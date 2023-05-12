Main picView gallery

Cool Beans Coffee Please check website for current location

5331 Cobalt Ct

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Coffee

Americano (HOT)

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Americano (Iced)

$4.00+

Lattes

Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

Latte (ICED)

$5.00+

Mocha Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Mocha Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Frappes

Large Frappe

$6.00

Regular Frappe

$5.50

Signature Drinks

Cinnamon Bun Frappe

$6.50

Cookies N Cream Frappe

$6.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.50

What-What

$6.00

Featured Drinks

La Vie En Rose latte (HOT)

$6.00

La Vie En Rose latte (Iced)

$6.00

Pretty In Pink refresher

$6.00

Tropic Like It's Hot smoothie

$6.50

Non Coffee

Chai Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.50+

Chai Tea Latte (Iced)

$5.50+

Frozen Lemonade

$5.50+

Green Tea (Iced)

$2.50+

Green Tea (HOT)

$2.50+

Smoothie

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The area's best mobile coffee experience!

5331 Cobalt Ct, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

