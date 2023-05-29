Cool Cat Cafe - SLO 3165 Broad Street #102

A map showing the location of Cool Cat Cafe - SLO 3165 Broad Street #102View gallery

Menu

Starters

Basket Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Served with house aioli

Onion Rings

$8.50

Frings

$7.50

1/2 basket fries & 1/2 basket onion rings

Add Fries

$3.00

Add Onion Ring

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Our fries are covered in homemade chili and topped with cheese

Cup of Chili

$6.50

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Hula Sticks

$13.00

Tender chicken, and juicy pineapple, smothered in our sweet Hawaiian sauce. So Good

Combo Plate

$15.00

Chicken strips, onion rings and fries

Chicken Strips

$15.00

With ranch or BBQ sauce

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Salads

Ricky Ricardo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

Buddy Holly

$16.00

Golden fried chicken strips piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, cheddar & jack cheeses

All Shook Up

$17.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, and avocado piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

James Dean

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, cheddar & jack cheeses

Beyond the Sea

$13.00

Two scoops of tuna piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses

Lucy

$7.50

A large portion of fresh greens with croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes. (Dinner salad)

Add Salad

$4.00

Cool Cat Burgers

The Duke

$13.50

Our classic western burger. Two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, and golden onion rings, all covered in our special BBQ sauce

Don Ho

$13.50

Our famous burger topped with pineapple, two strips of bacon, and melted Jack cheese. Smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce

Luna

$14.50

This fabulous burger is dressed with avocado, bacon, melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Bogy Burger

$13.00

Our classic burger with two strips of bacon and American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Marilyn Burger

$12.50

A mild green chile on a burger covered with melted Jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Black and Blue

$14.00

A juicy burger with two strips of bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion

Frisco

$13.00

A burger on grilled sourdough with your choice of melted jack, swiss, cheddar, pepper Jack or American cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Grilled onions on request

Jailhouse Rock

$13.50

Juicy burger with sauteed mushrooms and Jack cheese on a French roll, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing, grilled onions on request

Leader of the Pack

$11.50

Our classic burger with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Cheese Leader of the Pack

$12.00

Our classic burger with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Big Bopper

$15.00

Our juicy double patty burger dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Cheese Big Bopper

$16.00

Our juicy double patty burger dressed with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing

Burger of the Month

$15.50

Bonanza

$19.00

Three burger patties (a whole pound of beef!) loaded up on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing. Juice will be dripping down your arms!

Cheese Bonanza

$20.00

Three burger patties (a whole pound of beef!) loaded up on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing. Juice will be dripping down your arms!

Ali'i

$11.00

This traditional patty melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions and thousand island dressing

La Bamba Burger

$14.00

Contains Pork. This burger comes smothered with our mouth-watering spicy homemade chili, topped with Jack and Cheddar cheese and red onions

Sh-boom

$14.50

Contains Pork. This burger is served open-faced on grilled sourdough, smothered with homemade chili, four kinds of cheese, and red onions

Super Duke

$17.00

808 Challenge

$40.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Western Chicken

$13.50

Chicken breast with bacon, onion ring, jack, and American cheese, smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked bun

Hula Chicken

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with two pieces of bacon, pineapple, and melted Jack cheese, smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce and served on a freshly baked bun

Lahaina Luna

$14.50

Chicken breast served on fresh baked bun topped with avocado, bacon, and Jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Boogie Woogie

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast on a cracked wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chubby Checker

$14.00

Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese and bacon with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Loco Motion

$13.50

Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese and Ortega chili pepper with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Great Balls of Fire

$12.00

Hot and spicy chicken served on a freshly baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pepper Jack cheese

At the Hop

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast cooked in BBQ sauce served on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese

Peggy Sue

$12.00

Chicken breast with Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Kids Menu

Spanky Burger

$7.00

Spanky Cheeseburger

$7.50

Hand-pattied burger with American cheese, topped with mustard, ketchup, and pickles

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.50

Two chicken strips with your choice of ranch or barbeque dipping sauce

Kid Hot Dog

$7.50

100% beef hot dog served on a toasted bun

Kid Cola

$2.00

Kid Diet Coke

$2.00

Kid Sprite

$2.00

Kid Rootbeer

$2.00

Kid Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

Kid Straw. Lemonade

$2.50

Kid Rasberry Tea

$2.00

Kid Ice Tea

$2.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid Cherry Sprite

$2.50

Kid Cherry Coke

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.50

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Other Sandwiches

Rockin' Robin

$13.00

Turkey melt on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Johnny Angel

$9.00

Cold turkey sandwich on sourdough with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Jerry Lewis

