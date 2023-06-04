A map showing the location of Cool Cat Cafe - Maui 658 Front St #160View gallery

Cool Cat Cafe - Maui 658 Front St #160

No reviews yet

658 Front St #160

Lahaina, HI 96761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Shared Plates

Basket of French Fries

$7.50

With side of ranch

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.50

With side of house BBQ

Frings

$8.50

1/2 fries & 1/2 onion rings

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

With side of aioli. Contains pork

Chili Fries

$11.00

Our fries covered in chili, cheese and onion

Combo Plate

$15.00

Chicken strips, onion rings & fries, sub sweet potato fries, 2

Chicken Strips

$15.00

With ranch or BBQ Sauce

Rib Plate

$17.50

Our baby backs char-broiled in house BBQ sauce

Hula Sticks

$14.00

Tender chicken, pineapple, in a sweet Hawaiian sauce

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, scallions

Chili & Rice

$10.00

Homemade chili over white rice with cheese and onion

Chili Cup

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Topped with cheese and onion

Homemade Pineapple Cole Slaw

$4.00

Steamed White Rice Bowl

$3.00

Steamed White Rice Cup

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Add Fries

$3.00

Add Rings

$4.00

Add Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Salads

Add Salad

$4.00

Dinner salad

All Shook Up

$18.50

Sliced turkey breast, bacon and avocado piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

Beyond the Sea

$14.50

Two scoops of tuna salad piled atop a serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes; cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

Blue Hawaii

$19.50

Fresh fish piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses and mango fruit salsa. Try it blackened, add 1

Buddy Holly

$16.50

Chicken strips piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

Ricky Ricardo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed Kula greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses. Try it blackened, add 1

Lucy Salad

$8.50

Large portion of fresh greens with croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes

Cool Cat Burgers

Ali'i

$15.50

This traditional patty-melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions and thousand island dressing

Blue Suede Shoes

$17.50

A juicy burger with bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and sweet Maui onion

Bogy Burger

$16.00

Our delicious burger topped with bacon and cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Leader

$13.50

Our burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Leader with Cheese

$14.50

Our burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Don Ho

$15.50

Our famous burger topped with pineapple, bacon, and melted Jack cheese. Smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce

The Duke

$16.50

Our burger with two delicious strips of bacon, melted cheese, and golden onion rings, all covered in our special BBQ sauce

Frisco

$15.50

A burger on grilled sourdough with your choice of melted Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, pepper Jack or American cheese. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. Grilled onions on request

Jailhouse Rock

$17.50

Juicy burger with sautéed mushrooms and Jack cheese on a French roll, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. Grilled onions on request

Luna

$17.50

This fabulous burger is dressed with avocado, bacon, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Marilyn Burger

$15.50

Our burger with melted Jack cheese and a mild green Ortega chili pepper. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Burger Of the Month

$18.00

Monthly special

Sh-boom

$17.00

This burger is served open-faced on grilled sourdough, smothered with our mouth-watering, spicy homemade chili, four kinds of cheese and sweet Maui onions. Messy and spicy

La Bamba Burger

$16.00

This incredible edible burger comes smothered with our mouth-watering spicy homemade chili, topped with cheddar & Jack cheese and sweet Maui onions. It's a hot one

Big Bopper

$18.50

Two burger patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Big Bopper with Cheese

$20.50

Two burger patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing

Bonanza

$23.50

Three burger patties on a French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. With cheese, add 3

Bonanza with Cheese

$26.50

Three burger patties on a French roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet Maui onions, mayo and thousand island dressing. With cheese, add 3

Burger Patty

$7.00

Fish Sandwiches & Tacos

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$19.50

Our fresh catch of the day blackened in our own Cajun spices and served on a bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Blackened Fish Tacos

$20.50

Cajun fish tacos

Salsa Fish Sandwich

$19.50

Our fresh catch grilled and served on a bun with tropical fruit salsa, lettuce and tomatoes

Teriyaki Fish Sandwich

$19.50

Our fresh catch cooked with teriyaki sauce, dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Our fresh catch of the day seasoned and grilled, dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Fish Tacos

$19.50

Grilled local fresh fish on two com tortillas topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, shredded cabbage, our homemade fire roasted garlic chili aioli sauce & a side of pico de gallo. Contains pork

