

Coco Original

$3.99

Coco Pineapple

$3.99Out of stock

A la Carte

Tender

$3.75

Waffle

$3.25

Bread

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

One Taco

$4.50

Retail

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth, TX 76107