$9.00

Cold tuna sandwich on sourdough with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Elvis Melt

$12.50

Tuna on grilled sourdough with Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Loop De Loop

$12.50

Fresh sliced ham on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Graffiti Grill

$7.50

Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Pony Boy

$14.50

Tender pastrami on a French roll with melted provolone, spicy mustard, and pickles

Terry Turkey

$11.00

Cold turkey on a wheat bun with American cheese and crisp bacon with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Terry Tuna

$10.50

Tuna on a wheat bun with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and topped with melted American cheese

Betty Boop

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on grilled sourdough

Hula Ham

$12.00

Mouth-watering ham with pineapple and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough, smothered in our own delicious homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce

TBA

$14.50

Vegetarian Selections

Patsy Klein

$9.00

No meat for me. This doll says I'll eat grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese and two mild Ortega chili peppers with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onions

Jack La Lanne

$11.00

This veggie burger comes on a freshly baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onions

Dream Lover

$13.00

Veggie burger served with Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onion

Duke La Lanne

$13.00

Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun smothered in BBQ sauce, golden onion rings, and topped with American and Jack cheese

Don Ho La Lanne

$13.00

Hot Dogs

Hound Dog

$8.50

Our all-beef hot dog with mustard, onion and relish

Under the Boardwalk

$9.50

Sliced hot dog on grilled sourdough with melted American cheese and mustard

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.50

A hot dog covered in our homemade chili topped with Cheddar cheese and red onions

Splish Splash

$13.50

Grilled hot dog open-faced on sourdough smothered with homemade chili, four kinds of cheese and red onions. Spicy!

Ice Cream & Sundaes

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Banana Split

$8.00

Brownie

$4.00

Drinks/Shakes

Soda

Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry or freshly brewed tea (unsweetened)

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cherry Sprite

$3.50

Cherry Cola

$3.50

Soda Water

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Coffee Shake

$8.00

Mint N Chip Shake

$8.00

Build Your Own Milkshake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Orange Float

$4.50

Dreamsicle

$8.00

Slo Mudd Pie

$9.00

Coffee ice cream with Oreos and Hershey's syrup

Rock 'N Oreo

$9.00

Choose gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Grasshopper

$9.00

Mint chocolate ice cream with Oreos and Hershey's syrup

Chunky Monkey

$10.00

Chocolate shake with peanut butter, chocolate chips & banana

Cookie Monster

$10.00

Vanilla shake with peanut butter, Oreo and caramel sauce

Root Beer Freeze

$8.00

Ice-cold blend of Barq's and vanilla ice cream

S'Mores Shake

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$4.50

We're Screwed

$14.00

B-52

$14.50

Kahlua, Bailey's, grand marnier with either chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Coffee Carbomb

$14.50

Jameson and Bailey's blended with coffee ice cream

Dulce De Jack

$13.50

Jack Daniel's and caramel sauce blended with vanilla

Ferrari

$14.00

Blend of Godiva chocolate liqueur, stoli vanilla, Nutella and vanilla

Bananas Foster

$14.00

Tuaca, banana liqueur, vanilla ice cream, banana & caramel

Build Own Adult Shake

$8.00

Milk/ Hot Choc

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

P.O.G. Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

NA Bar Bevs

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$4.00

Alcoholic ginger beverage, ABV 4.8

Red Bull

$4.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Staff Red Bull

$1.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Kid's Drink

Kid Cola

$2.00

Kid Diet Coke

$2.00

Kid Sprite

$2.00

Kid Rootbeer

$2.00

Kid Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

Kid Straw. Lemonade

$2.50

Kid Rasberry Tea

$2.00

Kid Ice Tea

$2.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid Cherry Sprite

$2.50

Kid Cherry Coke

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.50

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Beer

Ace Cider

$7.00

Barrel House - Big Sur IPA

$7.00

Double IPA, ABV 9.3%

Bud Light

$4.00

Light lager, ABV 4.2%

Budweiser

$4.00

American lager, ABV 5%

Cali Squeeze 12 Oz

$5.00

Cali Squeeze 19 Oz

$8.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Light lager, ABV 4.2%

Corona

$5.00

Mexican lager, ABV 4.6%

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$4.00

Alcoholic ginger beverage, ABV 4.8

Elysian Spacedust IPA

$8.00

IPA ABV 8.2%

Fig Mountain Davey Brown Ale

$5.00

Dark ale, ABV. 6.7%

Firestone 805

$5.00

California blonde, ABV 4.7%

Firestone DBA

$5.00

British style pale ale, ABV 5%

Hopnosis IPA

$6.00

Kona Brewing Co. - Longboard

$5.00

Island lager, ABV 4.6%

Liquid Gravity

$9.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pilsner style lager, ABV 4.5%

