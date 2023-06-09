Main picView gallery

Cool Bar 4350 Spring Mountain Rd. Suite 118

4350 Spring Mountain Rd. Suite 118

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Food

主食Staple Food (Carb)

干炒牛河Beef Chow Fun

$13.99

扬州炒饭Yangzhou Fried Rice

$12.99

担担面Dandan Noodle

$11.99

泡椒肉丝面Pickled Pork Noodle Soup

$13.99
炒面Fried Noodle

炒面Fried Noodle

$9.99
炸地瓜条Fried Sweet Potato

炸地瓜条Fried Sweet Potato

$7.99

炸小馒头Fried Steamed Bread

$8.99

炸春卷Fried Egg Roll

$3.59

炸暑条French Fries

$7.99

炸鸡架Fried Chicken Skeleton

$7.99Out of stock

炸鸡翅Fried Chicken Wings

$12.99

牛肉面Beef Noodle Soup

$13.99

猪肉水饺Pork Dumpling

$12.99

白饭Steamed Rice

$1.19

凉菜Appetizer (Cold Dishes)

凉拌土豆丝Shredded Potato Salad

$8.99

凉拌干豆腐Cold Mixed Tofu Skin

$8.99

凉拌牛筋Cold Mixed Beef Tendon

$12.99

凉拌牛腱Cold Mixed Beef Shank

$11.99

北川凉粉Cold Mung Bean Jelly Noodle

$8.99

卤水花生Salt Water Peanut

$6.99

口水鸡Half Szechuan Saliva Chicken

$16.99

拍黄瓜Cold Cucumber Salad

$8.99

招牌冰花肘House Special Pork Hock

$10.99

搅和搅和Mixed Pig Ear/Beef Tendon/Bean Curd

$10.99

毛豆Edamame

$6.99

爽口木耳Cold Mixed Black Fungus

$10.99

麻辣猪耳朵Spicy Pork Ears Salad

$10.99

汤Soup

蕃茄鸡蛋汤Tomato Egg Soup

$9.99

西湖牛肉羹West Lake Beef Broth

$10.99

酸辣汤Hot & Sour Soup

$10.99

烤串BBQ and Skewer

东北烤玉米Whole BBQ Corn

$2.19

烤肠BBQ Sausage

$3.19

烤虾BBQ Prawn

$2.19

烤馒头片BBQ Steamed Bread

$1.99

牛喉Bull Throat

$2.59

牛板筋Bull Paddywack

$2.19

牛肉串Beef Skewer

$2.19

牛鞭Bullwhip

$3.19

玉米String BBQ Corn

$1.09

羊肉串Lamb Skewer

$2.19

豆皮香菜卷BBQ Cilantro Tofu Skin

$2.19

鱼豆腐BBQ Fish Cake

$2.19

鱿鱼BBQ Squid

$8.99

Whole

鱿鱼须BBQ Calamari

$4.69

鱿鱼骨BBQ Squid Cartilage

$2.99

鸡心Chicken Heart

$2.09

鸡翅BBQ Chicken Wings

$3.19

鸡肉串Chicken Skewer

$2.19

鸡胗Chicken Gizzard

$2.09

鸡软骨BBQ Chicken Cartilage

$2.79Out of stock

鸭舌BBQ Duck Tongue

$2.59

烤鱼BBQ Fish

招牌烤立鱼Fresh Tilapia

$37.99

招牌烤鲈鱼Fresh Largemouth Bass

$47.99

烤青江鱼Butterfly Catfish

$37.99

烤龙立鱼Flounder

$30.99

羊蝎子锅Sheep Scorpion Pot

$37.99

虾兵蟹将Spicy Shrimps and Crab Pot

$37.99

龙立鱼片Flounder Fillet

$30.99

热菜类Hot Dishes

九层塔茄子Basil Eggplant

$13.99

京酱肉丝Beijing Sauce Shredded Pork

$15.99

啤酒烧猪手Braised Pettitoes with Beer

$16.99

回锅肉Twice-Cooked Pork

$16.99

大牛骨Beef Short Rib

