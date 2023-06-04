Cool Cat Cafe - Maui 658 Front St #160
No reviews yet
658 Front St #160
Lahaina, HI 96761
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Shared Plates
Basket of French Fries
With side of ranch
Basket of Onion Rings
With side of house BBQ
Frings
1/2 fries & 1/2 onion rings
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
With side of aioli. Contains pork
Chili Fries
Our fries covered in chili, cheese and onion
Combo Plate
Chicken strips, onion rings & fries, sub sweet potato fries, 2
Chicken Strips
With ranch or BBQ Sauce
Rib Plate
Our baby backs char-broiled in house BBQ sauce
Hula Sticks
Tender chicken, pineapple, in a sweet Hawaiian sauce
Loaded Baked Potato
Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, scallions
Chili & Rice
Homemade chili over white rice with cheese and onion
Chili Cup
Bowl of Chili
Topped with cheese and onion
Homemade Pineapple Cole Slaw
Steamed White Rice Bowl
Steamed White Rice Cup
Garlic Bread
Add Fries
Add Rings
Add Sweet Potato Fries
Salads
Add Salad
Dinner salad
All Shook Up
Sliced turkey breast, bacon and avocado piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
Beyond the Sea
Two scoops of tuna salad piled atop a serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes; cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
Blue Hawaii
Fresh fish piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses and mango fruit salsa. Try it blackened, add 1
Buddy Holly
Chicken strips piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
Ricky Ricardo
Grilled chicken breast piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses. Try it blackened, add 1
Lucy Salad
Large portion of fresh greens with croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes
Cool Cat Burgers
Ali'i
This traditional patty-melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions and thousand island dressing
Blue Suede Shoes
A juicy burger with bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and sweet Maui onion
Bogy Burger
Our delicious burger topped with bacon and cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Leader
Our burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Leader with Cheese
Our burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Don Ho
Our famous burger topped with pineapple, bacon, and melted Jack cheese. Smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce
The Duke
Our burger with two delicious strips of bacon, melted cheese, and golden onion rings, all covered in our special BBQ sauce
Frisco
A burger on grilled sourdough with your choice of melted Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, pepper Jack or American cheese. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. Grilled onions on request
Jailhouse Rock
Juicy burger with sautéed mushrooms and Jack cheese on a French roll, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. Grilled onions on request
Luna
This fabulous burger is dressed with avocado, bacon, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Marilyn Burger
Our burger with melted Jack cheese and a mild green Ortega chili pepper. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Burger Of the Month
Monthly special
Sh-boom
This burger is served open-faced on grilled sourdough, smothered with our mouth-watering, spicy homemade chili, four kinds of cheese and sweet Maui onions. Messy and spicy
La Bamba Burger
This incredible edible burger comes smothered with our mouth-watering spicy homemade chili, topped with cheddar & Jack cheese and sweet Maui onions. It's a hot one
Big Bopper
Two burger patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Big Bopper with Cheese
Two burger patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing
Bonanza
Three burger patties on a French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. With cheese, add 3
Bonanza with Cheese
Three burger patties on a French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. With cheese, add 3
Burger Patty
Fish Sandwiches & Tacos
Blackened Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch of the day blackened in our own Cajun spices and served on a bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes
Blackened Fish Tacos
Cajun fish tacos
Salsa Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch grilled and served on a bun with tropical fruit salsa, lettuce and tomatoes
Teriyaki Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch cooked with teriyaki sauce, dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch of the day seasoned and grilled, dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
Fish Tacos
Grilled local fresh fish on two com tortillas topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, shredded cabbage, our homemade fire roasted garlic chili aioli sauce & a side of pico de gallo. Contains pork
