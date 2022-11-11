Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Cool River Pizza & Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

6200 Stanford Ranch rd st #700

Rocklin, CA 95765

Popular Items

Medium CYO
Mini Pizza
Cheesy Breadsticks

Sides

Breadsticks

$6.49

12 Fluffy breadsticks drizzled with our special herb butter sauce.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.99

12 of our delicious breadsticks covered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Double Decker Sticks

$9.99

Ultimate Cheese Sticks loaded with 2 layers of bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Parmesean Twists

$7.99

Fresh dough twisted and drizzled with herb butter, baked in the oven and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Garlic Ranch Flat

Garlic Ranch Flat

$7.99

Our delicious homemade dough, rolled out thin covered with our ranch-garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic. Cut in squares and sprinkled with shredded parmesan after baking.

Chicken Flat

$9.99

A Ranch flat with a twist! We take our Ranch flat and add your choice of any of our special recipe chicken creations.

Veggie Flat

$9.99

Our Ranch Flat loaded with 3 of your favorite veggies. Additional veggies 1.00

One Pound (8 Wings)

One Pound (8 Wings)

$12.99

8 Bone-in chicken wings, always baked, never fried!

Salads

Create your Own Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens topped with three of your favorite pizza toppings

House Tossed Green Salad

House Tossed Green Salad

$4.49

Crisp blend of spring mix and romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and croutons

Deli Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens topped with pepperoni, salami, ham, and tomatoes. Sprinkled with mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons

Village Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, black olives, and red onions tossed with Ternero garlic olive oil and topped with feta cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, black olives, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Create your Own (CYO)

Medium CYO

$16.49

Large CYO

$19.49

Xtra Large CYO

$22.99

Mini Pizza

$8.49

Create Your Own (CYO) Half & Half

Medium CYO Half & Half

$16.49

Large CYO Half & Half

$19.49

Xtra Large CYO Half & Half

$22.99

Half & Half Cool Creations

Medium Cool Creation Half/Half

$16.49

Large Cool Creation Half/Half

$19.49

Xtra Large Cool Creation Half/Half

$22.99

Half Cool Creation, Half Create Your Own (CYO)

Medium Half Cool Creation, Half CYO

$16.49

Large Half Cool Creation, Half CYO

$19.49

Xtra Large Half Cool Creation, Half CYO

$22.99

Cool Creations

Medium Buffalo River

$20.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Buffalo Drizzle

Medium Busted Paddle

$20.49Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage

Medium Chicken Taco

$21.99

Marinara Sauce, Taco Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Romaine Lettuce

Medium Cool Chicken Ranch

$20.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon

Medium Delta Luau

$19.49

Marinara Sauce, Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Medium Kid's Kayak

Medium Kid's Kayak

$17.49

Marinara Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Shaved Parmesan

Medium Mad Duck

Medium Mad Duck

$19.49

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, BBQ Drizzle

Medium Margherita Meadow

$17.49

Olive Oil Sauce, Basil, Tomatoes

Medium Meatball Falls

$21.49

Marinara Sauce, Basil, Linguica, Meatballs, Red Onion, Feta Cheese

Medium Meatgrinder

Medium Meatgrinder

$22.99

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Mini Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Bacon, Sausage

Medium Mighty Gorge

Medium Mighty Gorge

$22.99

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, Bell Peppers

Medium River Rat

Medium River Rat

$20.49

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sausage

Medium River Rush

Medium River Rush

$21.49

Olive Oil Sauce, Spinach, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Bacon, Feta Cheese

Medium Spicy Dude

$18.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños

Medium Weeds

Medium Weeds

$21.99

Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts

Large Buffalo River

$24.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Buffalo Drizzle

Large Busted Paddle

$24.49Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage

Large Chicken Taco

$26.76

Marinara Sauce, Taco Chicken, Onion, Jalapeños, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Romaine

Large Cool Chicken Ranch

$24.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Bacon

Large Delta Luau

$22.99

Marinara Sauce, Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large Kid's Kayak

Large Kid's Kayak

$20.99

Marinara Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Large Mad Duck

Large Mad Duck

$22.99

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, BBQ Drizzle

Large Margherita Meadow

$21.49

Olive Oil Sauce, Basil, Tomatoes

Large Meatball Falls

$25.59

Marinara Sauce, Basil, Linguica, Meatballs, Red Onions, Feta Cheese

Large Meatgrinder

Large Meatgrinder

$26.99

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Mini Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage

