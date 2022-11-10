Cool Basil 1250 NW 86th St Clive, IA 50325 515-225-8111
2,548 Reviews
$$
1250 Northwest 86th St
Clive, IA 50325
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
TO GO SILVERWARE OPTION
Appetizers
Angel Wings
Deep-fried Jumbo chicken wings stuffed with spices, noodle and vegetables; served with sweet chili sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
Serves Four or More! A generous sampling (20 pieces) of our most popular appetizers including five Shrimp dumpling, two Shrimp in the blanket, three Crab Rangoon, four Fried Wonton, four Pork Pot Stickers and two Fried Spring Rolls (no substitution)
Chicken Egg Rolls
Ground Chicken with mix vegetable and spices, deep fried till crispy with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry and coconut milk, served with warm peanut sauce and chilled cucumber salad.
Chive Cake
Seasoning tapioca and chive leaf, then fried to perfection and served with sweet chili soy sauce
Cool Basil Wings w/Sticky Rice
Fried chicken wings with choice of - Sweet and Spicy Chili sauce (Dynamite sauce) - Ranch
Crab Rangoon
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection.
Deep Fried Spring Roll
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle filling rolled in a light spring roll wrap then deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans lightly tossed with Himalayan salted and seasoned to your choice of spiciness.
Fried Wontons
Marinated grounded pork stuffed in triangle crispy wonton skin.
Pork Pot Sticker
Thin pastry shells filled with pork; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Prawn Cakes
Deep-Fried shrimp patties with spices and herbs. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Seafood Fresh Spring Roll
Shrimp, imitation crabmeat, green leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and carrot wrapped in clear rice paper.
Shrimp Dumpling
Steamed shumai dumpling wrapped in wonton; served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Shrimp in the Blanket
Marinated whole shrimp wrapped then fried till crispy golden, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Japanese style specially formulated tempura served with traditional Japanese tentsuyu dipping sauce.
Thai Calamari Fritti
Tender squid in a lightly seasoned breading, then tossed with crispy basil. Served with our own sweet chili sauce.
Tofu Delight
Deep-fried tofu, crispy outside but soft inside; served with sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanut and cilantro.
Vegetable Tempura
A delightful Thai style tempura served with our sweet & sour and ground peanut.
Veggie Fresh Spring Roll
Asparagus, Avocado, Cabbage, Green leaf, Lettuce, cucumber, Sweet Basil, and Carrot wrapped in clear rice paper.
Veggie Pot Sticker
Thin pastry shells filled with mixed vegetables; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Soups
Egg Drop Soup
A Chinese classic simmer with egg topped with a crispy wonton
Hot and Sour Soup
A Chinese-style hot sour with chicken, tofu, bamboos, snow peas and mushrooms; topped with a crispy wonton
Miso Soup
Classic Japanese-style soup with tofu and seaweeds
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Wontons stuffed with grounded shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and napa cabbage in a vegetable broth.
Tom Ka Kai Soup
Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and lime juice on top with green onions and cilantro. Choose your choice of meat;
Tom Ka Seafood/ Shrimp/ Scallop
Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and lime juice on top with green onions and cilantro. Choose your choice of meat;
Tom Yum Seafood/ Shrimp/ Scallop Soup
Hot and sour Thai style soup
Tom Yum Soup
(Spice level start at 1 star) Hot and sour Thai style soup. Please choose your choice of meat:
Veggie Soup w/Tofu
Clear broth soup with tofu and mixed vegetables
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cut cucumbers, sliced red onions, and red bell peppers with mild vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce with carrot, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, with your choice of ranch or ginger dressing.
Mango Salad
A mixture of fresh cut mangos, with red onions, bell peppers and cilantro in spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce).
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrot, snow pea, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts seasoned with a spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce). Served with Crispy Shrimp in the Blanket.
Salad Entrees
Grilled Beef Salad
Your choice of wok-seared slices beef with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Your choice of wok-seared slices chicken with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.
Grilled Pork Salad
Your choice of wok-seared slices pork with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon fillet in spicy lime seasoning sauce mixed with sliced onion, tomatoes, roasted rice, and grounded chilies.
