  Cool Basil - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
Thai
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Cool Basil 1250 NW 86th St Clive, IA 50325 515-225-8111

2,548 Reviews

$$

1250 Northwest 86th St

Clive, IA 50325

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Pad Thai
Deep Fried Spring Roll

TO GO SILVERWARE OPTION

Would you like us to include silverware?

INCLUDE SILVERWARE?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Appetizers

Angel Wings

$10.95

Deep-fried Jumbo chicken wings stuffed with spices, noodle and vegetables; served with sweet chili sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$21.95

Serves Four or More! A generous sampling (20 pieces) of our most popular appetizers including five Shrimp dumpling, two Shrimp in the blanket, three Crab Rangoon, four Fried Wonton, four Pork Pot Stickers and two Fried Spring Rolls (no substitution)

Chicken Egg Rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.95

Ground Chicken with mix vegetable and spices, deep fried till crispy with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$10.95

Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry and coconut milk, served with warm peanut sauce and chilled cucumber salad.

Chive Cake

$7.95

Seasoning tapioca and chive leaf, then fried to perfection and served with sweet chili soy sauce

Cool Basil Wings w/Sticky Rice

$9.95

Fried chicken wings with choice of - Sweet and Spicy Chili sauce (Dynamite sauce) - Ranch

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

A rich and creamy blend of imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection.

Deep Fried Spring Roll

Deep Fried Spring Roll

$6.95

A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle filling rolled in a light spring roll wrap then deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soy beans lightly tossed with Himalayan salted and seasoned to your choice of spiciness.

Fried Wontons

$6.95

Marinated grounded pork stuffed in triangle crispy wonton skin.

Pork Pot Sticker

Pork Pot Sticker

$7.95

Thin pastry shells filled with pork; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.

Prawn Cakes

$9.95

Deep-Fried shrimp patties with spices and herbs. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Seafood Fresh Spring Roll

$8.95

Shrimp, imitation crabmeat, green leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and carrot wrapped in clear rice paper.

Shrimp Dumpling

$8.95

Steamed shumai dumpling wrapped in wonton; served with homemade dumpling sauce.

Shrimp in the Blanket

$7.95

Marinated whole shrimp wrapped then fried till crispy golden, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95Out of stock

Japanese style specially formulated tempura served with traditional Japanese tentsuyu dipping sauce.

Thai Calamari Fritti

$9.95

Tender squid in a lightly seasoned breading, then tossed with crispy basil. Served with our own sweet chili sauce.

Tofu Delight

$6.95

Deep-fried tofu, crispy outside but soft inside; served with sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanut and cilantro.

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

A delightful Thai style tempura served with our sweet & sour and ground peanut.

Veggie Fresh Spring Roll

Veggie Fresh Spring Roll

$7.95

Asparagus, Avocado, Cabbage, Green leaf, Lettuce, cucumber, Sweet Basil, and Carrot wrapped in clear rice paper.

Veggie Pot Sticker

$7.95

Thin pastry shells filled with mixed vegetables; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95+

A Chinese classic simmer with egg topped with a crispy wonton

Hot and Sour Soup

$4.95+

A Chinese-style hot sour with chicken, tofu, bamboos, snow peas and mushrooms; topped with a crispy wonton

Miso Soup

$4.95+

Classic Japanese-style soup with tofu and seaweeds

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$5.95+

Wontons stuffed with grounded shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and napa cabbage in a vegetable broth.

Tom Ka Kai Soup

Tom Ka Kai Soup

$5.95+

Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and lime juice on top with green onions and cilantro. Choose your choice of meat;

Tom Ka Seafood/ Shrimp/ Scallop

$7.95+

Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and lime juice on top with green onions and cilantro. Choose your choice of meat;

Tom Yum Seafood/ Shrimp/ Scallop Soup

$7.95+

Hot and sour Thai style soup

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95+

(Spice level start at 1 star) Hot and sour Thai style soup. Please choose your choice of meat:

Veggie Soup w/Tofu

$4.95+

Clear broth soup with tofu and mixed vegetables

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Fresh cut cucumbers, sliced red onions, and red bell peppers with mild vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

$5.95

Iceberg Lettuce with carrot, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, with your choice of ranch or ginger dressing.