Fish Filet
Vegetarian Selection
Dream Lover
Veggie burger served with an Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & sweet Maui onion
Duke La Lanne
Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun smothered in BBQ sauce, golden onion rings, and topped with American and Jack cheese
The Hukilau
Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun topped with Jack cheese and pineapple all smothered in our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce
Jack La Lanne
This veggie burger comes on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sweet Maui onions. Add avocado 3
Patsy Klein
Grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, two mild Ortega chili peppers with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sweet Maui onions
Elaine La Lanne
Our completely vegan option with our locally made taro patty on ciabatta, Kula mixed greens, local tomatoes from dakine herb farm, avocado and our very own tropical fruit salsa
Fly Me to the Moon
Our vegetarian beyond burger is on a fresh baked white bun with melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sweet Maui onion, avocado and mayo
Kamehameha
This vegetarian patty-melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo
Burnin' Love
A beyond meat® vegetarian hot dog served on a sesame seed bun with fresh pico de gallo and avocado
Moku Roots Patty
Local. Handmade here in Lahaina, Moku Roots uses pesticide free, locally grown taro, a root vegetable and staple crop of the Hawaiian islands, carrots, onions and red bell pepper with ginger and cumin keep this vegan patty delicious and good for you
Beyond Patty
Chicken Sandwiches
At the Hop
Grilled chicken breast cooked in BBQ sauce served on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese
Boogie Woogie
Grilled chicken breast on a cracked wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Chubby Checker
Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Great Balls of Fire
Hot and spicy chicken on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pepper Jack cheese
Hula Chicken
Chicken breast with two pieces of bacon, pineapple, melted jack cheese, smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce and served on a fresh baked bun
Lahaina Luna
Chicken breast on white bun topped with avocado, bacon and Jack cheese. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Loco Motion
Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, an Ortega chili pepper, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Peggy Sue
Chicken breast with an Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Western Chicken
Chicken breast with bacon, onion ring, Jack and American cheese, smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked bun
Chicken Breast
Other Sandwiches
Betty Boop
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Add avocado 3 add cheese 1
California Dreamin
Turkey, bacon, avocado with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Chantilly Lace
Thinly sliced grilled steak marinated with our own teriyaki sauce, melted Jack cheese, grilled sweet Maui onions, mushrooms, and red peppers. Served on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Elvis Melt
Tuna salad on grilled sourdough with Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Graffiti Grill
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Hula Ham
Mouth-watering ham with pineapple and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough, smothered in our own delicious homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce
Loop De Loop
Fresh sliced ham on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Porky Pig
Tender shredded pork cooked in our tangy BBQ sauce served on a French roll, topped with homemade pineapple cole slaw
Rockin' Robin
Turkey melt on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
100% Beef Hot Dogs
Under the Boardwalk
Sliced hot dog on grilled sourdough bread with melted American cheese and mustard
Chili Cheese Dog
A hot dog covered in our homemade chili topped with Cheddar cheese and sweet Maui onions
Hound Dog
Hot dog with mustard, onion and relish
Splish Splash
Grilled hot dog served open-faced on sourdough smothered with our home made chili, four kinds of cheese and sweet Maui onions
Veggie Dog
Individual Dog
Entreés
Baby Back Ribs
Our famous baby back ribs are slow smoked and then char-broiled with our house BBQ sauce. Served with homemade pineapple cole slaw
Chicken
2 juicy chicken breasts. Pick your style: hula style, teriyaki style, BBQ
Ribeye Steak
Our 12 oz. ribeye is well-marbled, seasoned and cooked to your liking. Blackened, add 2
Prime Flat Iron Steak
Our 8 oz prime flat iron is seasoned and cooked to your liking
Prime Teri Steak
Our 8 oz. prime flat iron cooked in our own teriyaki glaze