Larb
The traditional Thai salad with choice o f chopped chicken, pork, beef, or tofu cooked in lime sauce, red onions, green onions, cilantro, and mints
Lettuce Wrap
A delicious combination o f stir-fried spiced chicken with mushrooms, water chestnuts, and basil on a bed o f crispy noodles; served with lettuce
Seared Sea Scallop Salad
Our top salad dish featuring large sea scallop spiced and seared on an iron wok with spices and tossed with our fresh lime dressing
Spicy Egg Salad
A flavorful Thai specialty of perfectly fried egg dressed in a spicy lime seasoning sauce mixed with tomatoes, sliced onion and ground chilies.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp in spicy lime juice seasoning sauce mixed with onions, and grounded chilies
Spicy Seafood Salad
Steamed shrimp, scallop, calamari, imitation and mussel crabmeats dressed in a spicy lime juice seasoning sauce mixed with onions, and grounded chilies
Spicy Veggie Salad
Field greens served with a vibrant combination of chopped vegetables splashed with spicy lime juice dressing.
Yum Woon Sen Salad
Steamed glass noodle in spicy lime juice and seasoning sauce with chili, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, roasted peanut and ground chicken.
Curry Dishes
Avocado Green Curry
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, avocado, lima bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat
Duck Curry
Roasted sliced duck simmered in red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, grape, tomato, carrot and basil
Green Curry
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat
Masman Curry
A Thai classic Massaman curry cooked with aromatic spices, coconut milk, potato and your choice of meat with roasted peanut (peanut is part of sauce, cannot be removed)
Panang Curry
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat
Pumpkin Curry
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, fresh basil and your choice of meat
Red Curry
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, green bean, fresh basil and your choice of meat
Special Yellow Curry
Egg noodles cooked with your choice of meat in in yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy egg noodles, onions, and lime wedge
Stir Fry Yellow Curry
A delectable version of yellow curry stir-fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat
Yellow Curry w/Cuc Salad
A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and your choice of meat. Served with Thai-style cucumber salad
Chef Specialties
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled sliced beef topped with homemade sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled sliced chicken topped with homemade sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Fisherman's Madness
A saute of seafood combination with onion, mushroom, bell pepper and sweet basil leaves in hot chili and Thai spices **Spice level starts at 2
Herbal Crispy Catfish
Crispy fillet catfish (or) salmon topped with a mixture of hearty peanut red curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean and topped with crispy Thai basil leaves
Herbal Crispy Salmon
Salmon Mango
Grilled salmon topped with real mango, bell pepper and our homemade spicy mango sauce topped with sesame seeds
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon fillet tossed with sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Sweet Basil Scallp
Stir-fried sea scallop with fresh sweet basil, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and onion in our special roasted chili sauce
Sweet Basil Special
TOP OF THE LINE! Stir-fried sea scallop, jumbo shrimp and calamari prepared with fresh Thai sweet basil, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, and onion in our special homemade roasted chili sauce
Three Flavor Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces
Three Flavor Fish
Crispy salmon or catfish tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces
Three Flavor Shrimp
Crispy jumbo size shrimp tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces
Noodle Dishes
Beef Noodle
Steamed flat rice noodles with seasoned and marinated grilled beef topped with green onion, crisp garlic and ground peanut
Coconut Noodle Soup
Steamed egg noodles, napa cabbage, mushrooms, quail eggs, and your choice of meat in flavorful and creamy coconut broth
Curry Noodle
Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad
Double Pan Fried Noodle
Stir-fried vegetables and your choice of meat in light soy sauce on a bed of crispy egg noodles
Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with eggs, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce
Garlic Egg Noodle
Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, bell pepper, spinach and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion and cilantro