Mango Salad

$9.95Out of stock

A mixture of fresh cut mangos, with red onions, bell peppers and cilantro in spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce).

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, carrot, snow pea, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts seasoned with a spicy lime dressing (contains fish sauce). Served with Crispy Shrimp in the Blanket.

Salad Entrees

Grilled Beef Salad

$12.95

Your choice of wok-seared slices beef with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Your choice of wok-seared slices chicken with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.

Grilled Pork Salad

$12.95

Your choice of wok-seared slices pork with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.95

Grilled salmon fillet in spicy lime seasoning sauce mixed with sliced onion, tomatoes, roasted rice, and grounded chilies.

Larb

Larb

$11.95

The traditional Thai salad with choice o f chopped chicken, pork, beef, or tofu cooked in lime sauce, red onions, green onions, cilantro, and mints

Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

A delicious combination o f stir-fried spiced chicken with mushrooms, water chestnuts, and basil on a bed o f crispy noodles; served with lettuce

Seared Sea Scallop Salad

$18.95

Our top salad dish featuring large sea scallop spiced and seared on an iron wok with spices and tossed with our fresh lime dressing

Spicy Egg Salad

$10.95

A flavorful Thai specialty of perfectly fried egg dressed in a spicy lime seasoning sauce mixed with tomatoes, sliced onion and ground chilies.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp in spicy lime juice seasoning sauce mixed with onions, and grounded chilies

Spicy Seafood Salad

Spicy Seafood Salad

$18.95

Steamed shrimp, scallop, calamari, imitation and mussel crabmeats dressed in a spicy lime juice seasoning sauce mixed with onions, and grounded chilies

Spicy Veggie Salad

$9.95

Field greens served with a vibrant combination of chopped vegetables splashed with spicy lime juice dressing.

Yum Woon Sen Salad

$13.95

Steamed glass noodle in spicy lime juice and seasoning sauce with chili, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, roasted peanut and ground chicken.

Curry Dishes

Avocado Green Curry

Avocado Green Curry

$15.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, avocado, lima bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat

Duck Curry

$17.95

Roasted sliced duck simmered in red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, grape, tomato, carrot and basil

Green Curry

$13.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat

Masman Curry

$13.95

A Thai classic Massaman curry cooked with aromatic spices, coconut milk, potato and your choice of meat with roasted peanut (peanut is part of sauce, cannot be removed)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat

Pumpkin Curry

$14.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, fresh basil and your choice of meat

Red Curry

$13.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, green bean, fresh basil and your choice of meat

Special Yellow Curry

$15.95

Egg noodles cooked with your choice of meat in in yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy egg noodles, onions, and lime wedge

Stir Fry Yellow Curry

$14.95

A delectable version of yellow curry stir-fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat

Yellow Curry w/Cuc Salad

$14.95

A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and your choice of meat. Served with Thai-style cucumber salad

Chef Specialties

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$15.95

Grilled sliced beef topped with homemade sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Grilled sliced chicken topped with homemade sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Fisherman's Madness

Fisherman's Madness

$18.95

A saute of seafood combination with onion, mushroom, bell pepper and sweet basil leaves in hot chili and Thai spices **Spice level starts at 2

Herbal Crispy Catfish

Herbal Crispy Catfish

$16.95

Crispy fillet catfish (or) salmon topped with a mixture of hearty peanut red curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean and topped with crispy Thai basil leaves

Herbal Crispy Salmon

$16.95

Salmon Mango

$17.95

Grilled salmon topped with real mango, bell pepper and our homemade spicy mango sauce topped with sesame seeds

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled salmon fillet tossed with sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Sweet Basil Scallp

$19.95

Stir-fried sea scallop with fresh sweet basil, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and onion in our special roasted chili sauce

Sweet Basil Special

Sweet Basil Special

$21.95

TOP OF THE LINE! Stir-fried sea scallop, jumbo shrimp and calamari prepared with fresh Thai sweet basil, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, and onion in our special homemade roasted chili sauce

Three Flavor Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces

Three Flavor Fish

$15.95

Crispy salmon or catfish tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces

Three Flavor Shrimp

$15.95

Crispy jumbo size shrimp tossed with our special blend of three exotic chili sauces