Fresh Catch
Our fresh fish is caught locally and cooked to perfection. Your server will tell you about today's selection
Chicken & Ribs
Juicy chicken breast and our baby back ribs in our house BBQ sauce
Fish and Ribs
Steak & Ribs
A tender 8 oz. cut of prime flat iron steak served alongside our baby back ribs
Steak & Fish
A tender 8 oz cut of prime flat iron steak served with our fresh catch
Steak & Chicken
A tender 8 oz cut of prime flat iron steak with a chicken breast and choice of homemade hula sauce, teriyaki or BBQ
Ribeye and Chicken
Ribeye and Fish
Ribeye and Ribs
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
A homemade double chocolate brownie with two scoops of vanilla ice cream real Hershey's syrup and topped with whipped cream
Banana Split
A whole fresh banana, split and topped with a scoop each of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of real Hershey's chocolate
One Scoop
Two Scoop
Three Scoop
2 Scoop Sundae
Brownie
Sauces & Sides
Drinks & Shakes
Bevs
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Pink Lemonade
Barq's Root Beer
Gingerale
Cherry Soda
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed tea (unsweetened)
Arnold Palmer
Half pink lemonade, half iced
Plantation Iced Tea
Half pineapple juice, half iced tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Pink lemonade with strawberry puree
Flavored Sodas
Roy Rogers, Shirley Temple, chocolate Coke, Vanilla Coke
Tonic
Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Red Bull
Employee Red Bull
Soda Water
Juices
Virgins
Shakes
Float
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Shake
Coffee Shake
Mint Chip Shake
Rock 'N Oreo
Real Oreo cookies blended together with your choice of either gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Cookie Monster Shake
Maui Chunky Monkey
Chocolate ice cream loaded with chunky peanut butter, chocolate chips and fresh banana
Mud Pie Shake
Grasshopper Shake
Cool Cat Berry Blast Shake
Rootbeer Freeze
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Shake
Coffee Shake
Mint Chip Shake
Rock 'N Oreo
Real Oreo cookies blended together with your choice of either gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Cookie Monster
Peanut butter, real Oreo cookies and rich caramel sauce hand blended with vanilla ice cream
Maui Chunky Monkey
Chocolate ice cream loaded with chunky peanut butter, chocolate chips and fresh banana
Mud Pie Shake
Grasshopper Shake
Cool Cat Berry Blast
Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and vanilla ice cream
Root Beer Freeze
An ice cold blend of Barq's root beer and vanilla ice cream
Root Beer Float
14 oz Barq's root beer with a scoop of roselani vanilla ice cream
Retail
Mens
Sale Item
Aloha Small
Aloha Medium
Aloha Large
Aloha XLarge
Aloha 2XLarge
Classic Small
Classic Medium
Classic Large
Classic XLarge
Classic 2XLarge
SM-XL TEE
XXL TEE
SMLngslv Classic
MDLngslv Classic
LGLngslv Classic
XLLngslv Classic
2XLngslv Classic
Tank Small Blk
Tank Med Blk
Tank Large Blk
Tank XL Blk
Tank XXL Blk
SM-XL Sweatshirt
XXL Sweatshirt
Diner Sm Grey
Diner M Grey
Diner L Grey
Diner XL Grey
Diner 2XL Grey
Diner Sm Maroon
Diner M Maroon
Diner L Maroon
Diner XL Maroon
Diner 2XL Maroon
White Small
White Medium
White Large
White Extra Large
White 2XL
Distressed Small
Distressed Med
Distressed Large
Distressed XLage
Distressed 2XLarge
Small Wave Logo
Medium Wave Logo
Large Wave Logo
XLarge Wave Logo
2XLarge Wave Logo
Womens
Aloha* Small
Aloha* Medium
Aloha* Large
Aloha* XLarge
Aloha* 2XLarge
Small Aloha V Neck
Medium Aloha V Neck
Large Aloha V Neck
XLarge Aloha V Neck
2XLarge Aloha V Neck
Small Burnout V Neck
Medium Burnout V Neck
Large Burnout V Neck
XLarge Burnout V Neck
2XLarge Burnout V Neck
Small Classic Crop Top
Medium Classic Crop Top
Large Classic Crop Top
Small/Medium Cover Up Ringspun
Large/Extra Large Cover Up Ringspun
Small Women's Tank Tops
Medium Women's Tank Tops
Large Women's Tank Tops
XLarge Women's Tank Tops
Unisex (Hoodies/Sweats)
Small Aloha Longsleeve
Medium Aloha Longsleeve
Large Aloha Longsleeve
XLarge Aloha Longsleeve
2XLarge Aloha Longsleeve
Small Classic Longsleeve
Medium Classic Longsleeve
Large Classic Longsleeve
XLarge Classic Longsleeve
2XLarge Classic Longsleeve
Small Wave Longsleeve
Medium Wave Longsleeve
Large Wave Longsleeve
XLarge Wave Longsleeve
2XLarge Wave Longsleeve
Small Classic Zip-up Hoodie
Medium Classic Zip-up Hoodie
Large Classic Zip-up Hoodie
XLarge Classic Zip-up Hoodie
2XLarge Classic Zip-up Hoodie
Small Diner Hoodie
Medium Diner Hoodie
Large Diner Hoodie
XLarge Diner Hoodie
2XLarge Diner Hoodie
Small Classic Sweatpants
Medium Classic Sweatpants
Large Classic Sweatpants
XLarge Classic Sweatpants
2XLarge Classic Sweatpants
Kids
Glassware
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
658 Front St #160, Lahaina, HI 96761
Photos coming soon!