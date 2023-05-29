- Home
Cool Cat Cafe - SLO 3165 Broad Street #102
3165 Broad Street #102
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Menu
Starters
Basket Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with house aioli
Onion Rings
Frings
1/2 basket fries & 1/2 basket onion rings
Add Fries
Add Onion Ring
Chili Cheese Fries
Our fries are covered in homemade chili and topped with cheese
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
Hula Sticks
Tender chicken, and juicy pineapple, smothered in our sweet Hawaiian sauce. So Good
Combo Plate
Chicken strips, onion rings and fries
Chicken Strips
With ranch or BBQ sauce
1/2 Sweet Potato Fries
Salads
Ricky Ricardo
Grilled chicken breast piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
Buddy Holly
Golden fried chicken strips piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, cheddar & jack cheeses
All Shook Up
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, and avocado piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
James Dean
Sliced turkey breast atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, cheddar & jack cheeses
Beyond the Sea
Two scoops of tuna piled atop a large serving of fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, egg, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
Lucy
A large portion of fresh greens with croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes. (Dinner salad)
Add Salad
Cool Cat Burgers
The Duke
Our classic western burger. Two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, and golden onion rings, all covered in our special BBQ sauce
Don Ho
Our famous burger topped with pineapple, two strips of bacon, and melted Jack cheese. Smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce
Luna
This fabulous burger is dressed with avocado, bacon, melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Bogy Burger
Our classic burger with two strips of bacon and American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Marilyn Burger
A mild green chile on a burger covered with melted Jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Black and Blue
A juicy burger with two strips of bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion
Frisco
A burger on grilled sourdough with your choice of melted jack, swiss, cheddar, pepper Jack or American cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Grilled onions on request
Jailhouse Rock
Juicy burger with sauteed mushrooms and Jack cheese on a French roll, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing, grilled onions on request
Leader of the Pack
Our classic burger with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Cheese Leader of the Pack
Our classic burger with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Big Bopper
Our juicy double patty burger dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Cheese Big Bopper
Our juicy double patty burger dressed with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing
Burger of the Month
Bonanza
Three burger patties (a whole pound of beef!) loaded up on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing. Juice will be dripping down your arms!
Cheese Bonanza
Three burger patties (a whole pound of beef!) loaded up on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and thousand island dressing. Juice will be dripping down your arms!
Ali'i
This traditional patty melt is grilled on rye bread with American cheese, dressed with grilled onions and thousand island dressing
La Bamba Burger
Contains Pork. This burger comes smothered with our mouth-watering spicy homemade chili, topped with Jack and Cheddar cheese and red onions
Sh-boom
Contains Pork. This burger is served open-faced on grilled sourdough, smothered with homemade chili, four kinds of cheese, and red onions
Super Duke
808 Challenge
Chicken Sandwiches
Western Chicken
Chicken breast with bacon, onion ring, jack, and American cheese, smothered with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked bun
Hula Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with two pieces of bacon, pineapple, and melted Jack cheese, smothered with our homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce and served on a freshly baked bun
Lahaina Luna
Chicken breast served on fresh baked bun topped with avocado, bacon, and Jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Boogie Woogie
Grilled chicken breast on a cracked wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Chubby Checker
Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese and bacon with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Loco Motion
Chicken breast on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese and Ortega chili pepper with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Great Balls of Fire
Hot and spicy chicken served on a freshly baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pepper Jack cheese
At the Hop
Grilled chicken breast cooked in BBQ sauce served on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and Jack cheese
Peggy Sue
Chicken breast with Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a wheat bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Kids Menu
Spanky Burger
Spanky Cheeseburger
Hand-pattied burger with American cheese, topped with mustard, ketchup, and pickles
Kid Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Kid Chicken Strips
Two chicken strips with your choice of ranch or barbeque dipping sauce
Kid Hot Dog
100% beef hot dog served on a toasted bun
Kid Cola
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Sprite
Kid Rootbeer
Kid Dr. Pepper
Kid Lemonade
Kid Straw. Lemonade
Kid Rasberry Tea
Kid Ice Tea
Kid Apple Juice
Kid Cherry Sprite
Kid Cherry Coke
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
Other Sandwiches
Rockin' Robin
Turkey melt on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Johnny Angel
Cold turkey sandwich on sourdough with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Jerry Lewis
Cold tuna sandwich on sourdough with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Elvis Melt
Tuna on grilled sourdough with Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Loop De Loop
Fresh sliced ham on grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
Graffiti Grill
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Pony Boy
Tender pastrami on a French roll with melted provolone, spicy mustard, and pickles
Terry Turkey
Cold turkey on a wheat bun with American cheese and crisp bacon with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Terry Tuna
Tuna on a wheat bun with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and topped with melted American cheese
Betty Boop
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on grilled sourdough
Hula Ham
Mouth-watering ham with pineapple and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough, smothered in our own delicious homemade sweet Hawaiian sauce
TBA
Vegetarian Selections
Patsy Klein
No meat for me. This doll says I'll eat grilled sourdough with melted Jack cheese and two mild Ortega chili peppers with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onions
Jack La Lanne
This veggie burger comes on a freshly baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onions
Dream Lover
Veggie burger served with Ortega chili pepper and Jack cheese on a fresh baked bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and red onion
Duke La Lanne
Veggie burger on a fresh baked bun smothered in BBQ sauce, golden onion rings, and topped with American and Jack cheese
Don Ho La Lanne
Hot Dogs
Hound Dog
Our all-beef hot dog with mustard, onion and relish
Under the Boardwalk
Sliced hot dog on grilled sourdough with melted American cheese and mustard
Chili Cheese Dog
A hot dog covered in our homemade chili topped with Cheddar cheese and red onions
Splish Splash
Grilled hot dog open-faced on sourdough smothered with homemade chili, four kinds of cheese and red onions. Spicy!