Noodle Dishes

Beef Noodle

$15.95

Steamed flat rice noodles with seasoned and marinated grilled beef topped with green onion, crisp garlic and ground peanut

Coconut Noodle Soup

$15.95

Steamed egg noodles, napa cabbage, mushrooms, quail eggs, and your choice of meat in flavorful and creamy coconut broth

Curry Noodle

$13.95

Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad

Double Pan Fried Noodle

Double Pan Fried Noodle

$13.95

Stir-fried vegetables and your choice of meat in light soy sauce on a bed of crispy egg noodles

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with eggs, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce

Garlic Egg Noodle

Garlic Egg Noodle

$14.95

Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, bell pepper, spinach and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion and cilantro

Kua Kai

$12.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodles sauteed with sliced chicken, egg, bean sprout, onion, garlic and light soy sauce

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$12.95

Wheat egg noodles tossed with vegetables and your choice of meat in light soy sauce

Noodle Soup Thai Style

Noodle Soup Thai Style

$12.95

Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprout, crisp garlic and your choice of meat in special homemade soup ***Broth contains gluten, cannot be made gluten free

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.95

The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, grounded peanut and your choice of meat.

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Stir-fried bean thread noodle with tomato, onion, celery, snow pea, mushroom and your choice of meat in light soy sauce

Rad Na

$12.95

Pan-fried large flat rice noodles with broccoli and our choice of meat; tossed with brown soya bean gravy

Spaghetti Kee Mao

$13.95

Stir-fried spaghetti with egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our spicy basil sauce

Spaghetti Sweet Basil

$13.95

Stir-fried spaghetti with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, fresh basil and your choice of meat in our roasted chili sauce

Special Yellow Curry

Special Yellow Curry

$15.95

Egg noodle cooked with your choice of meat in yellow curry sauce. Topped with crispy egg noodles, onion and lime wedge

Sriracha Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried wheat egg noodles with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, carrots and your choice of meat in spicy, sweet and tangy Thai sriracha sauce. Topped with green onions and cilantro

Stir-Fried Tom Yum Noodle

$13.95

For those who love Tom Yum! Stir-fried Udon noodle with tom yum sauce, red onion, mushroom and your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and green onion

Udon Soybean Stir Fried

$13.95

Our new favorite! Stir-fried Udon noodle with edamame, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat in brown soybean sauce

Yakisoba

$13.95

Stir-fried Japanese egg noodles, napa cabbage, snow pea, carrot, bean sprout, onion and your choice of meat in Yakisoba brown sauce

Rice Dishes

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried white rice with fresh basil, green bean, mush-room, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried Rice with Thai-style BBQ pork, egg, onion, pea and carrot

Brown Rice Seafood

Brown Rice Seafood

$16.95

A special brown rice tossed with stir-fried shrimp, sea scallop, calamari, mussel, clams, imitation crab meat and fresh Thai basil in special homemade roasted chili sauce

Brown Rice Shrimp Asparagus

Brown Rice Shrimp Asparagus

$16.95

A special brown rice tossed with stir-fried shrimp, fresh asparagus and bell pepper in special home-made roasted chili sauce

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$17.95Out of stock

Our special gluten free stir-fried white rice with real crabmeat, egg, onion, corn, pea, carrot and tomato

Fried Rice

$11.95

Wok-fried rice, egg, soy sauce, onion, tomato and your choice of meat, topped with green onion and cilantro

Ginger Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried white rice with fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat

Healthy Fried Rice

$13.95

Wok-fried brown rice, egg, soy sauce, pumpkin, corn, pea, carrot, lima bean and your choice of meat

House Special Brown Rice

$18.95

Our top rice dish! A special brown rice tossed with stir-fried sea scallop, shrimp, calamari and fresh Thai basil in special homemade roasted chili sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot and topped with cashew nuts

Sweet Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried white rice with fresh sweet basil, mushroom, onion, carrot, bell pepper and your choice of meat

Yellow Fried Rice w/Cuc Salad

Yellow Fried Rice w/Cuc Salad

$13.95

Fried Rice with yellow curry seasoning, egg, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad

Stir Fried Dishes

Angry

$11.95

Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo shoot, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with chili soy sauce

Asparagus

$13.95

Stir-fried fresh asparagus, bell pepper and your choice of meat with our homemade roasted chili sauce