Large Mighty Gorge

Large Mighty Gorge

$26.99

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, Bell Peppers

Large River Rat

Large River Rat

$24.49

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Sausage

Large River Rush

Large River Rush

$25.49

Olive Oil Sauce, Spinach, Herb Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Feta Cheese

Large Spicy Dude

$21.49

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeños

Large Weeds

Large Weeds

$25.99

Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts

Xtra Large Buffalo River

$27.99

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Bacon, Buffalo Drizzle

Xtra Large Busted Paddle

$27.99Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage

Xtra Large Chicken Taco

$29.49

Marinara Sauce, Taco Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Romaine

Xtra Large Cool Chicken Ranch

$27.99

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon

Xtra Large Delta Luau

$26.99

Marinara Sauce, Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Xtra Large Kid's Kayak

$24.49

Marinara Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Shaved Parmesan

Xtra Large Mad Duck

Xtra Large Mad Duck

$26.99

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, BBQ Drizzle

Xtra Large Margherita Meadow

$25.49

Olive Oil Sauce, Basil, Tomatoes

Xtra Large Meatball Falls

$28.99

Marinara Sauce, Basil, Linguica, Meatball, Red Onion, Feta Cheese

Xtra Large Meatgrinder

Xtra Large Meatgrinder

$30.49

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Mini Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage

Xtra Large Mighty Gorge

Xtra Large Mighty Gorge

$30.49

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Salami, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sausage

Xtra Large River Rat

Xtra Large River Rat

$27.99

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sausage

Xtra Large River Rush

Xtra Large River Rush

$28.99

Olive Oil Sauce, Spinach, Herb Chicken, Red Onions, Bacon, Feta Cheese

Xtra Large Spicy Dude

$24.99

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalepenos

Xtra Large Weeds

Xtra Large Weeds

$29.99

Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts

Sandies & Coolzones

Italian Sandwich

$9.79

Smoked Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Meatball Sandwich

$9.79

Italian Meatballs smothered in Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. Red Onions & Bell Peppers on request

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.79

Herb Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Banana Peppers

Veggie Sandwich

$9.79

Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Spinach, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

Our Calzones

$9.99

Filled with Cool River Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and your choice of up to 4 toppings. Additional toppings $.75 each

Cool Specials

Cool Special #1

$34.99

Serves 4-5! 1 Extra Large Pizza up to 4 Toppings & 1 Original or Cheesy Breadstick! Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Cool Special #1 Half/Half

$34.99

Serves 4-5! 1 Extra Large Half & Half Pizza up to 4 Toppings & 1 Original or Cheesy Breadstick. Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Cool Special #2

$65.99

Serves 6-8! 2 Large Pizzas up to 4 toppings, 2 Original or Cheesy Breadsticks, & 1 Full House or Caesar Salad. Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Cool Special #3

$85.99

Serves 9-11! 3 Large Pizzas up to 4 toppings, 3 Original or Cheesy Breadsticks, & 1 Full House or Caesar Salad. Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Cool Special #4

$149.99

Serves 15-17! 4 Extra Large Pizzas up to 4 toppings & 4 Original or Cheesy Breadsticks. Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Cool Special #5 - MUST BE ORDERED IN ADVANCE

$235.99

Serves 20-24! 6 Extra Large Pizzas up to 4 topping & 6 Original or Cheesy Breadsticks. Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Cool Special #6 - MUST BE ORDERED IN ADVANCE

$365.99

Serves 35-40! 10 Extra Large Pizzas & 10 Original or Cheesy Breadsticks. Add unlimited 2-liters for 25% off when you buy any Cool Special.

Desserts

Waffle Bites

$3.79

Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.79

Beverages

KILL THE KEG!

$4.50

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.49

Wine Bottle

Must bring I.D. for pickup!

Bottled Beer

Craft Can Beer - PICKUP ONLY

Craft Can Beer - PICKUP ONLY

Must bring I.D. for pickup!

Seltzers & Wine Cans

Ciders & Kombucha

Extras

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Topping

$1.00

Cheese & Peppers

shirts

shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse image

