The Cool Moose Café was established in the summer of 1998. From the beginning we desired to deliver the riverside neighborhood friendly service, excellent food, and coffee. Cool Moose Café has become a popular place for locals and their friends to gather and eat delicious breakfast and lunch. The staff personifies the ideals of a family run business knowing everyone who walks through the door- whether growing up on the same block or becoming friends as customers of the cafe. This really is a place where ‘everyone’ knows your name. Cool Moose Cafe serves breakfast and lunch throughout the day. Enjoy an extensive menu including an assortment of fresh omelets, egg creations, healthy selections, pastries, coffees, teas and so much more! Breakfast is served all day long. There is something for everyone at Cool Moose Cafe and we look forward to serving you.