Basil

$11.95

Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and your choice of meat with homemade basil soy sauce

Basil Thai Style

Basil Thai Style

$12.95

Our east version, stir-fried fresh Thai basil, fresh chili, green bean and your choice of ground meat. Served with fried egg, white rice

Black Pepper Beef

$12.95
Broccoli

Broccoli

$10.95

Stir-fried fresh broccoli with carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce

Cashew Stir Fried

$14.95

Stir-fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, sliced water chestnut with special homemade roasted chili sauce; topped with roasted cashew nuts

Eggplant Lover

Eggplant Lover

$11.95

Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, Thai basil and your choice of meat with Thai soy bean sauce

Garlic and Pepper

$12.95

Sauteed your choice of meat with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro; served on a bed of cabbage

Ginger

$11.95

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade ginger soy sauce

Lemongrass

$11.95

Stir-fried lemongrass, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce

Mango Delight

Mango Delight

$13.95

Stir-fried fresh mango, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili mango sauce topped with sesame seed

Pineapple Delight

$14.95

Stir-fried pineapple chunks, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with home-made roasted chili sauce; topped with house roasted cashew nuts

Prik Khing

Prik Khing

$13.95

Stir-fried fresh green beans, bell pepper, chili sauce and your choice of meat

Rama Shower

$12.95

Sauteed fresh baby spinach and delicately cooked choice of meat topped with our creamy homemade peanut sauce

Snow Pea

$13.95

Stir-fried snow pea, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with light soy sauce

Sweet Basil

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce

Sweet Sour Thai Style

Sweet Sour Thai Style

$11.95

Thai-style stir-fried pineapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot, zucchini and your choice of meat cooked with tangy sweet & sour sauce

Tamarind

$14.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat with onion, mushroom, bell pepper and carrot with homemade tamarind sauce; topped with roasted cashew nuts

Veggie Delight

$10.95

A delicate dish with fresh flavor and crisp texture! Stir-fried mixed fresh vegetables and your choice of meat cooked with Thai-style soy sauce

Sashimi Platters

Small Sashimi (10)

$22.00

2 pcs White Tuna, 2 pcs Red Tuna, 2 pcs Yellowtail, 2 pcs Salmon, 2 pcs Seared Skipjack Tuna

Medium Sashimi (15)

$30.00

3 pcs White Tuna, 3 pcs Red Tuna, 3 pcs Yellowtail, 3 pcs Salmon, 3 pcs Seared Skipjack Tuna

Large Sashimi (20)

$38.00

4 pcs White Tuna, 4 pcs Red Tuna, 4 pcs Yellowtail, 4 pcs Salmon, 4 pcs Seared Skipjack Tuna

Sushi Salads

Calamari Salad

$8.00

Crabmeat salad

$7.00
Poki

Poki

$15.00

Sliced fresh tuna, avocado, mango, onion, imitation crabmeat with ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Sushi Combos

Sushi Box

$15.00

California Roll Seaweed salad Chef's choice of 3 pcs Nigiri - No substitution

Sushi Boat (For 2)

$62.00

Chef's choice of 16 pcs Sashimi and 4 pcs of Nigiri, TST roll, First Love roll and Spicy tuna roll - No substitution

Cool Basil Combo (For 2)

$62.00

Chef's choice of 1 o pcs Sashimi and 4 pcs of Nigiri, Cool Basil roll, Spider roll, and Birthday roll Seaweed salad - No substitution

Sashimi or Nigiri

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$9.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$6.00

Escolar (White Tuna)

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

Ika (Squid)

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$9.00

Inari (Tofu Pocket)

$6.00

Kaibashira (Scallops)

$7.00

Kani (Imitation Crab)

$6.00

Maguro (Red Tuna)

$7.00

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$6.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$6.00

Sake (Salmon)

$6.00

Spicy Scallops

$6.00

Tako (Octopus)

$7.00

Tamago (Cooked Sweet Egg)

$6.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$7.00

Unagi (BBQ Eel)

$7.00

Maki and Sushi Rolls

Alaskan

$7.00

Salmon, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado

Arizona

$7.00

Yellowtail, scallion and smelt roe

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado with rice outside

Birthday

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado; topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce

