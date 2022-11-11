A map showing the location of Cool Cats Cafe 4225 Main StView gallery

Cool Cats Cafe 4225 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

4225 Main St

Elverson, PA 19520

Order Again

Popular Items

Ruben
Rachel
Chic Quesadilla

Soups & Salads

Italian Wedding

$4.29+

chicken broth,spianch, mini meatballs, pasta, carrots.

Soup of the Day

$4.29+

Chili

$4.99+

ground beef, onion, celery, tomatoes, beans, cajun spices

House Salad

$4.99+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Hard boil egg, Carrots

Orchard Salad

$7.99+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mandarin oranges, Apples, Strawberries, Cranberries, Pecans, Hard boiled egg, and Goat cheese.

Caesars salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, Caesars dressing,

Chef Salad

$7.99+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers,Carrots,Hard boil egg, Turkey,Ham, Geno Salami, Provolone cheese.

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard boil egg, Feta cheese, Roasted red peppers, Red onion

Oriental Chicken

$7.99+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Mandarin Oranges, Water Chestnuts , Chow Mein Noodles,

Salmon Salad

$7.99+

Signature Wraps

Chicken salad Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pecans, Cranberries,

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, Spicy Mustard, Tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, Croutons

Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted red peppers,Sprouts, Cheddar cheese,

Greek Chic Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta cheese, Red onion, Chicken, and Balsamic dressing

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes Mayo, Choice of bread

California club

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese, Bacon, Mayo.

Cornbeef Special

$9.99

Corn beef, Coleslaw, Thousand island dressing, On Rye.

Turkey Special

$9.99

Roast Turkey, Coleslaw, Thousand island dressing, On Rye

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.99

Chicken, Cranberries , Pecans, Lettuce, Tomatoes ,

Biggie Roastbeef Hoagie

$12.99

Roastbeef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, American cheese, Choice of dressing

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Spices, Provolone cheese, Geno Salami ,Pepperoni, Pepper Ham. Capicola Ham, Spices, Oil

Salmon BLT

$11.99

Make your own

MAKE Your own

$8.99

Grilled Sandwiches

Cheese Melted between a Tortilla

Cuban

$10.29

Roasted pork, Geno Salami,Swiss cheese, Dill pickle, Spicy mustard, on Ciabatta.

French Dip

$10.99

Roastbeef, Provolone cheese, on Toasted roll. side of Au Jus.

Grilled Chicken salad

$10.99

Chicken salad, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, on Ciabatta

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch, on roll

Ruben

$10.29

Corn beef, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, Sauerkraut , on Rye

Turkey Apple

$10.99

Roasted turkey, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Apple Butter, Sliced Apples, on Ciabatta

Rachel

$10.99

Grilled Turkey, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, Coleslaw, on Grilled Rye

Grill cheese

$7.00

American, Swiss, Cheddar cheese, on choice of bread

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Grilled Ham, Turkey and Swiss cheese, on Texas toast ,dipped in egg batter, and Served with Syrup.

Italiano Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken, Provolone cheese, Roasted red peppers, Prosciutto, on Kaiser

Classic cheese

$5.99

Grilled American cheese, on choice of bread.

Chic Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onions, Green peppers, Cheddar cheese on tortilla, with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled ham and cheese

$9.99

Grilled ham and cheese on a croissant

Beverages

Soda, Iced Tea, Lemonade

$2.99

milk, chocolate milk.

$2.29

Coffee, Tea.

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Milk Shakes

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundaes

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice cream , Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Pieces of Shortcake, Whip cream, Cherry

Peach Melba

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice cream, Raspberry Ice cream, Peach Melba sauce, Whip cream

Brownie Sunday

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Brownie, Hot Fudge, Choc Sprinkles, Whip cream, Cherry.

Chipmunk

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice cream, Choc Syrup, Wet Walnuts, Whip cream, Cherry

Irish Road

$5.99+

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice cream, Hot Fudge, Choc Sprinkles, Oreos, Whip cream, Cherry.

Campfire

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice cream, Graham crackers, Choc sauce, Marshmallow topping, Whip cream. Cherry

Malt

$5.99+

Vanilla Ice cream, Choc syrup, Malt, Whip cream, Cherry.

Banana Split

$7.99

Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry Ice cream, Banana, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow sauce, Strawberries, Choc sprinkles, Whip cream, Cherry

Family Fun

$12.99

5 Scoops of ice cream,5 toppings, Choc Sprinkles, Rainbow Sprinkles, Whip cream, Cherry.

Make your own

$3.00+

Choose your own flavor of Ice Cream and Toppings.

Scoops of Ice cream

Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.00+

Brownie

$2.99

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Peanut Butter&Jelly

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for lunch and dinner and serves Salads, Sandwiches, and Ice Cream Sundaes. We offer dine in services or take-out.

Location

4225 Main St, Elverson, PA 19520

Directions