Ice Cream & Sundaes
Drinks/Shakes
Soda
Cola
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Lemon Lime
Dr. Pepper
Orange Soda
Fruit Punch
Iced Tea
Raspberry or freshly brewed tea (unsweetened)
Rasberry Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Coffee
Cherry Sprite
Cherry Cola
Soda Water
Root Beer Float
Hot Tea
Shakes
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Shake
Coffee Shake
Mint N Chip Shake
Build Your Own Milkshake
Root Beer Float
Orange Float
Dreamsicle
Slo Mudd Pie
Coffee ice cream with Oreos and Hershey's syrup
Rock 'N Oreo
Choose gourmet chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Grasshopper
Mint chocolate ice cream with Oreos and Hershey's syrup
Chunky Monkey
Chocolate shake with peanut butter, chocolate chips & banana
Cookie Monster
Vanilla shake with peanut butter, Oreo and caramel sauce
Root Beer Freeze
Ice-cold blend of Barq's and vanilla ice cream
S'Mores Shake
Root Beer Float
We're Screwed
B-52
Kahlua, Bailey's, grand marnier with either chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Coffee Carbomb
Jameson and Bailey's blended with coffee ice cream
Dulce De Jack
Jack Daniel's and caramel sauce blended with vanilla
Ferrari
Blend of Godiva chocolate liqueur, stoli vanilla, Nutella and vanilla
Bananas Foster
Tuaca, banana liqueur, vanilla ice cream, banana & caramel
Build Own Adult Shake
Milk/ Hot Choc
NA Bar Bevs
Kid's Drink
Beer & Wine
Beer
Ace Cider
Barrel House - Big Sur IPA
Double IPA, ABV 9.3%
Bud Light
Light lager, ABV 4.2%
Budweiser
American lager, ABV 5%
Cali Squeeze 12 Oz
Cali Squeeze 19 Oz
Coors Light
Light lager, ABV 4.2%
Corona
Mexican lager, ABV 4.6%
Crabbies Ginger Beer
Alcoholic ginger beverage, ABV 4.8
Elysian Spacedust IPA
IPA ABV 8.2%
Fig Mountain Davey Brown Ale
Dark ale, ABV. 6.7%
Firestone 805
California blonde, ABV 4.7%
Firestone DBA
British style pale ale, ABV 5%
Hopnosis IPA
Kona Brewing Co. - Longboard
Island lager, ABV 4.6%
Liquid Gravity
Modelo
Modelo Especial
Pilsner style lager, ABV 4.5%
Slo Brew Cali Squeeze 16 Oz Can
Blood Orange Hefeweizen, ABV 5.4%
Stella
Euro pale lager, ABV 5%
Red Wine
White Wine
Spirits/Cocktails
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
El Jimador
Casadores Blanco
Casadores Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Nosotros Blanco
Nosotros Repo
Nosotros Mezcal
DBL El Jimador
DBL Casadores Blanco
DBL Casadores Reposado
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Nosotros Blanco
DBL Nosotros Repo
DBL Nosotros Mezcal
Whiskey/Scotch
Liqueurs / Cordials
Baileys
Banana Liquor
Cointreau
Dissarono
Fernet
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnaps
Triple Sec
Tuaca
DBL Baileys
DBL Banana Liquor
DBL Cointreau
DBL Dissarono
DBL Fernet
DBL Godiva
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Hennessy
DBL Kahlua
DBL Midori
DBL Peach Schnaps
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Tuaca
Cocktails
Adult RB Float
Bailey Coffee
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cactus Cooler
Absolut Mandarin, peach schnapps, finished with red bull
Irish Coffee
Irish Green Tea
L.I.I. Tea
Long Beach
Triple Sec, gin, rum, vodka, With a housemade sweet & sour, topped with a splash of cranberry
Mai Tai
Matusalem Rum, pineapple, Orange, guava, and passion fruit juice, Orange curacao, orgeat, whalers Dark Rum float
Margarita
Martini
Mezcal Paloma
Nosotros mezcal, fresh lime juice, topped with grapefruit juice
Michelada
Housemade spicy michelada with your choice of beer: Corona, Negra modelo and Modelo especial
Nosotros Margarita
Nosotros reposado tequila, cointreau, housemade sweet and sour, chingon rimmed
Old Fashion
Ripcurl Rita
Pueblo Viejo tequila, triple sec, blue curacao, splash of pineapple juice and homemade sweet & sour
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Side Car
Slo Summer Day
Vodka, strawberry puree, lemonade, soda
Titos Mule
Tito's handmade vodka, fresh lime juice, cabbies ginger Beer
White Russian
Retail
Shirts
Sweatshirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family Friendly Dining since 1992
3165 Broad Street #102, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