Fish Filet

$9.00

Vegetarian Selection

Dream Lover

$15.50

Veggie burger served with an Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & sweet Maui onion

Duke La Lanne

$16.50

Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun smothered in BBQ sauce, golden onion rings, and topped with American and Jack cheese

The Hukilau

$15.50

Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun topped with Jack cheese and pineapple all smothered in our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce

Jack La Lanne

$14.50

This veggie burger comes on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sweet Maui onions. Add avocado 3

Patsy Klein

$10.50

Grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, two mild Ortega chili peppers with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sweet Maui onions

Elaine La Lanne

$18.50

Our completely vegan option with our locally made taro patty on ciabatta, Kula mixed greens, local tomatoes from dakine herb farm, avocado and our very own tropical fruit salsa

Fly Me to the Moon

$17.50

Our vegetarian beyond burger is on a fresh baked white bun with melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sweet Maui onion, avocado and mayo

Kamehameha

$14.50

This vegetarian patty-melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo

Burnin' Love

$14.00

A beyond meat® vegetarian hot dog served on a sesame seed bun with fresh pico de gallo and avocado

Moku Roots Patty

$6.00

Local. Handmade here in Lahaina, Moku Roots uses pesticide free, locally grown taro, a root vegetable and staple crop of the Hawaiian islands, carrots, onions and red bell pepper with ginger and cumin keep this vegan patty delicious and good for you

Beyond Patty

$6.00

Chicken Sandwiches

At the Hop

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast cooked in BBQ sauce served on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese

Boogie Woogie

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast on a cracked wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chubby Checker

$14.50

Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Great Balls of Fire

$14.00

Hot and spicy chicken on a hamburger bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pepper Jack cheese

Hula Chicken

$13.50

Chicken breast with two pieces of bacon, pineapple, melted jack cheese, smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce and served on a fresh baked bun

Lahaina Luna

$15.50

Chicken breast on white bun topped with avocado, bacon and Jack cheese. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Loco Motion

$14.00

Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, an Ortega chili pepper, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Peggy Sue

$14.00

Chicken breast with an Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Western Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast with bacon, onion ring, Jack and American cheese, smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked bun

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Other Sandwiches

Betty Boop

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Add avocado 3 add cheese 1

California Dreamin

$15.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

Chantilly Lace

$17.50

Thinly sliced grilled steak marinated with our own teriyaki sauce, melted Jack cheese, grilled sweet Maui onions, mushrooms, and red peppers. Served on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Elvis Melt

$12.50

Tuna salad on grilled sourdough with Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Graffiti Grill

$7.00

Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Hula Ham

$12.50

Mouth-watering ham with pineapple and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough, smothered in our own delicious homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce

Loop De Loop

$13.50

Fresh sliced ham on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Porky Pig

$13.50

Tender shredded pork cooked in our tangy BBQ sauce served on a French roll, topped with homemade pineapple cole slaw

Rockin' Robin

$13.50

Turkey melt on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

100% Beef Hot Dogs

Under the Boardwalk

$10.50

Sliced hot dog on grilled sourdough bread with melted American cheese and mustard

Chili Cheese Dog

$13.50

A hot dog covered in our homemade chili topped with Cheddar cheese and sweet Maui onions

Hound Dog

$9.00

Hot dog with mustard, onion and relish

Splish Splash

$13.50

Grilled hot dog served open-faced on sourdough smothered with our home made chili, four kinds of cheese and sweet Maui onions

Veggie Dog

$10.00

Individual Dog

$6.00

Entreés

Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Our famous baby back ribs are slow smoked and then char-broiled with our house BBQ sauce. Served with homemade pineapple cole slaw

Chicken

$22.00

2 juicy chicken breasts. Pick your style: hula style, teriyaki style, BBQ

Ribeye Steak

$37.50

Our 12 oz. ribeye is well-marbled, seasoned and cooked to your liking. Blackened, add 2

Prime Flat Iron Steak

$31.00

Our 8 oz prime flat iron is seasoned and cooked to your liking

Prime Teri Steak

$32.00

Our 8 oz. prime flat iron cooked in our own teriyaki glaze

Fresh Catch

$31.50

Our fresh fish is caught locally and cooked to perfection. Your server will tell you about today's selection