$37.99

孜然小炒羊Cumin Stir-Fried Lamb

$17.99

宫保虾仁Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.99

宫保鸡丁Kung Pao Chicken

$13.99

小尖椒牛肉Green Pepper Stir-Fried Beef

$16.99

尖椒干豆腐Green Pepper Dried Tofu Skin

$13.99

干煸四季豆Dry-Fried String Beans

$12.99

椒盐虾Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.99

椒盐鱼片Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet

$16.99

水煮鱼Spicy Boiled Fish Fillet

$24.99

沸腾鱼片Spicy Boiling Fish Fillet

$21.99

盐酥鸡Taiwan Style Popcorn Chicken

$10.99

红烧肉Braised Pork

$18.99

腐乳空心菜Chilli Bean Curd Water Spinach

$16.99

芥兰牛肉Beef Broccoli

$16.99

葱爆牛肉Scallion Beef

$16.99

葱爆羊肉Scallion Lamb

$16.99

蒜蓉A菜Garlic Leaf Lettuce

$15.99

蒜蓉空心菜Garlic Water Spinach

$16.99

蒜蓉芽菜Garlic Bean Sprouts

$11.99

蒜香茄条Garlic Eggplant

$15.99

蒜香虾Garlic Shrimp

$20.39

蚝油芥兰Oyster Sauce Chinese Broccoli

$13.99

酸菜鱼Pickled Vegetable Fish Fillet

$20.99

酸辣土豆丝Hot & Sour Shredded Potato

$12.99

锅包肉Sweet & Sour Pork

$16.99

陈皮鸡Orange Peel Chicken

$13.99

香干肉丝Dried Bean Curb Shredded Pork

$14.99

香煎龙利鱼Whole Pan Fried Flounder

$13.99

香辣虾Sauteed Spicy Shrimp

$22.99

香辣蟹Sauteed Spicy Crab

$25.99

鱼香肉丝Fragrant Shredded Pork

$14.99

鱼香茄子Fragrant Eggplant

$13.99

麻婆豆腐Mapo Tofu

$12.99

配菜Side Dishes

A菜Leaf Lettuce

$4.59

包心菜Cabbage

$4.59

午餐肉Spam Lunch Meat

$5.59

地瓜粉Sweet Potato Noodle

$4.59

大白菜Chinese Cabbage

$4.59

手幹面Hand Stretched Noodle

$5.59

海带丝Seaweed Strip

$4.59

炸土豆条Fried Potato Strips

$4.99

牛筋丸Beef Tendon Meat Ball

$5.59

菜花White Cauliflower

$4.59

藕片Lotus Root-Sliced

$4.59

蟹肉棒Crab Meat Stick

$5.59

豆腐干Dried Tofu Skin

$4.59

金针菇Enoki Mushroom

$6.99

青江菜Qingjiang Bok Choy

$4.59

魔芋粉Konjac Noodle

$5.59

鲜豆腐Fresh Tofu

$4.59

鹌鹑蛋Quail Eggs

$5.59

黑木耳Black Fungus

$4.59

麻辣类Spicy Dishes

麻辣大虾Spicy Prawn

$17.99

麻辣小龙虾Spicy Crawfish

$16.99

麻辣文蛤Spicy Clams

$15.99

麻辣涮肚Spicy Shabu Tripe

$9.99

20串起步Minimum 20 pieces, can combine with side addition.

Drinks

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Chinese Herb Tea

$4.19

Sprite

$2.19

Ice Cream

$1.19

Sunkist

$2.19

Ice Tea

$2.99

Beijing Yogurt

$2.99

Soy Bean Milk

$2.69

Sparkling Water

$2.29

Bottle Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4350 Spring Mountain Rd. Suite 118, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