Kua Kai
Pan-fried flat rice noodles sauteed with sliced chicken, egg, bean sprout, onion, garlic and light soy sauce
Lo Mein
Wheat egg noodles tossed with vegetables and your choice of meat in light soy sauce
Noodle Soup Thai Style
Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprout, crisp garlic and your choice of meat in special homemade soup ***Broth contains gluten, cannot be made gluten free
Pad See Ew
The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce
Pad Thai
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, grounded peanut and your choice of meat.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried bean thread noodle with tomato, onion, celery, snow pea, mushroom and your choice of meat in light soy sauce
Rad Na
Pan-fried large flat rice noodles with broccoli and our choice of meat; tossed with brown soya bean gravy
Spaghetti Kee Mao
Stir-fried spaghetti with egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our spicy basil sauce
Spaghetti Sweet Basil
Stir-fried spaghetti with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our roasted chili sauce
Special Yellow Curry
Egg noodle cooked with your choice of meat in yellow curry sauce. Topped with crispy egg noodles, onion and lime wedge
Sriracha Noodle
Stir-fried wheat egg noodles with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, carrots and your choice of meat in spicy, sweet and tangy Thai sriracha sauce. Topped with green onions and cilantro
Stir-Fried Tom Yum Noodle
For those who love Tom Yum! Stir-fried Udon noodle with tom yum sauce, red onion, mushroom and your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and green onion
Udon Soybean Stir Fried
Our new favorite! Stir-fried Udon noodle with edamame, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soybean sauce
Yakisoba
Stir-fried Japanese egg noodles, napa cabbage, snow pea, carrot, bean sprout, onion and your choice of meat in Yakisoba brown sauce
Rice Dishes
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with fresh basil, green bean, mush-room, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Fried Rice with Thai-style BBQ pork, egg, onion, pea and carrot
Brown Rice Seafood
A special brown rice tossed with stir-fried shrimp, sea scallop, calamari, mussel, clams, imitation crab meat and fresh Thai basil in special homemade roasted chili sauce
Brown Rice Shrimp Asparagus
A special brown rice tossed with stir-fried shrimp, fresh asparagus and bell pepper in special home-made roasted chili sauce
Crab Fried Rice
Our special gluten free stir-fried white rice with real crabmeat, egg, onion, corn, pea, carrot and tomato
Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice, egg, soy sauce, onion, tomato and your choice of meat, topped with green onion and cilantro
Ginger Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat
Healthy Fried Rice
Wok-fried brown rice, egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, pea, carrot, lima bean and your choice of meat
House Special Brown Rice
Our top rice dish! A special brown rice tossed with stir-fried sea scallop, shrimp, calamari and fresh Thai basil in special homemade roasted chili sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot and topped with cashew nuts
Sweet Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with fresh sweet basil, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat
Yellow Fried Rice w/Cuc Salad
Fried Rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad
Stir Fried Dishes
Angry
Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with chili soy sauce
Asparagus
Stir-fried fresh asparagus, bell pepper and your choice of meat with our homemade roasted chili sauce
Basil
Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with homemade basil soy sauce
Basil Thai Style
Our east version, stir-fried fresh Thai basil, fresh chili, green bean and your choice of ground meat. Served with fried egg, white rice
Black Pepper Beef
Broccoli
Stir-fried fresh broccoli with carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce
Cashew Stir Fried
Stir-fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, sliced water chestnut with special homemade roasted chili sauce; topped with roasted cashew nuts
Eggplant Lover
Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, Thai basil and your choice of meat with Thai soy bean sauce
Garlic and Pepper
Sauteed your choice of meat with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro; served on a bed of cabbage
Ginger
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade ginger soy sauce
Lemongrass
Stir-fried lemongrass, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce
Mango Delight
Stir-fried fresh mango, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili mango sauce topped with sesame seed