Chicken & Ribs

$29.00

Juicy chicken breast and our baby back ribs in our house BBQ sauce

Fish and Ribs

$37.00

Steak & Ribs

$34.50

A tender 8 oz. cut of prime flat iron steak served alongside our baby back ribs

Steak & Fish

$39.50

A tender 8 oz cut of prime flat iron steak served with our fresh catch

Steak & Chicken

$32.00

A tender 8 oz cut of prime flat iron steak with a chicken breast and choice of homemade hula sauce, teriyaki or BBQ

Ribeye and Chicken

$39.00

Ribeye and Fish

$45.50

Ribeye and Ribs

$41.00

Kids

Spanky

$7.50

Cheese Spanky

$8.00

Kids Dog

$8.00

Kids Grill

$8.00

Kids Strips

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

A homemade double chocolate brownie with two scoops of vanilla ice cream real Hershey's syrup and topped with whipped cream

Banana Split

$12.00

A whole fresh banana, split and topped with a scoop each of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of real Hershey's chocolate

One Scoop

$4.00

Two Scoop

$6.00

Three Scoop

$8.00

2 Scoop Sundae

$6.00

Brownie

$5.00

Sauces & Sides

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Fruit Salsa

$2.00

1 Piece Spam

$3.00

Side of Pork

$6.00

Sauces

Drinks & Shakes

Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$4.00

Cherry Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed tea (unsweetened)

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half pink lemonade, half iced

Plantation Iced Tea

$4.00

Half pineapple juice, half iced tea

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Pink lemonade with strawberry puree

Flavored Sodas

$4.00

Roy Rogers, Shirley Temple, chocolate Coke, Vanilla Coke

Tonic

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$0.96

Soda Water

$1.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

POG Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

V8

$4.00

Kid Apple

$4.00

Kid OJ

$4.00

Kid POG

$4.00

Kid Pineapple

$4.00

Kid Cranberry

$4.00

Kid Grapefruit

$4.00

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Kid V8

$4.00

Virgins

Virgin Colada

$7.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Marg

$7.50

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Cool Cat Punch

$6.50

Virgin Daquari

$7.00

Virgin Rita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Shakes

Float

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$9.50

Vanilla Shake

$9.50

Strawberry Shake

$9.50

Coffee Shake

$9.50

Mint Chip Shake

$9.50

Rock 'N Oreo

$10.50

Real Oreo cookies blended together with your choice of either gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Cookie Monster Shake

$12.50

Maui Chunky Monkey

$12.50

Chocolate ice cream loaded with chunky peanut butter, chocolate chips and fresh banana

Mud Pie Shake

$12.50

Grasshopper Shake

$12.50

Cool Cat Berry Blast Shake

$11.50

Rootbeer Freeze

$10.50

Chocolate Shake

$9.50

Vanilla Shake

$9.50

Strawberry Shake

$9.50

Coffee Shake

$9.50

Mint Chip Shake

$9.50

Rock 'N Oreo

$10.50

Real Oreo cookies blended together with your choice of either gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Cookie Monster

$12.50

Peanut butter, real Oreo cookies and rich caramel sauce hand blended with vanilla ice cream

Maui Chunky Monkey

$12.50

Chocolate ice cream loaded with chunky peanut butter, chocolate chips and fresh banana

Mud Pie Shake

$12.50

Grasshopper Shake

$12.50

Cool Cat Berry Blast

$10.50

Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Freeze

$10.50

An ice cold blend of Barq's root beer and vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