Slo Brew Cali Squeeze 16 Oz Can

$7.00

Blood Orange Hefeweizen, ABV 5.4%

Stella

$5.00

Euro pale lager, ABV 5%

Red Wine

Liberty Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Delosch Pinot Noir

$10.00

Raymond Merlot

$7.00

Edna Valley Merlot

$9.00

BTL Liberty Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

BTL Deloach Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Raymond Merlot

$28.00

BTL Edna Valley Merlot

$30.00

White Wine

Sycamore Chardonnay

$6.00

Bianchi Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$9.00

Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

BTL Sycamore Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Bianchi Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Sea Glass Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Spirits/Cocktails

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel 1

$9.00

DBL Ketel 1

$16.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Kraken

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Kraken

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$7.00

Casadores Blanco

$9.00

Casadores Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Nosotros Blanco

$8.00

Nosotros Repo

$9.00

Nosotros Mezcal

$11.00

DBL El Jimador

$12.00

DBL Casadores Blanco

$16.00

DBL Casadores Reposado

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

DBL Nosotros Blanco

$14.00

DBL Nosotros Repo

$16.00

DBL Nosotros Mezcal

$18.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Four Roses

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton Rye

$12.00

Glenlivet Scotch

$12.00

DBL Four Roses

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Pendleton Rye

$21.00

DBL Glenlivet Scotch

$21.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Baileys

$7.00

Banana Liquor

$5.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Dissarono

$8.00

Fernet

$7.00

Godiva

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnaps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Tuaca

$7.00

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Banana Liquor

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Dissarono

$14.00

DBL Fernet

$12.00

DBL Godiva

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Hennessy

$28.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Midori

$12.00

DBL Peach Schnaps

$8.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Tuaca

$12.00

Cocktails

Adult RB Float

$8.00

Bailey Coffee

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$12.00

Absolut Mandarin, peach schnapps, finished with red bull

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Green Tea

$10.00

L.I.I. Tea

$14.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Triple Sec, gin, rum, vodka, With a housemade sweet & sour, topped with a splash of cranberry

Mai Tai

$12.00

Matusalem Rum, pineapple, Orange, guava, and passion fruit juice, Orange curacao, orgeat, whalers Dark Rum float

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mezcal Paloma

$15.00

Nosotros mezcal, fresh lime juice, topped with grapefruit juice

Michelada

$11.00

Housemade spicy michelada with your choice of beer: Corona, Negra modelo and Modelo especial

Nosotros Margarita

$15.00

Nosotros reposado tequila, cointreau, housemade sweet and sour, chingon rimmed

Old Fashion

$15.00

Ripcurl Rita

$11.00

Pueblo Viejo tequila, triple sec, blue curacao, splash of pineapple juice and homemade sweet & sour

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Side Car

$14.00

Slo Summer Day

$12.00

Vodka, strawberry puree, lemonade, soda

Titos Mule

$12.00

Tito's handmade vodka, fresh lime juice, cabbies ginger Beer

White Russian

$9.00

Retail

Shirts

Classic Logo S-XL

$20.00

Classic Logo 2XL

$21.00

Classic Logo 3XL

$23.00

Classic Logo 4XL

$24.00

Diner S-XL

$22.00

Diner 2XL

$23.00

Diner 3XL

$25.00

Diner 4XL

$26.00

Cali Classic S-XL

$26.00

Cali Classic 2XL

$27.00

Cali Classic 3XL

$28.00

Sweatshirts

Classic Pullover S-XL

$31.00

Classic Pullover 2XL

$33.00

Classic Pullover 3XL

$39.00

Classic Pullover 4XL

$40.00

Diner Pullover S-XL

$29.00

Diner Pullover 2XL

$31.00

Diamon Logo

$49.00

Other Merch

Hat

$29.00

Mug

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Dining since 1992

Location

3165 Broad Street #102, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

