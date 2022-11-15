  • Home
Cookshop Jamaican Restaurant 2980 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Suite B

No reviews yet

2980 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Suite B

Atlanta, GA 30315

Entrees

SM Jerk Chicken

SM Jerk Chicken

$10.00
LG Jerk Chicken

LG Jerk Chicken

$12.00
SM Jerk Chicken - White

SM Jerk Chicken - White

Out of stock
LG Jerk Chicken - White

LG Jerk Chicken - White

$16.00Out of stock
SM Curry Chicken

SM Curry Chicken

$10.00
LG Curry Chicken

LG Curry Chicken

$12.00
SM BrownStew Chicken

SM BrownStew Chicken

$10.00
LG BrownStew Chicken

LG BrownStew Chicken

$12.00
SM Braised Oxtail

SM Braised Oxtail

$19.99
LG Oxtail

LG Oxtail

$25.99
SM Curry Goat

SM Curry Goat

$16.00
LG Curry Goat

LG Curry Goat

$20.00
SM Fried Chicken

SM Fried Chicken

$12.00
LG Fried Chicken

LG Fried Chicken

$16.00

Seafood

Whole Snapper

Whole Snapper

$22.99
Jerk Salmon

Jerk Salmon

$22.99Out of stock
Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$15.99

Vegan

Stew Peas (V)

Stew Peas (V)

$12.00
Seasonal Veggie Plate (V)

Seasonal Veggie Plate (V)

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$14.99
Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Soup & Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$7.99Out of stock
Jerk Salmon Salad

Jerk Salmon Salad

$15.99Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$5.99Out of stock
SM Chicken Soup

SM Chicken Soup

$5.00
LG Chicken Soup

LG Chicken Soup

$8.00

Sides/Extras

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$2.00Out of stock
Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$2.50
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00Out of stock
Steamed Cabbage

Steamed Cabbage

$3.00
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50Out of stock
festivals

festivals

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50
Tropical Rhythms

Tropical Rhythms

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50Out of stock

Coke Products

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2980 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

