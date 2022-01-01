Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cool'A Fish Bar

11340 LEGACY AVE E-100

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Order Again

Appetizers

Bread

BLK Tuna App

$16.95

Rare w/Double Wasabi Drizzle & Chili Sauce

Calamari

$14.95

w/Creole Mustard Sauce

Coco App

$14.95

w/Mustard Sauce

Crab Dip

$15.95

w/Crushed Almonds & Tortilla Chips

Dijon Mussels

$13.95

Fish Dip

$14.95

w/Crackers, Jalapenos, Carrots & Celery

Fritters

$16.95

w/Creole Mustard Sauce

Shaka App

$14.95

Crunchy Coating w/Sweet Chili Aioli

Tuna Roll

$16.95

w/Wasabi Dipping Sauce

Mussels Marinara

$13.95

Lobster Tail App

$19.95

Bowls

Carribbean Bowl

$34.95

Premium Shrimp, Mussels & Fresh Fish Sautéed in Thai Coconut Curry Sauce over Coconut Basmati Rice

Cioppino

$36.95

Premium Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari & Fresh Fish in our Provençal Sauce over Angel Hair Pasta

MED Bowl

$36.95

Shrimp & Scallops with Tomato, Spinach & Feta, Sautéed w/White Wine, Lemon, Butter and Oregano over Angel Hair Pasta

1/2 Med Bowl

$18.50

Seafood

MAC Snapper

$37.95

w/Sambal Aioli & Mango Drizzle

Snapper Piccata

$36.95

Sautéed w/Lemon, White Wine, Butter & Capers

Maple Salmon

$29.95

Pecan Salmon

$30.95

w/Key Lime Aioli

Island GR Salmon

$36.95

Topped with Crabmeat & Hawaiian Aioli

BL Mango Mahi

$32.95

Topped with Mango Salsa

BBQ Mahi

$36.95

Topped w/Crabmeat & BBQ Mango Sauce

BL Tuna Dinner

$36.95

Served Rare w/Wasabi Cream & Chili Sauce

HAW GR Shrimp

$28.95

8 Large Shrimp w/Ginger Soy Sesame Glaze

Coco Dinner

$28.95

Served with Mustard Sauce

Single Tail Dinner

$29.95

Twin Tails Dinner

$49.95

Land & Sea

HAW GR Chicken

$28.95

Chicken Piccata

$28.95

Shaka Dinner

$26.95

Tuna Roll Dinner

$26.95

Sides

Cool'a Potato

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Fries

$4.95

Rice

$4.95

Mixed Greens

$4.95

Coleslaw

$4.95Out of stock

Asparagus

$4.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Snap Peas

$4.95Out of stock

Broccolini

$4.95Out of stock

Squash Medley

$4.95Out of stock

Pasta/Butter

$4.95

Pasta/Red Sauce

$4.95

Pasta/No Sauce

$4.95

NO Side

NC Cool'a Potato

NC French Fries

NC Sweet Fries

NC Rice

NC Mixed Greens

NC Coleslaw

Out of stock

NC Asparagus

NC Green Beans

NC Snap Peas

Out of stock

NC Broccolini

Out of stock

NC Squash Medley

Out of stock

NC Pasta/Butter

NC Pasta/Red Sauce

NC Pasta/No Sauce

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Choc Torte

$7.95Out of stock

Ultimate Choc Cake

$7.95

NY Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood is our specialty, but if it’s not your thing we have plenty of options to make everyone at the table happy. We are proud to offer fresh, locally caught, seafood and we are conveniently located in Palm Beach Gardens at the Shoppes of Legacy Place.

Website

Location

11340 LEGACY AVE E-100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