Pineapple Delight
Stir-fried pineapple chunks, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with home-made roasted chili sauce; topped with house roasted cashew nuts
Prik Khing
Stir-fried fresh green beans, bell pepper, chili sauce and your choice of meat
Rama Shower
Sauteed fresh baby spinach and delicately cooked choice of meat topped with our creamy homemade peanut sauce
Snow Pea
Stir-fried snow pea, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce
Sweet Basil
Stir-fried fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce
Sweet Sour Thai Style
Thai-style stir-fried pineapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, zucchini and your choice of meat cooked with tangy sweet & sour sauce
Tamarind
Stir-fried your choice of meat with onion, mushroom, bell pepper and carrot with homemade tamarind sauce; topped with roasted cashew nuts
Veggie Delight
A delicate dish with fresh flavor and crisp texture! Stir-fried mixed fresh vegetables and your choice of meat cooked with Thai-style soy sauce
Sashimi Platters
Small Sashimi (10)
2 pcs White Tuna, 2 pcs Red Tuna, 2 pcs Yellowtail, 2 pcs Salmon, 2 pcs Seared Skipjack Tuna
Medium Sashimi (15)
3 pcs White Tuna, 3 pcs Red Tuna, 3 pcs Yellowtail, 3 pcs Salmon, 3 pcs Seared Skipjack Tuna
Large Sashimi (20)
4 pcs White Tuna, 4 pcs Red Tuna, 4 pcs Yellowtail, 4 pcs Salmon, 4 pcs Seared Skipjack Tuna
Sushi Salads
Sushi Combos
Sushi Box
California Roll Seaweed salad Chef's choice of 3 pcs Nigiri - No substitution
Sushi Boat (For 2)
Chef's choice of 16 pcs Sashimi and 4 pcs of Nigiri, TST roll, First Love roll and Spicy tuna roll - No substitution
Cool Basil Combo (For 2)
Chef's choice of 1 o pcs Sashimi and 4 pcs of Nigiri, Cool Basil roll, Spider roll, and Birthday roll Seaweed salad - No substitution
Sashimi or Nigiri
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)
Escolar (White Tuna)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Ika (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Inari (Tofu Pocket)
Kaibashira (Scallops)
Kani (Imitation Crab)
Maguro (Red Tuna)
Masago (Smelt Roe)
Saba (Mackerel)
Sake (Salmon)
Spicy Scallops
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Cooked Sweet Egg)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Unagi (BBQ Eel)
Maki and Sushi Rolls
Alaskan
Salmon, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado
Arizona
Yellowtail, scallion and smelt roe
Avocado Roll
Avocado with rice outside
Birthday
Tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado; topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce
Buddha Roll
Inari (sweet tofu), sweet potato, plantain, cucumber, avocado wrapped in soy paper
California
Imitation crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber
California Kanbyo Crispy
California roll with crispy tempura flake
Captain Crunch
Tempura shrimp, imitation crabmeat cucum-ber, rolled in crispy tempura flake topped with tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Caterpillar
Imitation crabmeat salad, mayo, masago, scallion with avocado on top
Cool Basil
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, topped with scallion, masago spicy mayo and Sriracha
Dancing Eel
Imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado; topped with fresh avocado, BBQ eel slices and masago
Dancing Shrimp
Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese; topped with fresh cooked shrimp
Des Moines
Tempura salmon, imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese mayo and scallion; topped with spicy and unagi sauce
Dirty Old Man
variety of raw fish with homemade spicy sauce on top of a California roll
Dynamite Roll
Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, cilantro, Thai basil; topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, spicy mayo and sriracha with side of lime wedge
Eel Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado with unagi sauce
Eskimo
Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese topped with flash fried salmon, Sriracha, miso sauce and scallion
First Date
Tempura Tai (seabream snapper), imitation crabmeat, cucumber, rolled in crispy tempura flake; topped with scallion and spicy mayo sauce spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce
First Love
Imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with slice of fresh avocado and salmon
Futomaki
Tamago (sweet cooked egg), imitation crabmeat, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, pickled kanpyo slices, avocado, inari (sweet tofu)
Green Dragon
Asparagus, imitation crabmeat, BBQ eel, and cooked shrimp; topped with avocado slices, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Heat It Up Roll
Imitation crabmeat, jalapeno, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with Sriracha Very Spicy!