Buddha Roll

$8.00

Inari (sweet tofu), sweet potato, plantain, cucumber, avocado wrapped in soy paper

California

California

$6.00

Imitation crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber

California Kanbyo Crispy

$7.00

California roll with crispy tempura flake

Captain Crunch

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, imitation crabmeat cucum-ber, rolled in crispy tempura flake topped with tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Caterpillar

$15.00

Imitation crabmeat salad, mayo, masago, scallion with avocado on top

Cool Basil

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, topped with scallion, masago spicy mayo and Sriracha

Dancing Eel

$15.00

Imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado; topped with fresh avocado, BBQ eel slices and masago

Dancing Shrimp

$15.00

Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese; topped with fresh cooked shrimp

Des Moines

$16.00

Tempura salmon, imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese mayo and scallion; topped with spicy and unagi sauce

Dirty Old Man

$14.00

variety of raw fish with homemade spicy sauce on top of a California roll

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, cilantro, Thai basil; topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, spicy mayo and sriracha with side of lime wedge

Eel Roll

$8.00

BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado with unagi sauce

Eskimo

$15.00

Imitation crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese topped with flash fried salmon, Sriracha, miso sauce and scallion

First Date

$11.00

Tempura Tai (seabream snapper), imitation crabmeat, cucumber, rolled in crispy tempura flake; topped with scallion and spicy mayo sauce spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce

First Love

$14.00

Imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with slice of fresh avocado and salmon

Futomaki

$12.00

Tamago (sweet cooked egg), imitation crabmeat, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, pickled kanpyo slices, avocado, inari (sweet tofu)

Green Dragon

$16.00

Asparagus, imitation crabmeat, BBQ eel, and cooked shrimp; topped with avocado slices, unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Heat It Up Roll

$9.00

Imitation crabmeat, jalapeno, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with Sriracha Very Spicy!

Iowa

Iowa

$17.00

BBQ eel, imitation crabmeat, fresh raw salmon, asparagus, and cream cheese rolled in tempu-ra batter and delicately fried, topped with scallion, spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce

Mango Tango

$11.00

Tempura shrimp, mango, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo, Sriracha, and scallion

Orange Dragon

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, asparagus; topped with avocado and salmon slices

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll topped with rainbow of fresh assorted sashimi

Salmon Maki

$7.00

Salmon with rice inside

Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado rolled in crispy tempura flake

Spicy Girl

$14.00

Baked assortment of fresh fish with spicy sauce on top of a California Roll

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Grounded salmon, Cucumber, scallion and spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Ground tuna mix with spicy sauce and fresh cucumbers

Spider Roll

$11.00

Tempura soft shell crab, asparagus, imitation crabmeat, asparagus and avocado topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Tropical Roll

$9.00

Imitation crabmeat, mango, plantain, rolled in crispy tempura flake; topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

TST

TST

$17.00

Spicy tuna, imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, and mango rolled in nori, battered and fried tempura-style with scallion, masago, spicy mayo, unagi and Sriracha sauce

Tuna Maki

$7.00

Tuna with rice inside Spicy Tuna Grounded Tuna, cucumber, spicy sauce

Vegetable Delight Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, spinach, pickled, kanpyo, carrot

VIP

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with assorted fresh sashimi

Volcano

$13.00

Chop scallop, imitation crabmeat, and masago with spicy sauce baked on top of a California

Chinese Entree

Almond Chicken

Almond Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with sliced almond, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery and carrot in light soy sauce

Black Pepper Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with black pepper, onion and bell pepper in light soy sauce

Coconut Chicken

Coconut Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild & creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, carrot

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild chili sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Homestyle Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili pepper, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushroom, water chest-nut and celery in a roasted chili sauce

Honey Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, chili pepper, bell pepper, carrot and celery in home-made Kung Pao sauce

Kung Pao Spaghetti

$14.95

Our twist on a Chinese classic 'Kung Pao chicken' stir fried with spaghetti noodle

Mongolian

$14.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, bell pepper and homemade Mongolian sauce on a bed of crispy noodles

Moo Goo

$13.95

Gluten Free - Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, water chestnut, carrot, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli in a mild white sauce

Orange Peel Chicken

Orange Peel Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Szechuan Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrot and snow pea in a Our recipe Szechuan sauce

