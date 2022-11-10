Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cool Moose Cafe

No reviews yet

2708 Park St

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg, And Cheese
The Cool Moose Breakfast
Scrambled Egg and Cheese

Omelettes

Meat Lover and Cheddar

$12.99

Three farm fresh eggs whipped with whole hog sausage, Applewood smoked ham, and smoked bacon, with Vermont cheddar cheese.

The Farmers Market and Brie

$12.99

For our Vegetable lovers. Three farm fresh eggs whipped with a saute of fresh onion, mushroom, spinach, tomato, and garlic with brie

Colombian Omelette

$12.99

A Cool Moose favorite. Three farm fresh eggs whipped with succulent pork Carnitas. Stuffed with sauteed onions, black beans, tomatoes, and avocado, with Monterey jack cheese

The Sandfly

$12.99

The Omelet that reminds us of Savannah, Georgia. Smoked brisket, caramelized onions, grilled slaw, salsa verde, and Gouda cheese

The Swamp Thang Omelette

$12.99

Straight from the swamp! The three egg omelet has our savory andouille sausage, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, and onions

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.99

A three egg omelet includes three items , home fries, plain grits, or cheese grits, and your choice of toast

Steak Bomb Omelette

$14.99Out of stock

Three farm fresh eggs whipped with sweet peppers, onions, and Jalapeño cheese.

French/Pancakes

French Toast

$10.35

Two soft, extra thick slices of toast dipped in our special recipe custard-grilled to brown perfection. Served with whip cream, powdered sugar, and warm syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.40

Three large fluffy griddle cakes. Topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and warm syrup

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Our malted house waffles topped with strawberries and blueberries; Served with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and syrup

Brioche French Toast

$10.89

One thick buttery slice of Brioche French toast dipped in our special recipe custard grilled to brown perfection. Topped with strawberries and blueberries and walnuts. Served with whipped cream, powder sugar, and syrup

Chicken and Waffle

$14.50

A brined and juicy chicken breast fried in southern batter laid on top of our crispy breakfast cake. Served with warm syrup

Spicy Chicken and Waffle

$15.00

Let’s kick it up a notch with our spicy breaded fried chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese between two malted house waffles and finished with syrup

Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Need a hefty dose of spice in your life? The fried chicken has a major kick. Served between thick malted house waffles and syrup

Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Pancakes

$11.00

AM Sandwiches

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Scrambled Egg and Cheese

$5.78

Meat, Egg, And Cheese

$6.98

The Hello: Cool Moose Favorites

$8.50

Cool Moose favorites. A toasted everything bagel, smeared with Boursin then topped with tomato, red onion, and capers. Hello!

The Glorious Bagel

$13.20

Three ounces of salmon on a toasted everything bagel, schmeared with Boursin then topped with tomato, red onion, and capers

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$13.20

4 eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, and ghost jack cheese, on grilled ciabatta bread

The Half Ultimate

$7.99

BRT

$6.98

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$12.70

Canadian Bacon

Mexican Benedict

$13.00

Two grilled biscuits topped with sliced chorizo, buttery avocado, and poached eggs with chipotle hollandaise

Blackstone Benedict

$12.70

Smoked bacon and tomato

Farmers Market Benedict

$12.70

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato, and garlic

Hemingway Benedict

$13.00

Smoked Salmon

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$13.99

Two grilled English muffin topped with fried green tomatoes, bacon, and poached eggs with a remoulade sauce.

Classics

Meat Lover’s Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.40

Scrambled eggs with spicy ghost jack cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, ham, and bacon. In a grilled flour tortilla, topped with salsa picante, sour cream, and guacamole

The Cool Moose Breakfast

$13.99

A big hearty breakfast like the one served on my family farm in Vermont. Two farm fresh eggs to order, smoked bacon, whole hog sausage, home fries or grits, double stack pancakes, and choice of toast

The Breakfast Burrito

$13.40

A three farm fresh egg scrambled with a medley of Mexican Chorizo, onions, and cheddar cheese. In a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream and salsa picante

The Breakfast Portobello

$13.40

A marinated, grilled, Portobello cap, filled with a sauté of onion, mushroom, spinach, tomato, and garlic. Topped with shaved Parmesan and two eggs to order.

