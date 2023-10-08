COOL SPRINGS DINNER MENU

APPETIZERS

BLACKEND SEA SCALLOPS

$16.00

CLAMS CASINO

$10.00

FIRE ROASTED SHRIMP

$10.00

FISH BAIT

$12.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

FRIED OYSTER AIOLI

$10.00

MINI CRAB CAKES

$16.00

SEARED TUNA

$15.00

SHRIMP BOMBAY

$12.00

SHRIMP DUMPLINGS

$12.00

STEAMED CLAMS

$13.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$16.00

DESSERTS

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE MARQUIS

$8.00

WHITE CHOC CHEESECAKE

$8.00

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$8.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$6.00

LEMON CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

SNICKERS PIE

$7.00

ONE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.00

APPLE PIE

$8.00

PUMPKIN TIRAMISU

$9.00

KIDS MENU

BUTTER NOODLES

$6.00

KID ALFREDO

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN

$10.00

KIDS FISH

$10.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$10.00

NOTHING FISHY

BABY BACK RIBS

$24.00

FILET MIGNON

$38.00

PORK CHOP

$25.00

RACK OF LAMB

$40.00

ROASTED CHICKEN

$22.00

THICK AND JUICY SIRLOIN

$34.00

PASTA

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$15.00

PENNE PASTA

$20.00

SHRIMP RAVIOLI

$20.00

RAW BAR

BLUE POINT EACH

$2.50

BLUE POINT OYSTER DOZEN

$24.00

BLUE POINT OYSTER HALF DOZEN

$12.00

CHICOTEAGUE OYSTER HALF DOZEN

$12.00

CHINCOTEAGUE EACH

$2.50

CHINCOTEAGUE OYSTER DOZEN

$24.00

SHOOTING POINT DOZEN

$24.00

SHOOTING POINT EACH

$2.50

SHOOTING POINT HALF DOZEN

$12.00

ROTATING SPECIALS

FLATBREAD

$12.00

OYSTERS ROCK

$15.00

BLACKEN SCALLOP DINNER

$32.00

BAKED HALIBUT

$36.00

DECKLE STEAK

$28.00

FRIED FLOUNDER

$27.00

FRIED OYSTER DINNER

$26.00

PRIME RIB

$54.00

SALMON AUPOIVRE

$27.00

SESAME TUNA

$30.00

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$24.00

SHRIMP BOMBAY DINNER

$26.00

SHELLFISH PAN ROAST

$30.00

CRAB IMPERIAL

$36.00

ROASTED JUMBO

$22.00

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$36.00

STUFFED SHRIMP

$34.00

STUFFED FISH

$34.00

SEAFOOD QUARTET

$29.00

SIDES

COLE SLAW

$4.00

FRENCH FRY

$4.00

POTATO

$4.00

VEGGIE

$4.00

EXTRA ROLL

$1.00

DRAWN BUTTER

$1.00

SIDE CHEESE

$0.75

SOMETHING FISHY

FLOUNDER MEUNIERE

$24.00

HONEY BOURBON SALMON

$26.00

PAN FRIED ROCKFISH

$27.00

PAN ROASTED COD

$26.00

TUNA STEAK

$29.00

SWORD FISH AuPOIVRE

$27.00

SOUPS AND SALADS

BLACKEND CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

TUNA SALAD

$19.00

GRILLED SALMON CAESAR

$17.00

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$9.00

SEAFOOD BISQUE

$8.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

SOUP DUJOUR

$8.00

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

BLACKEND SALMON BEET

$24.00

SUB CAESAR SALAD

$3.00

12 OUNCE DILL

$10.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

BEER-WINE-BEVERAGES

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heniken

$6.00

Mic Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Odoul's

$4.50

Yuengling

$5.00

DogFish Blueberry

$9.00

DogFish Cran Apple

$9.00

DogFish Mango

$9.00

High Noon

$7.00

Burley Oak

$7.00

DEWEY BEER CO

$7.00

DogFish 60 Min

$7.00

Dogfish Bodegose

$7.00

DF Punkin Ale

$7.00

Aslin Orange Starfish

$7.00

YARDS PALE ALE

$7.00

Wine

BOTTLE WHITE HAVEN SAUV

$33.00

JOSH CAB BOTTLE

$27.00

Chianti

$9.00

Josh Cab

$9.00

Noble Vines Merlot

$9.00

Skyside Pinot Noir

$9.00

Terrazas Malbec

$9.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$9.00

William Hill Cab

$9.00

William Hill Pinot Noir

$9.00

BTL Sterling Cab

$33.00

BTL WILL HILL P NOIR

$25.00

BTL SKYSIDE P NOIR

$25.00

BTL WILL HILL CAB

$25.00

BTL MALBEC

$25.00

BTL MERLOT

$25.00

BTL JOSH CAB

$27.00

Beringer White Zin

$9.00

Canyon Road Chard

$9.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Santa Barbara Chard

$9.00

Urban Riesling

$9.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

William Hill Chard

$9.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$59.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chard

$31.00

BTL Santa Marg Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL WILLIAM HILL CHARD

$29.00

BTL SANTA BARB

$29.00

BTL RIESLING

$22.00

BTL WILL HILL CHARD

$29.00

BTL WHITE HAVEN SB

$33.00

Cupcake Moscato

$9.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$9.00

Fleurs de Prairie

$9.00

Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut

$9.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial

$69.00

BTL ROSE

$28.00

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

MockTail

$7.00

LIQUOR

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.50

Bacardi Cocktail

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire Gibson

$12.00

Bourbon Crush

$9.50

Bulleit Burbon Mule

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Classic Hendricks Martini

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.50

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

$9.50

Hurricane

$9.50

Jack Rose

$9.00

KIR ROYALE

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Mad Hen Martini

$13.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mango Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.50

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange Creamsicle

$9.00

Peach Sangria

Out of stock

Peachy Paloma

$10.00

Pineapple Martini

$12.00

Pomtini

$12.50

Raspberry Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Sidecar

Singapore Sling

$9.00

Summer Seltzer Spritz

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

TopShelf Long Island

$12.50

Ultimate Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.50

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.50

Pear Martini Grey Goose

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Lemon Meringue Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Botanist

$9.00

DogFish Gin

Hendricks

$9.75

Seagrams Gin

$7.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

B&B

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

Chambord

$8.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

Sambuca

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St Germaine

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Captin Morgan

$8.00

DogFish Rum

$8.50

Malibu

$8.00

Mt Gay

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.50

Parrot Bay Mango

$7.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Blantons

$13.50

Calumet

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$8.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Mccormick Scotch

$7.50

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo Especial

Montezuma

$7.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Belvedere

$9.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Pear

$9.50

Kettle One

$9.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$7.50

Pinnacle Citrus

$7.50

Pinnacle Raspberry

$7.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.50

RockTown Basil

$8.00

RockTown Grapefruit

$8.00

RockTown Mandarin

$8.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.50

Smirnoff Vodka

$7.50

StateSide

Three Olives Espresso

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Whiskey

Bulliet

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.75

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$9.00Out of stock

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson Orange

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Old Grand Dad

$7.75

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Ten High

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Woodford Reserve Dbl Oak

$10.50

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.25