Kid's Entrees

Kids Fried Rice

$7.95

Wok fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and your choice of meat in light soy sauce

Kids Pad Thai

$7.95

Stir fried rice noodles, egg, onions, bean sprouts with your choice of meat and Pad Thai sauce

Kids Egg Noodle

$7.95

Stir fried egg noodles with egg, peas, carrots and your choice of meat in light soy sauce

Kids Crispy Nuggets (6 pcs)

Kids Crispy Nuggets (6 pcs)

$7.95

Chicken nuggets, ketchup served jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots

Kids Satay Mini Meal (2 pcs)

$7.95

Grilled chicken satay served with sweet and sour sauce and jasmine rice

Kids Wings (3 pcs)

$7.95

Crispy chicken wings served with sweet & sour sauce, jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots

Kids Orange Chicken

Kids Orange Chicken

$7.95

Crispy chicken tossed in orange sauce & fresh orange peel, served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots

Kids Honey Chicken

$7.95

Crispy chicken tossed in honey sauce served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots

Kids Sesame Chicken

$7.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.95

Coconut Pudding

$6.50

Double Oriental

$5.95

Fried Banana

$5.95

Fried Banana w/Ice Cream

$7.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Mango Ice Cream

$3.95

Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95Out of stock

Red Bean Ice Cream

$3.95

Thai Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Triple Oriental

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

SIDES

Chile Peppers (2 oz)

$1.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Scramble Egg

$2.00

SD Chicken (no sauce)

$4.00

SD Bean Thread Noodle (Plain)

$3.00

SD Beef (no sauce)

$4.00

SD Brown Rice

$1.50

SD Cashew Nuts (4 oz)

$5.50

SD Crispy Egg Noodle

$3.00

SD Cucumber Salad (2 oz)

$1.00

SD Egg Noodles (Plain)

$3.00

SD Fried Rice (no meat)

$3.50

SD Fried Tofu (no sauce)

$3.00

SD Green Curry Sauce

$6.50

SD Jasmine White Rice

$1.50

SD Lo Mein Noodle (Plain)

$3.00

SD Masaman Curry Sauce (16 oz)

$6.50

SD Panang Sauce (16 oz)

$6.50

SD Peanut sauce (2 oz)

$2.00

SD Peanut Sauce (8 oz)

$5.00

SD Pork (no sauce)

$4.00

SD Pot Sticker Sc (1 oz)

$1.00

SD Red Curry Sauce (16 oz)

$6.50

SD Rice Noodle Lg (Plain)

$3.00

SD Rice Noodle Sm (Plain)

$3.00

SD Shrimp (no sauce)

SD Spaghetti Noodle (Plain)

$3.00

SD Steam Egg Noodle (Plain)

$3.00

SD Steam Tofu (no sauce)

$3.00

SD Sticky Rice

$2.50

SD Stir Fried Sauce (2 oz)

$2.00

SD Sweet and Sour sauce (1 oz)

$1.00

SD Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

SD Teriyaki Sauce (2 oz)

$2.00

SD Udon Noodle (Plain)

$3.00

SD Yellow Curry Sauce (16 oz)

$6.50

Spicy Mayo (2 oz)

$2.00

Steam Broccoli

$3.95

Steam Veggies

$3.95

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Tempura Shrimp (3 pieces)

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Ice Tea (unsweet)

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Coffee

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Cherry Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Ginger Ale

$3.95

Ramune

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soy Drink Can

$3.50

White Milk Box

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid Juice Box

$1.00

Green Tea Can

$3.50

Oolong Tea Can

$3.50

Jasmine Tea Can

$3.50

Can Thai Tea

$3.50

Can Orange Fanta

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Bubble Tea

Avocado BBT

$6.50

Coconut BBT

$6.50

Hokkaido BBT

$6.50

Honey Dew BBT

$6.50

Lavender BBT

$6.50

Lychee BBT

$6.50

Mango BBT

$6.50

Milk Tea BBT

$6.50

Pineapple BBT

$6.50

Strawberry BBT

$6.50

Taro BBT

$6.50

Thai Tea BBT

$6.50

Watermelon BBT

$6.50
All hours
Sunday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Patio is closed for the season!

Location

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