Desayuno de Costa Rica

$13.40

Our take on a Caribbean favorite-two egg scrambled with Chorizo and cheddar cheese placed between grilled corn tortillas and topped with salsa Verde. Served with sweet plantains and black beans and rice

Irish Hash

$13.40

Cut potatoes with Kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, supper cabbage, and shredded house corn beef. Topped with eggs of your choice and toast

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.60

Served with home fries, plain grits, cheese grits, or sliced tomatoes

Southern Duo

$10.99

A delicious southern style chicken breast on top of buttermilk biscuits then smothered in sausage and gravy

Mainer

$11.99

One egg on top. Served with home fries, plain grits, cheese grits, or sliced tomatoes

Egg Meals

Two Eggs and Toast

$6.60

Two Eggs, Toast, and Side

$7.25

Two Eggs, Toast, and Breakfast Meat

$10.60

Two Eggs, Toast, Side, and Breakfast Meat

$11.80

Healthy Choices

Power Sandwich

$7.00

Egg white, turkey sausage, spinach, and feta on an English muffin or wheat toast

The Heart Healthy Omelette

$12.99

For our vegetable lover. Three egg whites with a saute of fresh onion, mushroom, spinach, tomato, and garlic with feta. Served with fruit and your choice of English muffin wheat toast.

Morning Express

$11.85

A plate of yummy goodness. Three egg whites, turkey sausage patties, sauteed veggies , and your choice of English muffin or wheat toast

Kids Meals

The Little Moose

$5.99

One scrambled egg, a breakfast meat, choice of grits, or home fries. Served with your choice of toast.

Kid's Omelette

$5.99

One egg omelet with cheddar cheese, choice of toast, and choice of home fries, plain grits, or cheese grits.

Kid's Pancakes

$5.00

Three fluffy silver dollar pancakes topped with whipped cream, powder sugar, and syrup

Kid’s French Toast

$5.00

An extra thick slice of toast dipped in our special recipe custard-grilled to brown perfection. Topped with whip cream, powder sugar, and warm maple syrup

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Sides

Grits

$2.74

Cheese Grits

$3.58

Home Fries

$2.99

Bacon

$3.25

Corn Beef Hash

$3.49

Turkey Sausage

$3.30

Sausage Patties

$3.30

Fruit

$4.27

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$3.25

Oatmeal

$3.25

Toast

$1.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.39

One Egg

$1.99

Cream Cheese

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$1.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.89Out of stock

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.89Out of stock

Cranberry Muffin

$3.89Out of stock

Two Eggs

$3.50

Half French

$3.30

Slice tom

$1.99

Gravy Side

$1.99

Guac

$2.50

Sauted Veggies

$3.50

Fried Chicken

$5.50

Broccoli

$2.99

Add Sliced Cheese

$1.75

Silver Pumpkin Pancakes

$4.50

Silver Blueberry Pancakes

$4.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chip and Milk Cake

$5.50

If you love cookies and milk (who doesn't) you're going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk as a a cake. The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped with more mousse, chocolatey drizzled and even more chocolate chips. It's the childhood treat that's all grown up.

Beverages

Unsweet Tropical Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tropical Tea

$1.99

Juice

$3.50

Soda

$1.99

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee/Hot Beverages

12 Ounce Coffee

$2.50

16 Ounce Coffee

$2.75

20 Ounce Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee-Here

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Frozen Drink

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Bar

$150.00Out of stock

Alcohol

Mimosa

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$4.00

Champagne

$6.00

Retail

Coffee Bag

$5.00

Bag of Tropical Tea

$5.00

Shirts

$25.00

Mugs

$15.00

Sweetwater Coffee Bag

$13.50

Small Coffee Bag

$4.00

Carmelcoffee

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Cool Moose Café was established in the summer of 1998. From the beginning we desired to deliver the riverside neighborhood friendly service, excellent food, and coffee. Cool Moose Café has become a popular place for locals and their friends to gather and eat delicious breakfast and lunch. The staff personifies the ideals of a family run business knowing everyone who walks through the door- whether growing up on the same block or becoming friends as customers of the cafe. This really is a place where ‘everyone’ knows your name. Cool Moose Cafe serves breakfast and lunch throughout the day. Enjoy an extensive menu including an assortment of fresh omelets, egg creations, healthy selections, pastries, coffees, teas and so much more! Breakfast is served all day long. There is something for everyone at Cool Moose Cafe and we look forward to serving you.

2708 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205