14 oz Barq's root beer with a scoop of roselani vanilla ice cream

Retail

Mens

Sale Item

$10.00

Aloha Small

$26.00

Aloha Medium

$26.00

Aloha Large

$26.00

Aloha XLarge

$26.00

Aloha 2XLarge

$28.00

Classic Small

$20.00

Classic Medium

$20.00

Classic Large

$20.00

Classic XLarge

$20.00

Classic 2XLarge

$22.00

SM-XL TEE

$20.00

XXL TEE

$22.00

SMLngslv Classic

$26.00

MDLngslv Classic

$26.00

LGLngslv Classic

$26.00

XLLngslv Classic

$26.00

2XLngslv Classic

$28.00

Tank Small Blk

$19.00

Tank Med Blk

$19.00

Tank Large Blk

$19.00

Tank XL Blk

$19.00

Tank XXL Blk

$20.00

SM-XL Sweatshirt

$48.00

XXL Sweatshirt

$50.00

Diner Sm Grey

$20.00

Diner M Grey

$20.00

Diner L Grey

$20.00

Diner XL Grey

$20.00

Diner 2XL Grey

$22.00

Diner Sm Maroon

$23.00

Diner M Maroon

$23.00

Diner L Maroon

$23.00

Diner XL Maroon

$23.00

Diner 2XL Maroon

$25.00

White Small

$23.00

White Medium

$23.00

White Large

$23.00

White Extra Large

$23.00

White 2XL

$25.00

Distressed Small

$26.00

Distressed Med

$26.00

Distressed Large

$26.00

Distressed XLage

$26.00

Distressed 2XLarge

$28.00

Small Wave Logo

$26.00

Medium Wave Logo

$26.00

Large Wave Logo

$26.00

XLarge Wave Logo

$26.00

2XLarge Wave Logo

$28.00

Womens

Aloha* Small

$26.00

Aloha* Medium

$26.00

Aloha* Large

$26.00

Aloha* XLarge

$26.00

Aloha* 2XLarge

$28.00

Small Aloha V Neck

$26.00

Medium Aloha V Neck

$26.00

Large Aloha V Neck

$26.00

XLarge Aloha V Neck

$26.00

2XLarge Aloha V Neck

$28.00

Small Burnout V Neck

$31.00

Medium Burnout V Neck

$31.00

Large Burnout V Neck

$31.00

XLarge Burnout V Neck

$31.00

2XLarge Burnout V Neck

$34.00

Small Classic Crop Top

$26.00

Medium Classic Crop Top

$26.00

Large Classic Crop Top

$26.00

Small/Medium Cover Up Ringspun

$28.00

Large/Extra Large Cover Up Ringspun

$28.00

Small Women's Tank Tops

$25.00

Medium Women's Tank Tops

$25.00

Large Women's Tank Tops

$25.00

XLarge Women's Tank Tops

$25.00

Unisex (Hoodies/Sweats)

Small Aloha Longsleeve

$36.00

Medium Aloha Longsleeve

$36.00

Large Aloha Longsleeve

$36.00

XLarge Aloha Longsleeve

$36.00

2XLarge Aloha Longsleeve

$38.00

Small Classic Longsleeve

$26.00

Medium Classic Longsleeve

$26.00

Large Classic Longsleeve

$26.00

XLarge Classic Longsleeve

$26.00

2XLarge Classic Longsleeve

$28.00

Small Wave Longsleeve

$34.00

Medium Wave Longsleeve

$34.00

Large Wave Longsleeve

$34.00

XLarge Wave Longsleeve

$34.00

2XLarge Wave Longsleeve

$38.00

Small Classic Zip-up Hoodie

$61.00

Medium Classic Zip-up Hoodie

$61.00

Large Classic Zip-up Hoodie

$61.00

XLarge Classic Zip-up Hoodie

$61.00

2XLarge Classic Zip-up Hoodie

$65.00

Small Diner Hoodie

$48.00

Medium Diner Hoodie

$48.00

Large Diner Hoodie

$48.00

XLarge Diner Hoodie

$48.00

2XLarge Diner Hoodie

$50.00

Small Classic Sweatpants

$47.00

Medium Classic Sweatpants

$47.00

Large Classic Sweatpants

$47.00

XLarge Classic Sweatpants

$47.00

2XLarge Classic Sweatpants

$51.00

Kids

Extra Small Red Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Small Red Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Medium Red Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Large Red Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Extra Small Grey Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Small Grey Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Medium Grey Kid's Shirt

$19.00

Large Grey Kid's Shirt

$19.00

6 Months

$20.00

12 Months

$20.00

18 Months

$20.00

24 Months

$20.00

Glassware

Logo Pint Glass

$9.00

Logo 22oz Glass

$11.00

Logo Shot Glass

$6.00

Shot Glass Set/2

$10.00

Red Tumbler

$25.00

Black Tumbler

$25.00

Red Coffee Mug

$16.00

Tan Coffee Mug

$16.00

Add 22oz glass

$10.00

Add 16oz glass

$8.00

Accessories

BtlOpenerKeychan

$4.00

Coozie

$5.00

Flying Disc

$5.00

Playing Cards

$4.80

Stickers

$0.96

Hats

Flex-Fit S/M

$29.00

Flex-Fit L/XL

$29.00