Iowa
BBQ eel, imitation crabmeat, fresh raw salmon, asparagus, and cream cheese rolled in tempu-ra batter and delicately fried, topped with scallion, spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce
Mango Tango
Tempura shrimp, mango, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo, Sriracha, and scallion
Orange Dragon
Tempura shrimp, asparagus; topped with avocado and salmon slices
Rainbow
California roll topped with rainbow of fresh assorted sashimi
Salmon Maki
Salmon with rice inside
Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado rolled in crispy tempura flake
Spicy Girl
Baked assortment of fresh fish with spicy sauce on top of a California Roll
Spicy Salmon
Grounded salmon, Cucumber, scallion and spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna
Ground tuna mix with spicy sauce and fresh cucumbers
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, asparagus, imitation crabmeat, asparagus and avocado topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Tropical Roll
Imitation crabmeat, mango, plantain, rolled in crispy tempura flake; topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
TST
Spicy tuna, imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, and mango rolled in nori, battered and fried tempura-style with scallion, masago, spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce
Tuna Maki
Tuna with rice inside Spicy Tuna Grounded Tuna, cucumber, spicy sauce
Vegetable Delight Roll
Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, spinach, pickled, kanpyo, carrot
VIP
Spicy tuna roll topped with assorted fresh sashimi
Volcano
Chop scallop, imitation crabmeat, and masago with spicy sauce baked on top of a California
Chinese Entree
Almond Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with sliced almond, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery and carrot in light soy sauce
Black Pepper Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with black pepper, onion and bell pepper in light soy sauce
Coconut Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild & creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, carrot
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild chili sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Homestyle Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili pepper, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushroom, water chest-nut and celery in a roasted chili sauce
Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Kung Pao Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, chili pepper, bell pepper, carrot and celery in home-made Kung Pao sauce
Kung Pao Spaghetti
Our twist on a Chinese classic 'Kung Pao chicken' stir fried with spaghetti noodle
Mongolian
Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, bell pepper and homemade Mongolian sauce on a bed of crispy noodles
Moo Goo
Gluten Free - Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, water chestnut, carrot, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli in a mild white sauce
Orange Peel Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Szechuan Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrot and snow pea in a Our recipe Szechuan sauce
Kid's Entrees
Kids Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and your choice of meat in light soy sauce
Kids Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, onions, bean sprouts with your choice of meat and Pad Thai sauce
Kids Egg Noodle
Stir fried egg noodles with egg, peas, carrots and your choice of meat in light soy sauce
Kids Crispy Nuggets (6 pcs)
Chicken nuggets, ketchup served jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
Kids Satay Mini Meal (2 pcs)
Grilled chicken satay served with sweet and sour sauce and jasmine rice
Kids Wings (3 pcs)
Crispy chicken wings served with sweet & sour sauce, jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
Kids Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in orange sauce & fresh orange peel, served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
Kids Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in honey sauce served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
Kids Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
Desserts
Cheesecake
Coconut Pudding
Double Oriental
Fried Banana
Fried Banana w/Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream
Green Tea Ice Cream
Mango Ice Cream
Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice
Red Bean Ice Cream
Thai Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice
Tiramisu
Triple Oriental
Vanilla Ice Cream
SIDES
Chile Peppers (2 oz)
Fried Egg
Scramble Egg
SD Chicken (no sauce)
SD Bean Thread Noodle (Plain)
SD Beef (no sauce)
SD Brown Rice
SD Cashew Nuts (4 oz)
SD Crispy Egg Noodle
SD Cucumber Salad (2 oz)
SD Egg Noodles (Plain)
SD Fried Rice (no meat)
SD Fried Tofu (no sauce)
SD Green Curry Sauce
SD Jasmine White Rice
SD Lo Mein Noodle (Plain)
SD Masaman Curry Sauce (16 oz)
SD Panang Sauce (16 oz)
SD Peanut sauce (2 oz)
SD Peanut Sauce (8 oz)
SD Pork (no sauce)
SD Pot Sticker Sc (1 oz)
SD Red Curry Sauce (16 oz)
SD Rice Noodle Lg (Plain)
SD Rice Noodle Sm (Plain)
SD Shrimp (no sauce)
SD Spaghetti Noodle (Plain)
SD Steam Egg Noodle (Plain)
SD Steam Tofu (no sauce)
SD Sticky Rice
SD Stir Fried Sauce (2 oz)
SD Sweet and Sour sauce (1 oz)
SD Sweet Sticky Rice
SD Teriyaki Sauce (2 oz)
SD Udon Noodle (Plain)
SD Yellow Curry Sauce (16 oz)
Spicy Mayo (2 oz)
Steam Broccoli
Steam Veggies
Sushi Rice
Tempura Shrimp (3 pieces)
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Ice Tea (unsweet)
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Thai Tea
Thai Coffee
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Cherry Coke
Can Sprite
Can Ginger Ale
Ramune
Bottled Water
Mango Juice
Coconut Juice
Guava Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Soy Drink Can
White Milk Box
Chocolate Milk
Kid Juice Box
Green Tea Can
Oolong Tea Can
Jasmine Tea Can
Can Thai Tea
Can Orange Fanta
Jarritos
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our Patio is closed for the season!
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive, IA 50325